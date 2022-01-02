Match ends, Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1.
Brentford came from behind to ruin Steven Gerrard's return to the dugout and leapfrog Aston Villa in the Premier League thanks to Mads Roerslev's late winner.
Danny Ings steered Villa ahead after a delightful link-up with Emi Buendia but Roerslev set up Yoane Wissa to curl Brentford level and the Danish wing-back completed the comeback with his first Bees goal.
Gerrard, returning from Covid isolation after missing the defeat by Chelsea seven days earlier, saw Ings slide Villa ahead with a precise first-time finish in the 16th minute after a sublime piece of skill by Buendia.
The Argentinian playmaker produced an exquisite drag-back in midfield before slipping Ings clear to slide a fine shot inside Alvaro Fernandez's far post for only his fourth goal since joining the club.
Brentford rode their luck for much of the first half but levelled with their first shot on target three minutes before the break, with Wissa curling home from 20 yards after immaculately controlling Roerslev's pass.
Villa, without top scorer Ollie Watkins, controlled the majority of the second half but Roerslev poked home the 83rd-minute winner after seeing his initial effort well saved by Emi Martinez.
The visitors almost rescued a point at the death but Fernandez produced an instinctive stop to keep out Ings' effort from John McGinn's cushioned pass.
- Follow live text commentary of Brentford v Aston Villa, plus the rest of Sunday's Premier League matches
- Go straight to all the best Brentford content
- Visit our Villa page
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Brentford
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number40Player nameFernándezAverage rating
6.09
- Squad number5Player namePinnockAverage rating
6.33
- Squad number18Player nameJanssonAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number29Player nameBech SørensenAverage rating
6.38
- Squad number30Player nameRoerslevAverage rating
6.80
- Squad number15Player nameOnyekaAverage rating
6.36
- Squad number6Player nameNørgaardAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number8Player nameJensenAverage rating
6.56
- Squad number7Player nameCanósAverage rating
6.51
- Squad number17Player nameToneyAverage rating
6.64
- Squad number11Player nameWissaAverage rating
6.76
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number14Player nameGhoddosAverage rating
7.09
- Squad number26Player nameBaptisteAverage rating
6.55
- Squad number27Player nameJaneltAverage rating
6.38
Aston Villa
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMartínezAverage rating
6.17
- Squad number2Player nameCashAverage rating
5.88
- Squad number4Player nameKonsaAverage rating
5.68
- Squad number30Player nameHauseAverage rating
5.34
- Squad number3Player nameTargettAverage rating
5.35
- Squad number7Player nameMcGinnAverage rating
6.91
- Squad number6Player nameDouglas LuizAverage rating
5.45
- Squad number41Player nameJ RamseyAverage rating
5.78
- Squad number15Player nameTraoréAverage rating
5.00
- Squad number20Player nameIngsAverage rating
6.29
- Squad number10Player nameBuendíaAverage rating
6.30
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number8Player nameSansonAverage rating
4.77
- Squad number17Player nameTrézéguetAverage rating
3.78
Line-ups
Brentford
Formation 3-5-2
- 40Fernández
- 5Pinnock
- 18Jansson
- 29Bech Sørensen
- 30Roerslev
- 15OnyekaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJaneltat 80'minutes
- 6Nørgaard
- 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 61'minutes
- 7CanósSubstituted forGhoddosat 54'minutes
- 17ToneyBooked at 77mins
- 11Wissa
Substitutes
- 2Thompson
- 9Forss
- 14Ghoddos
- 20Ajer
- 26Baptiste
- 27Janelt
- 28Bidstrup
- 36Stevens
- 41Cox
Aston Villa
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Martínez
- 2Cash
- 4Konsa
- 30Hause
- 3Targett
- 7McGinnBooked at 89mins
- 6Douglas Luiz
- 41J RamseyBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSansonat 69'minutes
- 15TraoréSubstituted forTrézéguetat 80'minutes
- 20Ings
- 10Buendía
Substitutes
- 8Sanson
- 12Steer
- 17Trézéguet
- 21El Ghazi
- 32Philogene-Bidace
- 33Chukwuemeka
- 35Archer
- 47Iroegbunam
- 59Feeney
- Referee:
- Craig Pawson
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away16
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away11
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
Post update
Álvaro Fernández (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.
Post update
Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Post update
Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Saman Ghoddos.
Post update
Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.
Booking
John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).
Post update
Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).
Post update
Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Please go to liverpool and relegate them 🙏