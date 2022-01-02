Championship
BirminghamBirmingham City1QPRQueens Park Rangers2

Birmingham City 1-2 QPR: Albert Adomah & Chris Willock fire Rangers fifth in Championship

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments30

Albert Adomah, who opened the scoring for QPR at Birmingham in the first half, had not scored since the final game of last season
Albert Adomah, who opened the scoring for QPR at Birmingham in the first half, had not scored since the final game of last season

Queens Park Rangers kept up their fine away form to move fifth in the Championship as they beat a Birmingham City side depleted by Covid-19 and injury.

Albert Adomah and Chris Willock got the goals for Rangers, now unbeaten on the road since 23 October, having won four and drawn one of their past five away games.

Blues substitute Chuks Aneke pulled one back for a weakened Blues side containing two 17-year-olds - Jordan James and debutant George Hall.

But Blues never threatened an equaliser, especially after having to play the final few minutes with 10 men after a freak arm injury to goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, when boss Lee Bowyer had already made his three substitutions.

After successive Covid postponements over Christmas, Bowyer made four changes to the side well beaten at Blackburn 15 days ago in their first game since.

Two were forced on him by an injury to defender Marc Roberts and the return of on-loan midfielder Riley McGree to MLS side Charlotte. But Bowyer had Gary Gardner back from suspension and also brought back Maxime Colin and on-loan Juan Castillo, who was replaced at half-time by the also returning Ryan Woods, and dropped striker Aneke to give a debut up front to teenager Hall.

After not playing for 22 days themselves following a pre-Christmas run of Covid postponements, this was a third game in seven days for Mark Warburton's Rangers.

But they made light of that workload and atoned for their home defeat by Bournemouth by completing a second successive 2-1 away win to follow Thursday's at Bristol City.

They were ahead on 14 minutes when Willock carried the ball unchallenged into the Blues' penalty area and, when his low ball was only half cleared, Adomah fired home his first goal of the season from the edge of the box.

Willock looked to have sealed three easy points on 71 minutes when he cut in from the left with a mesmeric run before curling home a fine right-foot finish from a narrow angle.

Within four minutes Colin crossed from the right, and Aneke, in space inside the box, got away with a loose first touch before powering home a stunning right-foot volley from 15 yards into the roof of the net - only his second goal of the season and his first at St Andrew's.

But it was all Blues could offer going into next Saturday's tricky FA Cup third-round home tie with League One high fliers Plymouth Argyle.

QPR also have a home date against League One opposition next Saturday, when they face table toppers Rotherham United.

Line-ups

Birmingham

Formation 3-5-2

  • 13SarkicSubstituted forat 90+5'minutes
  • 21Sanderson
  • 5Friend
  • 3Pedersen
  • 2Colin
  • 20GardnerSubstituted forAnekeat 67'minutes
  • 34SunjicBooked at 88mins
  • 19James
  • 23Familia-CastilloSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutes
  • 36Deeney
  • 35HallSubstituted forHoganat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Etheridge
  • 6Woods
  • 9Hogan
  • 15Aneke
  • 39Bellingham
  • 41Walker
  • 53Campbell

QPR

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Dieng
  • 4DickieBooked at 59mins
  • 20Dunne
  • 6Barbet
  • 37Adomah
  • 15FieldBooked at 88mins
  • 21Willock
  • 8AmosBooked at 74mins
  • 3Wallace
  • 19GraySubstituted forJohansenat 63'minutes
  • 9DykesSubstituted forAustinat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Kakay
  • 7Johansen
  • 11Austin
  • 12Ball
  • 13Archer
  • 14Thomas
Referee:
Matt Donohue
Attendance:
83,179

Match Stats

Home TeamBirminghamAway TeamQPR
Possession
Home59%
Away41%
Shots
Home8
Away6
Shots on Target
Home1
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away3
Fouls
Home11
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.

  3. Post update

    Matija Sarkic went off injured after Birmingham City had used all subs.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  5. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).

  7. Post update

    Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  8. Post update

    Hand ball by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).

  9. Booking

    Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

  10. Booking

    Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).

  12. Post update

    Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Lyndon Dykes.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Birmingham City. Scott Hogan replaces George Hall.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yoann Barbet with a cross.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

  19. Post update

    Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Wallace.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

30 comments

  • Comment posted by DW, today at 17:38

    Incredible attendance.

