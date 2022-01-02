Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

There were few chances for either side in the Fife derby

Raith Rovers move up to third in the Scottish Championship despite being held at home in the Fife derby by Dunfermline Athletic.

A dour affair with little goalmouth action ended with a third draw between the sides this season.

Former Pars defender Tom Lang missed Rovers' best chance, while Lewis McCann went close for the visitors.

But there was to be no breakthrough as the second-bottom side were left without a win in five outings.

Dunfermline, who gave a debut to former Motherwell midfielder Steven Lawless, do move a point ahead of Greenock Morton and to two points off Queen of the South, who lost at home to Hamilton Academical.

Rovers, who move above inactive Kilmarnock, had handed debuts in midfield to on-loan Rangers player Ben Williamson and fellow new signing Sam Stanton, who signed from Dundalk.