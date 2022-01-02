Premier League
BrentfordBrentford2Aston VillaAston Villa1

Brentford 2-1 Aston Villa: Danny Ings on target but Villa beaten on boss Steven Gerrard's return

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments42

Yoane Wissa's strike was his third Premier League goal - and his first since he got the winner at West Ham on 3 October
Yoane Wissa's goal was his third in the Premier League and first since hitting the winner at West Ham on 3 October

Brentford came from behind to ruin Steven Gerrard's return to the dugout and leapfrog Aston Villa in the Premier League thanks to Mads Roerslev's late winner.

Danny Ings steered Villa ahead after a delightful link-up with Emi Buendia but Roerslev set up Yoane Wissa to curl Brentford level and the Danish wing-back completed the comeback with his first Bees goal.

Gerrard, returning from Covid isolation after missing the defeat by Chelsea seven days earlier, saw Ings slide Villa ahead with a precise first-time finish in the 16th minute after a sublime piece of skill by Buendia.

The Argentinian playmaker produced an exquisite drag-back in midfield before slipping Ings clear to slide a fine shot inside Alvaro Fernandez's far post for only his fourth goal since joining the club.

Brentford rode their luck for much of the first half but levelled with their first shot on target three minutes before the break, with Wissa curling home from 20 yards after immaculately controlling Roerslev's pass.

Villa, without top scorer Ollie Watkins, controlled the majority of the second half but Roerslev poked home the 83rd-minute winner after seeing his initial effort well saved by Emi Martinez.

The visitors almost rescued a point at the death but Fernandez produced an instinctive stop to keep out Ings' effort from John McGinn's cushioned pass.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Brentford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number40Player nameFernández
    Average rating

    6.09

  2. Squad number5Player namePinnock
    Average rating

    6.33

  3. Squad number18Player nameJansson
    Average rating

    6.44

  4. Squad number29Player nameBech Sørensen
    Average rating

    6.38

  5. Squad number30Player nameRoerslev
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number15Player nameOnyeka
    Average rating

    6.36

  7. Squad number6Player nameNørgaard
    Average rating

    6.56

  8. Squad number8Player nameJensen
    Average rating

    6.56

  9. Squad number7Player nameCanós
    Average rating

    6.51

  10. Squad number17Player nameToney
    Average rating

    6.64

  11. Squad number11Player nameWissa
    Average rating

    6.76

Substitutes

  1. Squad number14Player nameGhoddos
    Average rating

    7.09

  2. Squad number26Player nameBaptiste
    Average rating

    6.55

  3. Squad number27Player nameJanelt
    Average rating

    6.38

Aston Villa

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMartínez
    Average rating

    6.17

  2. Squad number2Player nameCash
    Average rating

    5.88

  3. Squad number4Player nameKonsa
    Average rating

    5.68

  4. Squad number30Player nameHause
    Average rating

    5.34

  5. Squad number3Player nameTargett
    Average rating

    5.35

  6. Squad number7Player nameMcGinn
    Average rating

    6.91

  7. Squad number6Player nameDouglas Luiz
    Average rating

    5.45

  8. Squad number41Player nameJ Ramsey
    Average rating

    5.78

  9. Squad number15Player nameTraoré
    Average rating

    5.00

  10. Squad number20Player nameIngs
    Average rating

    6.29

  11. Squad number10Player nameBuendía
    Average rating

    6.30

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameSanson
    Average rating

    4.77

  2. Squad number17Player nameTrézéguet
    Average rating

    3.78

Line-ups

Brentford

Formation 3-5-2

  • 40Fernández
  • 5Pinnock
  • 18Jansson
  • 29Bech Sørensen
  • 30Roerslev
  • 15OnyekaBooked at 31minsSubstituted forJaneltat 80'minutes
  • 6Nørgaard
  • 8JensenSubstituted forBaptisteat 61'minutes
  • 7CanósSubstituted forGhoddosat 54'minutes
  • 17ToneyBooked at 77mins
  • 11Wissa

Substitutes

  • 2Thompson
  • 9Forss
  • 14Ghoddos
  • 20Ajer
  • 26Baptiste
  • 27Janelt
  • 28Bidstrup
  • 36Stevens
  • 41Cox

Aston Villa

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Martínez
  • 2Cash
  • 4Konsa
  • 30Hause
  • 3Targett
  • 7McGinnBooked at 89mins
  • 6Douglas Luiz
  • 41J RamseyBooked at 30minsSubstituted forSansonat 69'minutes
  • 15TraoréSubstituted forTrézéguetat 80'minutes
  • 20Ings
  • 10Buendía

Substitutes

  • 8Sanson
  • 12Steer
  • 17Trézéguet
  • 21El Ghazi
  • 32Philogene-Bidace
  • 33Chukwuemeka
  • 35Archer
  • 47Iroegbunam
  • 59Feeney
Referee:
Craig Pawson

Match Stats

Home TeamBrentfordAway TeamAston Villa
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away16
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home17
Away11

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a fast break.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson.