    Can QPR please sort out when they can play Sheffield United?
    Would appear they don't want to arrange because they know in advance they won't have enough players?
    Aside from another covid breakout they surely can't predict that they will be low on squad numbers?

  • Comment posted by Keepcalm, today at 17:22

    It wasn’t the best game of football I’ve ever seen, but a win is a win, good luck for the rest of the season Birmingham.

  • Comment posted by tes, today at 17:13

    Please not another relegation battle

  • Comment posted by InvernessFan, today at 17:12

    I hope the Scottish international and Scottish hero Lyndon Dykes played well.

  • Comment posted by DaveP1982, today at 17:06

    I saw QPR in August and they had something about them that said they're going to be alright. Yes it was only the League Cup then with a lesser team but sometimes (not all the time) you can tell when a team/club is on the right track. It won't shock me if they make the play offs. It would if Birmingham did! SOTC

  • Comment posted by BLUENOSE, today at 17:01

    Lets hope Jude gets the big money transfer in the summer or we are even more doomed than we currently are - the owners will still pocket the majority of the money though and we'll still be reliant on free signings or loan deals - I really think we need to go into administration be relegated and start all over again we've had bad times but can't think of any much worse than we currently are - KRO

    • Reply posted by bill the bobber, today at 17:19

      bill the bobber replied:
      Let's hope he doesn't because LB won't see any of it as you say.

  • Comment posted by stevohorn, today at 16:53

    Leeds would have got 84 thousand! (someone had to)

  • Comment posted by Sun1ny, today at 16:47

    Good successive wins just before & after the New Year. Need to keep the momentum going.
    Credit to Birmingham also fielding a side with 2 that were 17 years old.

    • Reply posted by edward bundy, today at 16:53

      edward bundy replied:
      Didn’t realise QPR were doing so well. It’ll be tough staying in that top 6… but good luck for the remainder of the season. As for us… the traditional relegation battle is imminent.

  • Comment posted by den57, today at 16:46

    Big crowd at St Andrews 83,000

    • Reply posted by the royal blue optimist, today at 16:48

      the royal blue optimist replied:
      And we still lost 😆

  • Comment posted by RazzleDazzle, today at 16:42

    Playoffs at least for the mighty RRRR,S this year

  • Comment posted by the trusth, today at 16:40

    Deeney has spoilt the balance since coming in.

    • Reply posted by edward bundy, today at 16:48

      edward bundy replied:
      Much bigger problems, such as… the clueless (and worse) owners, Redknap wasting £millions on crap players, Dong, sacking good managers (Rowett, Monk) appointing/sticking with poor managers (Zola, Karanka), poor scouting, poor investment in youth team, selling the ground, ground in ruin, etc.

  • Comment posted by Phil Murtagh, today at 16:32

    Hang on a second, 83,179 at St Andrews which only holds nearly 30,000 ?!

    • Reply posted by Crewe, today at 16:45

      Crewe replied:
      It says 83,179 on the BBC. It must be right!

  • Comment posted by Rnbc43, today at 16:28

    Why remove my comment, only telling the truth about the owners !!??? 🤦‍♂️🤦‍♂️

  • Comment posted by Highly rated poster, today at 16:27

    Mark Warburton = quality Manager

  • Comment posted by Eamonn, today at 16:25

    Come on you RRRRRRsss

  • Comment posted by wanderection, today at 16:22

    A record attendance for Blues.
    They'll lose a few of those after today's result.

  • Comment posted by lofty66, today at 16:19

    Another good away win, keep it going, a tough game against a decent Birmingham team onwards and upwards, come on you rrrs

  • Comment posted by HarleyD, today at 16:19

    Must be a record that attendance.😁

  • Comment posted by Busaman, today at 16:17

    Get in there you mighty R's. Still looking good for a play-off place.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Blackburn25137543281546
3Fulham23136451193245
4West Brom25119531191242
5QPR2412573730741
6Huddersfield2611783229340
7Middlesbrough2511682924539
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall248972727033
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Bristol City2586113039-930
15Luton227873127429
16Preston227782428-428
17Swansea227692631-527
18Birmingham2476112332-927
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2465132643-1723
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport