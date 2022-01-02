Premier League
EvertonEverton2BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion3

Everton 2-3 Brighton & Hove Albion: Alexis Mac Allister scores twice in Seagulls win

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments54

Alexis Mac Allister
Alexis Mac Allister scored twice for Brighton

Brighton piled more pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez as the Seagulls climbed to eighth in the Premier League with victory in an entertaining match at Goodison Park.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a third-minute opener for the visitors following Neal Maupay's cushioned header and Dan Burn headed in when unmarked at the back post to double the lead after 28 minutes.

The returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin, absent through injury since August, had the chance to respond from the penalty spot after referee John Brooks reviewed Enock Mwepu's challenge on Anthony Gordon - but he fired his spot-kick over.

The half-time whistle was met by jeers from the home support but Gordon gave his side hope of a fightback with a deflected shot eight minutes after the restart.

Allan drew a superb save from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as Everton chased an equaliser but Mac Allister's excellent second put the away side back in control.

Gordon's second with 14 minutes remaining made for a tense finish, but he was unable to complete his hat-trick with a late chance and Everton remain 15th with defeat.

More to follow.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Everton

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player namePickford
    Average rating

    3.81

  2. Squad number2Player nameKenny
    Average rating

    3.91

  3. Squad number22Player nameGodfrey
    Average rating

    4.06

  4. Squad number5Player nameKeane
    Average rating

    3.79

  5. Squad number4Player nameHolgate
    Average rating

    3.53

  6. Squad number23Player nameColeman
    Average rating

    3.93

  7. Squad number24Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.39

  8. Squad number16Player nameDoucouré
    Average rating

    4.10

  9. Squad number6Player nameAllan
    Average rating

    4.14

  10. Squad number11Player nameGray
    Average rating

    4.72

  11. Squad number9Player nameCalvert-Lewin
    Average rating

    4.16

Substitutes

  1. Squad number21Player nameAndré Gomes
    Average rating

    4.71

  2. Squad number33Player nameRondón
    Average rating

    4.68

Brighton & Hove Albion

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSánchez
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number34Player nameVeltman
    Average rating

    7.85

  3. Squad number4Player nameWebster
    Average rating

    7.87

  4. Squad number33Player nameBurn
    Average rating

    8.21

  5. Squad number3Player nameCucurella
    Average rating

    8.07

  6. Squad number12Player nameMwepu
    Average rating

    8.02

  7. Squad number14Player nameLallana
    Average rating

    8.05

  8. Squad number8Player nameBissouma
    Average rating

    8.15

  9. Squad number10Player nameMac Allister
    Average rating

    8.51

  10. Squad number9Player nameMaupay
    Average rating

    8.04

  11. Squad number11Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    8.03

Substitutes

  1. Squad number2Player nameLamptey
    Average rating

    7.77

  2. Squad number15Player nameModer
    Average rating

    7.49

  3. Squad number24Player nameDuffy
    Average rating

    7.79

Line-ups

Everton

Formation 5-4-1

  • 1Pickford
  • 2KennyBooked at 9minsSubstituted forRondónat 76'minutes
  • 22Godfrey
  • 5Keane
  • 4Holgate
  • 23Coleman
  • 24Gordon
  • 16Doucouré
  • 6AllanSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 87'minutes
  • 11Gray
  • 9Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes

  • 12Digne
  • 15Begovic
  • 17Iwobi
  • 21André Gomes
  • 25Gbamin
  • 33Rondón
  • 50Simms
  • 61Dobbin
  • 62Onyango

Brighton

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Sánchez
  • 34VeltmanSubstituted forDuffyat 61'minutes
  • 4WebsterBooked at 63mins
  • 33Burn
  • 3Cucurella
  • 12Mwepu
  • 14LallanaSubstituted forLampteyat 61'minutes
  • 8Bissouma
  • 10Mac Allister
  • 9Maupay
  • 11TrossardSubstituted forModerat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Lamptey
  • 13Groß
  • 15Moder
  • 17Alzate
  • 18Welbeck
  • 20March
  • 23Steele
  • 24Duffy
  • 30Richards
Referee:
John Brooks

Match Stats

Home TeamEvertonAway TeamBrighton
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home17
Away12
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home8
Away5
Fouls
Home5
Away12

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  4. Post update

    Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by André Gomes with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. André Gomes replaces Allan.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  12. Post update

    Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Leandro Trossard.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy.

  15. Post update

    Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).

  17. Post update

    Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).

  18. Post update

    Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Everton. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Jonjoe Kenny.

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by Mr G, today at 16:07

    Great win for the seagulls and it's been a great Christmas even with many players missing 😀 👍

  • Comment posted by A1nutboy, today at 16:07

    Absolutely not even funny anymore. Nobody wants Rafa, Nobody can defend him or his team choices. Get him out this evening

  • Comment posted by brightonborn, today at 16:07

    Super Seagulls. No stars, just grafters.

  • Comment posted by gadfly, today at 16:07

    Dark days at Goodison. Benitez only wanted the job so he could amble in to the office from his home in the Wirral. He couldn't care tuppence about what happens to Everton. He's lost the dressing room and a root and branch clear out is required urgently, including getting shot of Ferguson and Unsworth

  • Comment posted by Finkelstein, today at 16:06

    Well done Brighton on a deserved win against a negative lacklustre Everton. Rafa must be scratching his head at the complete lack of desire from Everton. Their inconsistency is a real worry as they get dragged near the mire.

  • Comment posted by will, today at 16:05

    Rafa and Everton is not a good fit due to his liverpool connections, thats how it is no matter what he does it will be that way sadly

  • Comment posted by dad, today at 16:05

    Relegation for toffee ladies 😱

  • Comment posted by someonestolemyusername, today at 16:05

    fantastic result Brighton
    Everton having a shocker of a season

  • Comment posted by Brizey , today at 16:05

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by gerrard4ever, today at 16:05

    Unless Benitez got Everton into top four Everton supporters would not be happy as he managed liverpool. When are they going to realise the squad he inherited is simply not good enough. Keane is not good enough. At fault for third after clearing it straight to Brighton player. Then has shot from 40 yrds.

  • Comment posted by Arthur Three Sheds Jackson, today at 16:05

    The train will shortly be departing from Platform 1
    Mr. Benitez, carry your own bags.

  • Comment posted by Ray, today at 16:04

    I don’t think the time Everton didn’t play due to the pandemic did them any good
    After this weekend most teams will have missed playing time but.....
    Football as a spectator sport has suffered
    Maybe the games should be called off altogether but the authorities don’t want to do that because there is a World Cup coming up

  • Comment posted by seeeeegulllllz, today at 16:04

    Magnificent! Super Seagulls flying high,chewed up the Toffees!
    Up The Albion!

  • Comment posted by Ivan, today at 16:04

    Incredible result - we could be having our best season ever, if we finish 12th or better in the Prem & fully deserved today

  • Comment posted by ian, today at 16:04

    I said give him to Christmas. Sack him, been a disaster. Only going one way, that's down.

  • Comment posted by jambo1, today at 16:04

    One team play as a team and have a decent manager the other are supposed to be the people’s team.
    Bring back The Chosen One.

  • Comment posted by JIM31, today at 16:04

    Have believed in supporting Benitez and giving him time, but this is a poor result. What on earth is he doing re Lucas Digne?

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 16:03

    T- Rex arms can’t save anything

  • Comment posted by undercover10, today at 16:03

    Can see Potter becoming the new Everton manager soon, he’s deserves a shot at a bigger club

    • Reply posted by seagull72, today at 16:05

      seagull72 replied:
      Nah.