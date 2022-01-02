Queen of the South v Hamilton Academical

Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Line-ups
Queen of Sth
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Rae
- 3Cooper
- 33Gibson
- 16East
- 13Debayo
- 20Nditi
- 8Todd
- 15McGrory
- 49Soares Junior
- 10Connelly
- 9Roy
Substitutes
- 11Fitzpatrick
- 14Liddle
- 17Joseph
- 18McKechnie
- 30Cowie
Hamilton
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 23Hilton
- 6Hamilton
- 3Popescu
- 34O'Reilly
- 27Shiels
- 2Virtanen
- 11Smith
- 15Hughes
- 16Mullin
- 26Redfern
- 20Moyo
Substitutes
- 5Easton
- 9Ryan
- 19Winter
- 21Munro
- 31Smith
- 33Brown
- 37McGinn
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away3
Live Text
Foul by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).
Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.
Foul by Ally Roy (Queen of the South).
Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical).
Foul by Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical).
Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Euan East.
Hand ball by Lee Connelly (Queen of the South).
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.