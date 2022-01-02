Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Raith Rovers 0-0 Dunfermline Athletic: Dull derby moves hosts up to third in the Scottish Championship

Dunfermline's Rhys Breen heads wide
There were few chances for either side in the Fife derby

Raith Rovers move up to third in the Scottish Championship despite being held at home in the Fife derby by Dunfermline Athletic.

A dour affair with little goalmouth action ended with a third draw between the sides this season.

Former Pars defender Tom Lang missed Rovers' best chance, while Lewis McCann went close for the visitors.

But there was to be no breakthrough as the second-bottom side were left without a win in five outings.

Dunfermline, who gave a debut to former Motherwell midfielder Steven Lawless, do move a point ahead of Greenock Morton and to two points off Queen of the South, who lost at home to Hamilton Academical.

Rovers, who move above inactive Kilmarnock, had handed debuts in midfield to on-loan Rangers player Ben Williamson and fellow new signing Sam Stanton, who signed from Dundalk.

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 12Lang
  • 6BenedictusBooked at 10mins
  • 3Dick
  • 8Matthews
  • 20WilliamsonSubstituted forTaitat 68'minutes
  • 16Stanton
  • 22RossSubstituted forConnollyat 80'minutes
  • 99PoplatnikSubstituted forZanattaat 62'minutes
  • 18Varian

Substitutes

  • 4Musonda
  • 7Connolly
  • 11Zanatta
  • 15Tait
  • 17Thomson
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 25Arnott

Dunfermline

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 2Comrie
  • 33Connolly
  • 12Breen
  • 3Edwards
  • 18Allan
  • 26ToddSubstituted forO'Haraat 68'minutes
  • 11DowBooked at 9mins
  • 16PybusBooked at 78mins
  • 21Lawless
  • 14McCann

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 6MacDonald
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov
  • 22Jones
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
500

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home6
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home19
Away16

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Raith Rovers 0, Dunfermline Athletic 0.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Lang (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Josh Edwards.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Paul Allan (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Raith Rovers. Aidan Connolly replaces Ethan Ross.

  10. Post update

    Hand ball by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Dario Zanatta (Raith Rovers).

  12. Post update

    Aaron Comrie (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Booking

    Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  14. Post update

    Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic).

  16. Post update

    Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Kevin O'Hara (Dunfermline Athletic).

  18. Post update

    Foul by Dylan Tait (Raith Rovers).

  19. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

