LeedsLeeds United3BurnleyBurnley1

Leeds United 3-1 Burnley: Hosts move eight points clear of drop

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jack Harrison scored his first Premier League goal of the season
Leeds United ended a three-game losing run in the Premier League with a victory over Burnley at Elland Road that adds to the Clarets' own relegation fears.

Stuart Dallas curled in with 13 minutes to go and Daniel James' header then crept in as Marcelo Bielsa's side moved eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Jack Harrison had opened the scoring before the break, squeezing an effort inside the near post after Wayne Hennessey saved the winger's initial strike.

Substitute Maxwel Cornet's sublime free-kick levelled for Burnley, whose celebrations were soured when Matt Lowton was hit in the face with a bottle thrown from the crowd.

Defeat means Burnley remain 18th, two points from safety with a game in hand on Watford above them.

Match Stats

Home TeamLeedsAway TeamBurnley
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home22
Away8
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leeds United 3, Burnley 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leeds United 3, Burnley 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

  4. Post update

    Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Luke Ayling (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Maxwel Cornet (Burnley).

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Maxwel Cornet (Burnley) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Matthew Lowton.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Leeds United 3, Burnley 1. Daniel James (Leeds United) header from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Joe Gelhardt with a cross.

  9. Post update

    Mateusz Klich (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Matej Vydra (Burnley).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daniel James with a headed pass.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Leeds United. Conceded by Ben Mee.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Leeds United. Stuart Dallas tries a through ball, but Joe Gelhardt is caught offside.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joe Gelhardt (Leeds United).

  15. Post update

    James Tarkowski (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Diego Llorente (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Jay Rodriguez (Burnley).

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Burnley. Matej Vydra replaces Chris Wood.

  19. Post update

    Adam Forshaw (Leeds United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Jack Cork (Burnley).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21172253134053
2Chelsea20126243142942
3Liverpool19125250163441
4Arsenal2011273325835
5West Ham20104637271034
6Tottenham1810352320333
7Man Utd189453026431
8Brighton196942020027
9Wolves187471314-125
10Leicester187473133-225
11Crystal Palace205872930-123
12Brentford196582326-323
13Aston Villa1971112530-522
14Southampton194962029-921
15Everton185492332-919
16Leeds194782137-1619
17Watford1841132236-1413
18Burnley171881627-1111
19Newcastle1918101942-2311
20Norwich192413842-3410
View full Premier League table