  5. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

  8. Post update

    Álvaro Fernández (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Saman Ghoddos.

  12. Post update

    Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn.

  13. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía.

  15. Booking

    John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card.

  16. Post update

    Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford).

  18. Post update

    Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa).

  19. Post update

    Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

49 comments

  • Comment posted by Growley, today at 16:08

    Pretty even game, we had a lot of the ball without creating much. Brentford stayed organised and knicked it, no complaints... Hope Stevie has a word with Trezerguet because that was just embarrassing!

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 16:08

    Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa lost to Brentford? Wow! Who would have thought Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa would lose to Brentford. Especially when you consider that Steve Gerrard was actually present at the game between Brentford and Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa. I bet Steve Gerrard won't be too pleased. Isn't that two consecutive losses for Steve Gerrard's Aston Villa now? Unhappy Steve Gerrard eh?

  • Comment posted by 5318008, today at 16:08

    Everton and Villa proving you can't buy success. Brentford showing a big heart will take you a long way.

  • Comment posted by stoodstill, today at 16:08

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Golden_Nuggets, today at 16:07

    I'm no Villa fan but never will you see a more undeserved win than that, only one team wanted to win, unfortunately they didn't. Alan Smith said it right, smash and grab.

  • Comment posted by djw, today at 16:06

    Slippy G. you did everyone a favour back in 2014. For that you will always be in the hearts of the nation.

    Please go to liverpool and relegate them 🙏

  • Comment posted by nimo, today at 16:06

    Oh well bk to normality for the Villa. It all started so well aswell, then the obvious happens and we end up losing. Villa need some quality players who can tough out a result. No real quality in the the opposition half, especially in the oppositions box. Christmas loss followed by a New year defeat. Can't really get any worse. Let's see what the January sales bring for villa, well done Brentford.

  • Comment posted by magiras, today at 16:06

    Well done Bees..

  • Comment posted by readingbalzac, today at 16:06

    Oh dear.very disappointing.congrats to brentford . Hause , Target , Traroe , are Not good enough. They couldn’t pass the easiest of balls.and trezuguet should be ashamed for his antics at the end.embarrassing.will be like last season.good games, bad games. One can just hope to watch the good ones.UTV

  • Comment posted by steve973, today at 16:06

    where were the head high tackles that should have gone in on yoanne wissa and Mads Roerslev

  • Comment posted by AJ, today at 16:05

    Having watched the game, I don't think Villa deserved to lose and a draw would have been a fair result, but Brantford took there chances well.

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 16:07

      stoodstill replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Hard Labour, today at 16:05

    How can Brentford ever be picked for the live game? Their only tactic is to stifle the life out of the match and waste time. Thank goodness for second season syndrome when we’ll finally see the back of their anti-football.

    • Reply posted by Salford lad, today at 16:08

      Salford lad replied:
      Spot on..👍

  • Comment posted by Rotterdam82, today at 16:05

    i Think Steve Gerrard Now Knows there’s more than two teams in this league. Interesting few months ahead.

  • Comment posted by dan1988, today at 16:05

    Disappointing result, we were by far the better team but fair play to Brentford, they did what they needed to, I’m fuming with trezeguet though, he’s done the hard bit, just cross the ball in you idiot, absolutely embarrassing from him.

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:04

    Steven Gerrard’s villa

    • Reply posted by Allcanseeit, today at 16:06

      Allcanseeit replied:
      🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Funk, today at 16:04

    Love Gerrard, but he ain’t all that. Won Rangers the league yes, but throughout his time there you could count on 3 hands the technically wonderful performances Rangers had, the rest was a dirge. Good luck Villa. Honeymoon over.

  • Comment posted by Justice4Bham21, today at 16:04

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by highbury81, today at 16:04

    A lacklustre display by Villa. At least the kids can show our first team how it’s done next week in the FA Cup.

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 16:03

    Great win for the Bees, they needed that. Given what the bottom 4 are like, they'll have no worries this season. As for Villa, poor second half, and what on earth did Trezeguet think he was doing?!

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 16:06

      terry phillips replied:
      Just a cheat