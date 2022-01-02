League One
MorecambeMorecambe15:00DoncasterDoncaster Rovers
Venue: Mazuma Stadium

Morecambe v Doncaster Rovers

League One

Match report to follow.

Sunday 2nd January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham24155445172850
2Sunderland24154547262149
3Wigan21143440202045
4Wycombe24136537271045
5Oxford Utd24127540251543
6Plymouth24127538251343
7MK Dons23116642291339
8Sheff Wed2391043026437
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Burton2394102829-131
13Charlton2485113029129
14Cheltenham247893043-1329
15Shrewsbury2475122529-426
16Bolton2375113035-526
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Gillingham2339111834-1618
23Crewe2446142243-2118
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
View full League One table

