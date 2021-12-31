Premier League
BrentfordBrentford14:00Aston VillaAston Villa
Venue: Brentford Community Stadium

Brentford v Aston Villa

Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo sprints after the ball
Bryan Mbeumo missed Brentford's narrow home defeat by Manchester City because of injury

TEAM NEWS

Brentford have Christian Norgaard available after suspension, while Bryan Mbeumo's calf problem will be assessed.

Kristoffer Ajer is poised to return to the matchday squad after two months out with a hamstring injury.

Aston Villa captain Tyrone Mings serves a one-match ban for accumulating five bookings but John McGinn is able to play after a period of self-isolation.

Ashley Young could also return despite nursing a fractured toe, while Bertrand Traore and Trezeguet will be involved.

The two wingers will fly out to play in the Africa Cup of Nations after this game.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The schedule might just help Aston Villa out here. Their game against Leeds was postponed in midweek, while Brentford played Manchester City and gave them a good game, which will have taken a lot out of the Bees players.

Both these sides are in the bottom half of the table but I can't see either of them being dragged into the relegation scrap. Villa will finish higher, but Brentford have shown already that they have the firepower to win enough games to stay clear of trouble.

Prediction: 1-2

Lawro's full predictions v KAWALA guitarist Dan McCarthy

Ollie Watkins scored 49 goals in 143 appearances for Brentford from 2017-20

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Brentford are unbeaten in the past seven meetings, including three successive home wins.
  • The Bees' most recent defeat by Aston Villa came at home in an FA Cup fourth-round replay in February 1953.
  • Nonetheless, Villa have earned five wins and two draws from their seven top-flight matches against Brentford.

Brentford

  • Brentford's tally of eight league defeats this season is already one more than in the entirety of the previous campaign.
  • They have lost five Premier League home matches, with only fellow promoted clubs Norwich and Watford faring worse.
  • Their 10 Premier League goals at home were scored by 10 different players.
  • The Bees are vying to win their opening game of a calendar year for the third time in a row, a feat they last achieved between 1990 and 1992.

Aston Villa

  • Aston Villa lost 21 Premier League matches in 2021, the most in the division alongside Newcastle United and Southampton.
  • Villa have gone 15 league games without a draw since their reverse fixture with Brentford in August ended 1-1. They last had a 16-match streak without drawing between January and May 1998.
  • The Villans have won on four of their past five league visits to promoted sides, more than they had in their previous 22 attempts.
  • Emiliano Buendia has either scored or set up a goal in all four of his league appearances against Brentford, with three goals and an assist.

