Match ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Raith Rovers move up to third in the Scottish Championship despite being held at home in the Fife derby by Dunfermline Athletic.
A dour affair with little goalmouth action ended with a third draw between the sides this season.
Former Pars defender Tom Lang missed Rovers' best chance, while Lewis McCann went close for the visitors.
But there was to be no breakthrough as the second-bottom side were left without a win in five outings.
Dunfermline, who gave a debut to former Motherwell midfielder Steven Lawless, do move a point ahead of Greenock Morton and to two points off Queen of the South, who lost at home to Hamilton Academical.
Rovers, who move above inactive Kilmarnock, had handed debuts in midfield to on-loan Rangers player Ben Williamson and fellow new signing Sam Stanton, who signed from Dundalk.
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 12Lang
- 6BenedictusBooked at 10mins
- 3Dick
- 8Matthews
- 20WilliamsonSubstituted forTaitat 68'minutes
- 16Stanton
- 22RossSubstituted forConnollyat 80'minutes
- 99PoplatnikSubstituted forZanattaat 62'minutes
- 18Varian
Substitutes
- 4Musonda
- 7Connolly
- 11Zanatta
- 15Tait
- 17Thomson
- 23Riley-Snow
- 25Arnott
Dunfermline
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Fon Williams
- 2Comrie
- 33Connolly
- 12Breen
- 3Edwards
- 18Allan
- 26ToddSubstituted forO'Haraat 68'minutes
- 11DowBooked at 9mins
- 16PybusBooked at 78mins
- 21Lawless
- 14McCann
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 6MacDonald
- 7O'Hara
- 9Wighton
- 10Todorov
- 22Jones
- 29Mehmet
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 500
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home19
- Away16
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Tom Lang (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Josh Edwards.
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).
Paul Allan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. Aidan Connolly replaces Ethan Ross.
Hand ball by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic).
Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic).
Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.