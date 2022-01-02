Raith Rovers v Dunfermline Athletic

Foul by Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers).
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1MacDonald
- 2Tumilty
- 12Lang
- 6BenedictusBooked at 10mins
- 3Dick
- 8Matthews
- 16Stanton
- 20Williamson
- 22Ross
- 99Poplatnik
- 18Varian
Substitutes
- 4Musonda
- 7Connolly
- 11Zanatta
- 15Tait
- 17Thomson
- 23Riley-Snow
- 25Arnott
Dunfermline
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Fon Williams
- 3Edwards
- 12Breen
- 33Connolly
- 2Comrie
- 18Allan
- 21Lawless
- 16Pybus
- 11DowBooked at 9mins
- 26Todd
- 14McCann
Substitutes
- 4Martin
- 6MacDonald
- 7O'Hara
- 9Wighton
- 10Todorov
- 22Jones
- 29Mehmet
- Referee:
- David Munro
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home0
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Reghan Tumilty (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Matthew Todd (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Kyle Benedictus (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Liam Dick (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Hand ball by Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic).
Post update
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Samuel Stanton (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Ryan Dow (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Ethan Ross (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Post update
Dan Pybus (Dunfermline Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Post update
Corner, Dunfermline Athletic. Conceded by Ben Williamson.
Post update
Foul by Josh Edwards (Dunfermline Athletic).