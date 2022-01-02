Match ends, Leeds United 3, Burnley 1.
Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets' own relegation fears.
Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James' header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa's side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.
Jack Harrison had opened the scoring before the break, squeezing an effort inside the near post after Wayne Hennessey saved the winger's initial strike.
Substitute Maxwel Cornet's sublime free-kick levelled for Burnley, whose celebrations were soured when Matt Lowton was hit in the face with a bottle thrown from the crowd.
Defeat means Burnley remain 18th, two points from safety with a game in hand on Watford above them.
Line-ups
Leeds
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Meslier
- 2Ayling
- 5Koch
- 14LlorenteBooked at 53mins
- 15Dallas
- 43Klich
- 4Forshaw
- 3Firpo
- 10Raphinha
- 11RobertsBooked at 10minsSubstituted forGelhardtat 58'minutes
- 22HarrisonSubstituted forJamesat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 13Klaesson
- 20James
- 26Bate
- 30Gelhardt
- 33Hjelde
- 38Summerville
- 42Greenwood
- 47Jenkins
- 52Moore
Burnley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Hennessey
- 2Lowton
- 5TarkowskiBooked at 28mins
- 6Mee
- 3Taylor
- 11McNeil
- 18Westwood
- 4Cork
- 7GudmundssonSubstituted forCornetat 45'minutes
- 17LennonSubstituted forRodriguezat 80'minutes
- 9WoodSubstituted forVydraat 84'minutes
Substitutes
- 16Stephens
- 19Rodriguez
- 20Cornet
- 22Collins
- 23Pieters
- 25Norris
- 26Bardsley
- 27Vydra
- 28Long
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home9
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Burnley 1.
Post update
Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).
Post update
Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.
Goal!
Goal! Leeds United 3, Burnley 1. Daniel James (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a cross.
Post update
Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James with a headed pass.
Post update
Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Mee.
Post update
Offside, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.
Post update
Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).
Post update
James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).
Substitution
Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.
Post update
Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).
