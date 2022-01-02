Scottish Championship
Queen of SthQueen of the South0HamiltonHamilton Academical0

Queen of the South v Hamilton Academical

Line-ups

Queen of Sth

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Rae
  • 3Cooper
  • 33Gibson
  • 16East
  • 13Debayo
  • 20Nditi
  • 8Todd
  • 15McGrory
  • 49Soares Junior
  • 10Connelly
  • 9Roy

Substitutes

  • 11Fitzpatrick
  • 14Liddle
  • 17Joseph
  • 18McKechnie
  • 30Cowie

Hamilton

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 23Hilton
  • 6Hamilton
  • 3Popescu
  • 34O'Reilly
  • 27Shiels
  • 2Virtanen
  • 11Smith
  • 15Hughes
  • 16Mullin
  • 26Redfern
  • 20Moyo

Substitutes

  • 5Easton
  • 9Ryan
  • 19Winter
  • 21Munro
  • 31Smith
  • 33Brown
  • 37McGinn
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamQueen of SthAway TeamHamilton
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Euan East (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by David Moyo (Hamilton Academical).

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. David Moyo (Hamilton Academical) header from very close range is close, but misses to the right.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Alexander Cooper.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Ally Roy (Queen of the South).

  6. Post update

    Mihai Popescu (Hamilton Academical) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Ruben Soares Junior (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Matthew Shiels (Hamilton Academical).

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Mullin (Hamilton Academical).

  10. Post update

    Lee Connelly (Queen of the South) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Hamilton Academical. Conceded by Euan East.

  12. Post update

    Hand ball by Lee Connelly (Queen of the South).

  13. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  14. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath20108233141938
2Inverness CT19105426141235
3Raith Rovers209742719834
4Kilmarnock19103624141033
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton205691934-1521
7Queen of Sth194691926-718
8Ayr194691832-1418
9Dunfermline192981831-1315
10Morton192891731-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

