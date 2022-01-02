Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Alexis Mac Allister scored twice for Brighton

Brighton piled more pressure on Everton manager Rafael Benitez as the Seagulls climbed to eighth in the Premier League with victory in an entertaining match at Goodison Park.

Alexis Mac Allister scored a third-minute opener for the visitors following Neal Maupay's cushioned header and Dan Burn headed in when unmarked at the back post to double the lead after 28 minutes.

The returning Dominic Calvert-Lewin, absent through injury since August, had the chance to respond from the penalty spot after referee John Brooks reviewed Enock Mwepu's challenge on Anthony Gordon - but he fired his spot-kick over.

The half-time whistle was met by jeers from the home support but Gordon gave his side hope of a fightback with a deflected shot eight minutes after the restart.

Allan drew a superb save from Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez as Everton chased an equaliser but Mac Allister's excellent second put the away side back in control.

Gordon's second with 14 minutes remaining made for a tense finish, but he was unable to complete his hat-trick with a late chance and Everton remain 15th with defeat.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Everton Everton Everton

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Everton Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Pickford Average rating 3.81 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 2 Player name Kenny Average rating 3.91 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Godfrey Average rating 4.06 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Keane Average rating 3.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Holgate Average rating 3.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 23 Player name Coleman Average rating 3.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Gordon Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Doucouré Average rating 4.10 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Allan Average rating 4.14 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gray Average rating 4.72 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Calvert-Lewin Average rating 4.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 21 Player name André Gomes Average rating 4.71 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Rondón Average rating 4.68 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Brighton & Hove Albion Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Sánchez Average rating 8.00 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 34 Player name Veltman Average rating 7.85 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Webster Average rating 7.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Burn Average rating 8.21 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Cucurella Average rating 8.07 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Mwepu Average rating 8.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Lallana Average rating 8.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Bissouma Average rating 8.15 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 8.51 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Maupay Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Trossard Average rating 8.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Lamptey Average rating 7.77 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Moder Average rating 7.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 24 Player name Duffy Average rating 7.79 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Everton Formation 5-4-1 1 Pickford 2 Kenny 22 Godfrey 5 Keane 4 Holgate 23 Coleman 24 Gordon 16 Doucouré 6 Allan 11 Gray 9 Calvert-Lewin 1 Pickford

2 Kenny Booked at 9mins Substituted for Rondón at 76' minutes

22 Godfrey

5 Keane

4 Holgate

23 Coleman

24 Gordon

16 Doucouré

6 Allan Substituted for André Gomes at 87' minutes

11 Gray

9 Calvert-Lewin Substitutes 12 Digne

15 Begovic

17 Iwobi

21 André Gomes

25 Gbamin

33 Rondón

50 Simms

61 Dobbin

62 Onyango Brighton Formation 4-4-2 1 Sánchez 34 Veltman 4 Webster 33 Burn 3 Cucurella 12 Mwepu 14 Lallana 8 Bissouma 10 Mac Allister 9 Maupay 11 Trossard 1 Sánchez

34 Veltman Substituted for Duffy at 61' minutes

4 Webster Booked at 63mins

33 Burn

3 Cucurella

12 Mwepu

14 Lallana Substituted for Lamptey at 61' minutes

8 Bissouma

10 Mac Allister

9 Maupay

11 Trossard Substituted for Moder at 81' minutes Substitutes 2 Lamptey

13 Groß

15 Moder

17 Alzate

18 Welbeck

20 March

23 Steele

24 Duffy

30 Richards Referee: John Brooks Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Everton 2, Brighton and Hove Albion 3. Post update Foul by Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Michael Keane (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Salomón Rondón (Everton) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ben Godfrey. Post update Attempt missed. Michael Keane (Everton) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Post update Attempt missed. Salomón Rondón (Everton) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high. Assisted by André Gomes with a cross following a corner. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy. Post update Attempt missed. Anthony Gordon (Everton) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Salomón Rondón. Substitution Substitution, Everton. André Gomes replaces Allan. Post update Foul by Enock Mwepu (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Mason Holgate (Everton) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Jakub Moder replaces Leandro Trossard. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Shane Duffy. Post update Neal Maupay (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Mason Holgate (Everton). Post update Foul by Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Ben Godfrey (Everton) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Corner, Everton. Conceded by Yves Bissouma. Substitution Substitution, Everton. Salomón Rondón replaces Jonjoe Kenny. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward