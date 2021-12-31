Leeds United v Burnley

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Patrick Bamford scored a late equaliser in Leeds' 1-1 draw against Burnley in August

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa says captain Liam Cooper and key midfielder Kalvin Phillips will be out until March because of thigh injuries.

Striker Patrick Bamford is doubtful for Sunday's game with a similar issue.

Junior Firpo, Diego Llorente and Daniel James are back in contention, while Jack Harrison is fit despite being forced off against Arsenal.

Burnley will assess Maxwel Cornet, who is nearing a comeback from a thigh problem.

Kevin Long is available again following a Covid absence, while two unnamed players are close to returning after observing protocols for the virus, though Josh Brownhill remains out following a positive test.

Leeds shipped a lot of goals before their Christmas fixtures were postponed because of a Covid outbreak at the club, but they should have some more players fit and available now and I really don't see Burnley doing the same damage as Manchester City and Arsenal in any case.

Both these teams have had a disappointing time of it in the first half of the season, but the Clarets are in much deeper trouble at the bottom of the table. They don't have the biggest squad so it will be interesting to see what they do during the January transfer window to try to climb the table.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Burnley have lost six of their past eight away league games against Leeds.

Their most recent top-flight victory at Elland Road was by 4-1 in March 1974.

The last goalless draw between these sides came at Turf Moor in November 1973, while there has never been a 0-0 in this fixture at Elland Road.

Leeds United

Leeds have lost three Premier League games in a row, conceding a total of 14 goals.

They have not suffered four consecutive defeats in the top flight since a run of six between December 2003 and February 2004.

The Whites have won their opening league match of the calendar year just once in the past eight seasons, beating Rotherham in 2017 (D4, L3).

Marcelo Bielsa has won seven of his nine Premier League home games against English managers, with the two defeats coming against Graham Potter's Brighton and then-Aston Villa boss Dean Smith.

Leeds have lost 12 of the 15 Premier League fixtures Kalvin Phillips has missed since earning promotion, compared to 11 defeats in 41 games when he has played.

Burnley

Burnley are winless in 10 Premier League away matches since a 2-0 victory at Fulham on 10 May.

They have lost their opening league game in four of the past five calendar years.

The Clarets have lost each of their last three away league fixtures against sides from Yorkshire. They've not lost more consecutively in the county since a run of five defeats between January 1996 and September 1997.

Sean Dyche's side are on a Premier League record run of 109 consecutive matches without a red card. Sunday's game marks exactly two years since their last top-flight dismissal, when Robbie Brady was sent off in a 2-1 win at Huddersfield.

