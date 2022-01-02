Match ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Queens Park Rangers kept up their fine away form to move fifth in the Championship as they beat a Birmingham City side depleted by Covid-19 and injury.
Albert Adomah and Chris Willock got the goals for Rangers, now unbeaten on the road since 23 October, having won four and drawn one of their past five away games.
Blues substitute Chuks Aneke pulled one back for a weakened Blues side containing two 17-year-olds - Jordan James and debutant George Hall.
But Blues never threatened an equaliser, especially after having to play the final few minutes with 10 men after a freak arm injury to goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, when boss Lee Bowyer had already made his three substitutions.
After successive Covid postponements over Christmas, Bowyer made four changes to the side well beaten at Blackburn 15 days ago in their first game since.
Two were forced on him by an injury to defender Marc Roberts and the return of on-loan midfielder Riley McGree to MLS side Charlotte. But Bowyer had Gary Gardner back from suspension and also brought back Maxime Colin and on-loan Juan Castillo, who was replaced at half-time by the also returning Ryan Woods, and dropped striker Aneke to give a debut up front to teenager Hall.
After not playing for 22 days themselves following a pre-Christmas run of Covid postponements, this was a third game in seven days for Mark Warburton's Rangers.
But they made light of that workload and atoned for their home defeat by Bournemouth by completing a second successive 2-1 away win to follow Thursday's at Bristol City.
They were ahead on 14 minutes when Willock carried the ball unchallenged into the Blues' penalty area and, when his low ball was only half cleared, Adomah fired home his first goal of the season from the edge of the box.
Willock looked to have sealed three easy points on 71 minutes when he cut in from the left with a mesmeric run before curling home a fine right-foot finish from a narrow angle.
Within four minutes Colin crossed from the right, and Aneke, in space inside the box, got away with a loose first touch before powering home a stunning right-foot volley from 15 yards into the roof of the net - only his second goal of the season and his first at St Andrew's.
But it was all Blues could offer going into next Saturday's tricky FA Cup third-round home tie with League One high fliers Plymouth Argyle.
QPR also have a home date against League One opposition next Saturday, when they face table toppers Rotherham United.
Line-ups
Birmingham
Formation 3-5-2
- 13SarkicSubstituted forat 90+5'minutes
- 21Sanderson
- 5Friend
- 3Pedersen
- 2Colin
- 20GardnerSubstituted forAnekeat 67'minutes
- 34SunjicBooked at 88mins
- 19James
- 23Familia-CastilloSubstituted forWoodsat 45'minutes
- 36Deeney
- 35HallSubstituted forHoganat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Etheridge
- 6Woods
- 9Hogan
- 15Aneke
- 39Bellingham
- 41Walker
- 53Campbell
QPR
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Dieng
- 4DickieBooked at 59mins
- 20Dunne
- 6Barbet
- 37Adomah
- 15FieldBooked at 88mins
- 21Willock
- 8AmosBooked at 74mins
- 3Wallace
- 19GraySubstituted forJohansenat 63'minutes
- 9DykesSubstituted forAustinat 85'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Kakay
- 7Johansen
- 11Austin
- 12Ball
- 13Archer
- 14Thomas
- Referee:
- Matt Donohue
- Attendance:
- 83,179
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City 1, Queens Park Rangers 2.
Post update
Matija Sarkic went off injured after Birmingham City had used all subs.
Post update
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Post update
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Dion Sanderson (Birmingham City).
Post update
Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Charlie Austin (Queens Park Rangers).
Booking
Sam Field (Queens Park Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).
Post update
Yoann Barbet (Queens Park Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Queens Park Rangers. Charlie Austin replaces Lyndon Dykes.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City. Scott Hogan replaces George Hall.
Post update
Attempt saved. Chris Willock (Queens Park Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Yoann Barbet with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
Post update
Attempt missed. Chuks Aneke (Birmingham City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Troy Deeney.
Post update
Corner, Queens Park Rangers. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.
Post update
Attempt saved. Stefan Johansen (Queens Park Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lee Wallace.
Post update
Foul by Ivan Sunjic (Birmingham City).
Can QPR please sort out when they can play Sheffield United?
Would appear they don't want to arrange because they know in advance they won't have enough players?
Aside from another covid breakout they surely can't predict that they will be low on squad numbers?
Credit to Birmingham also fielding a side with 2 that were 17 years old.
They'll lose a few of those after today's result.