Scottish Championship
Raith RoversRaith Rovers0DunfermlineDunfermline0

Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Championship

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1MacDonald
  • 2Tumilty
  • 12Lang
  • 6BenedictusBooked at 10mins
  • 3Dick
  • 8Matthews
  • 16Stanton
  • 20Williamson
  • 22Ross
  • 99Poplatnik
  • 18Varian

Substitutes

  • 4Musonda
  • 7Connolly
  • 11Zanatta
  • 15Tait
  • 17Thomson
  • 23Riley-Snow
  • 25Arnott

Dunfermline

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Fon Williams
  • 3Edwards
  • 12Breen
  • 33Connolly
  • 2Comrie
  • 18Allan
  • 21Lawless
  • 16Pybus
  • 11DowBooked at 9mins
  • 26Todd
  • 14McCann

Substitutes

  • 4Martin
  • 6MacDonald
  • 7O'Hara
  • 9Wighton
  • 10Todorov
  • 22Jones
  • 29Mehmet
Referee:
David Munro

Match Stats

Home TeamRaith RoversAway TeamDunfermline
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home0
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers).

  2. Post update

    Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).

  4. Post update

    Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).

  8. Booking

    Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).

  10. Post update

    Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Hand ball by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).

  12. Post update

    Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers).

  14. Post update

    Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

  17. Post update

    Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ben Williamson.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arbroath20108233141938
2Inverness CT19105426141235
3Raith Rovers209742719834
4Kilmarnock19103624141033
5Partick Thistle1894530161431
6Hamilton205691934-1521
7Queen of Sth194691926-718
8Ayr194691832-1418
9Dunfermline192981831-1315
10Morton192891731-1414
View full Scottish Championship table

