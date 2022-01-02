Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Harrison scored his first Premier League goal of the season

Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets' own relegation fears.

Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James' header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa's side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Jack Harrison had opened the scoring before the break, squeezing an effort inside the near post after Wayne Hennessey saved the winger's initial strike.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet's sublime free-kick levelled for Burnley, whose celebrations were soured when Matt Lowton was hit in the face with a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Defeat means Burnley remain 18th, two points from safety with a game in hand on Watford above them.

More to follow.

Match ends, Leeds United 3, Burnley 1. Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Burnley 1. Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United). Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Burnley). Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lowton. Goal! Leeds United 3, Burnley 1. Daniel James (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a cross. Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley). Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James with a headed pass. Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Mee. Offside, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside. Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United). James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley). Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood. Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).