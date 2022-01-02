Match ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Brighton piled more pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez as the Seagulls climbed to eighth in the Premier League with victory in an entertaining match at Goodison Park.
Alexis Mac Allister scored a third-minute opener for the visitors following Neal Maupay's cushioned header and Dan Burn headed in when unmarked at the back post to double the lead after 28 minutes.
The returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin, absent through injury since August, had the chance to respond from the penalty spot after referee John Brooks reviewed Enock Mwepu's challenge on Anthony Gordon - but he fired his spot-kick over.
The half-time whistle was met by jeers from the home support but Gordon gave his side hope of a fightback with a deflected shot eight minutes after the restart.
Allan drew a superb save from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as Everton chased an equaliser but Mac Allister's excellent second put the away side back in control.
Gordon's second with 14 minutes remaining made for a tense finish, but he was unable to complete his hat-trick with a late chance and Everton remain 15th with defeat.
- Reaction to Everton v Brighton, plus the rest of Sunday's Premier League action
- Go straight to all the best Everton content
- Visit out Brighton page
More to follow.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Everton
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player namePickfordAverage rating
3.81
- Squad number2Player nameKennyAverage rating
3.91
- Squad number22Player nameGodfreyAverage rating
4.06
- Squad number5Player nameKeaneAverage rating
3.79
- Squad number4Player nameHolgateAverage rating
3.53
- Squad number23Player nameColemanAverage rating
3.93
- Squad number24Player nameGordonAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number16Player nameDoucouréAverage rating
4.10
- Squad number6Player nameAllanAverage rating
4.14
- Squad number11Player nameGrayAverage rating
4.72
- Squad number9Player nameCalvert-LewinAverage rating
4.16
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number21Player nameAndré GomesAverage rating
4.71
- Squad number33Player nameRondónAverage rating
4.68
Brighton & Hove Albion
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameSánchezAverage rating
8.00
- Squad number34Player nameVeltmanAverage rating
7.85
- Squad number4Player nameWebsterAverage rating
7.87
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
8.21
- Squad number3Player nameCucurellaAverage rating
8.07
- Squad number12Player nameMwepuAverage rating
8.02
- Squad number14Player nameLallanaAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number8Player nameBissoumaAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
8.51
- Squad number9Player nameMaupayAverage rating
8.04
- Squad number11Player nameTrossardAverage rating
8.03
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameLampteyAverage rating
7.77
- Squad number15Player nameModerAverage rating
7.49
- Squad number24Player nameDuffyAverage rating
7.79
Line-ups
Everton
Formation 5-4-1
- 1Pickford
- 2KennyBooked at 9minsSubstituted forRondónat 76'minutes
- 22Godfrey
- 5Keane
- 4Holgate
- 23Coleman
- 24Gordon
- 16Doucouré
- 6AllanSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 87'minutes
- 11Gray
- 9Calvert-Lewin
Substitutes
- 12Digne
- 15Begovic
- 17Iwobi
- 21André Gomes
- 25Gbamin
- 33Rondón
- 50Simms
- 61Dobbin
- 62Onyango
Brighton
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Sánchez
- 34VeltmanSubstituted forDuffyat 61'minutes
- 4WebsterBooked at 63mins
- 33Burn
- 3Cucurella
- 12Mwepu
- 14LallanaSubstituted forLampteyat 61'minutes
- 8Bissouma
- 10Mac Allister
- 9Maupay
- 11TrossardSubstituted forModerat 81'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Lamptey
- 13Groß
- 15Moder
- 17Alzate
- 18Welbeck
- 20March
- 23Steele
- 24Duffy
- 30Richards
- Referee:
- John Brooks
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home49%
- Away51%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away5
- Corners
- Home8
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away12
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 3.
Post update
Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey.
Post update
Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by André Gomes with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Post update
Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Salomón Rondón.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. André Gomes replaces Allan.
Post update
Foul by Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Leandro Trossard.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy.
Post update
Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton).
Post update
Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Corner, Everton. Conceded by Yves Bissouma.
Substitution
Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Jonjoe Kenny.
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Everton having a shocker of a season
Mr. Benitez, carry your own bags.
After this weekend most teams will have missed playing time but.....
Football as a spectator sport has suffered
Maybe the games should be called off altogether but the authorities don’t want to do that because there is a World Cup coming up
Up The Albion!
Bring back The Chosen One.