Championship
Bristol CityBristol City1MillwallMillwall2

Bristol City v Millwall

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Bristol City

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 12O'Leary
  • 26Vyner
  • 22Kalas
  • 34TowlerBooked at 28mins
  • 16Pring
  • 6James
  • 14Weimann
  • 36Scott
  • 38Benarous
  • 11O'Dowda
  • 18Semenyo

Substitutes

  • 1Bentley
  • 3Dasilva
  • 5Atkinson
  • 9Martin
  • 21Wells
  • 37Conway
  • 42Massengo

Millwall

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Bialkowski
  • 4Hutchinson
  • 15Pearce
  • 5Cooper
  • 2McNamara
  • 24Mitchell
  • 17Saville
  • 3M Wallace
  • 14Ojo
  • 9Bradshaw
  • 23Afobe

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 10Smith
  • 11Malone
  • 28Evans
  • 38Boateng
  • 49Lovelace
Referee:
Simon Hooper

Match Stats

Home TeamBristol CityAway TeamMillwall
Possession
Home55%
Away45%
Shots
Home3
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home8
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

  3. Post update

    Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).

  5. Post update

    Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benik Afobe.

  7. Post update

    Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Benik Afobe (Millwall).

  9. Post update

    Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).

  11. Post update

    Cameron Pring (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Millwall).

  13. Post update

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Millwall 2. Benik Afobe (Millwall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.

  14. Booking

    Ryley Towler (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Penalty conceded by Ryley Towler (Bristol City) after a foul in the penalty area.

  16. Post update

    Penalty Millwall. Benik Afobe draws a foul in the penalty area.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).

  18. Post update

    Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Bristol City 1, Millwall 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ryley Towler (Bristol City).

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Millwall249962725236
9Stoke2310582723435
10Nottm Forest259793228434
11Coventry239772927234
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2576122839-1127
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

