Yoane Wissa's goal was his third in the Premier League and first since hitting the winner at West Ham on 3 October

Brentford came from behind to ruin Steven Gerrard's return to the dugout and leapfrog Aston Villa in the Premier League thanks to Mads Roerslev's late winner.

Danny Ings steered Villa ahead after a delightful link-up with Emi Buendia but Roerslev set up Yoane Wissa to curl Brentford level and the Danish wing-back completed the comeback with his first Bees goal.

Gerrard, returning from Covid isolation after missing the defeat by Chelsea seven days earlier, saw Ings slide Villa ahead with a precise first-time finish in the 16th minute after a sublime piece of skill by Buendia.

The Argentinian playmaker produced an exquisite drag-back in midfield before slipping Ings clear to slide a fine shot inside Alvaro Fernandez's far post for only his fourth goal since joining the club.

Brentford rode their luck for much of the first half but levelled with their first shot on target three minutes before the break, with Wissa curling home from 20 yards after immaculately controlling Roerslev's pass.

Villa, without top scorer Ollie Watkins, controlled the majority of the second half but Roerslev poked home the 83rd-minute winner after seeing his initial effort well saved by Emi Martinez.

The visitors almost rescued a point at the death but Fernandez produced an instinctive stop to keep out Ings' effort from John McGinn's cushioned pass.

Match ends, Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Brentford 2, Aston Villa 1. Post update Attempt missed. Ivan Toney (Brentford) left footed shot from long range on the left is close, but misses to the left following a fast break. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Pontus Jansson. Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford). Post update Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa). Post update Álvaro Fernández (Brentford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Álvaro Fernández. Post update Attempt saved. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Post update Corner, Aston Villa. Conceded by Saman Ghoddos. Post update Attempt missed. Matt Targett (Aston Villa) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by John McGinn. Post update Attempt blocked. Emiliano Buendía (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Danny Ings. Post update Attempt blocked. Trézéguet (Aston Villa) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emiliano Buendía. Booking John McGinn (Aston Villa) is shown the yellow card. Post update Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Vitaly Janelt (Brentford). Post update Foul by John McGinn (Aston Villa). Post update Vitaly Janelt (Brentford) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Douglas Luiz (Aston Villa).