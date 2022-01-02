Bristol City v Millwall

Attempt missed. Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right from a direct free kick.
Line-ups
Bristol City
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 12O'Leary
- 26Vyner
- 22Kalas
- 34TowlerBooked at 28mins
- 16Pring
- 6James
- 14Weimann
- 36Scott
- 38Benarous
- 11O'Dowda
- 18Semenyo
Substitutes
- 1Bentley
- 3Dasilva
- 5Atkinson
- 9Martin
- 21Wells
- 37Conway
- 42Massengo
Millwall
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Bialkowski
- 4Hutchinson
- 15Pearce
- 5Cooper
- 2McNamara
- 24Mitchell
- 17Saville
- 3M Wallace
- 14Ojo
- 9Bradshaw
- 23Afobe
Substitutes
- 1Long
- 10Smith
- 11Malone
- 28Evans
- 38Boateng
- 49Lovelace
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home55%
- Away45%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away4
Live Text
Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).
Sheyi Ojo (Millwall) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ayman Benarous (Bristol City).
Billy Mitchell (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Murray Wallace (Millwall) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Benik Afobe.
Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benik Afobe (Millwall).
Tomas Kalas (Bristol City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Tom Bradshaw (Millwall).
Cameron Pring (Bristol City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Sheyi Ojo (Millwall).
Goal! Bristol City 1, Millwall 2. Benik Afobe (Millwall) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Booking
Ryley Towler (Bristol City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Penalty conceded by Ryley Towler (Bristol City) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Millwall. Benik Afobe draws a foul in the penalty area.
Foul by Callum O'Dowda (Bristol City).
Dan McNamara (Millwall) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Bristol City 1, Millwall 1. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall) with an attempt from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Murray Wallace with a cross.
Foul by Ryley Towler (Bristol City).
Match report to follow.