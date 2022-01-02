Last updated on .From the section Championship

Albert Adomah, who opened the scoring for QPR at Birmingham in the first half, had not scored since the final game of last season

Queens Park Rangers kept up their fine away form to move fifth in the Championship as they beat a Birmingham City side depleted by Covid-19 and injury.

Albert Adomah and Chris Willock got the goals for Rangers, now unbeaten on the road since 23 October, having won four and drawn one of their past five away games.

Blues substitute Chuks Aneke pulled one back for a weakened Blues side containing two 17-year-olds - Jordan James and debutant George Hall.

But Blues never threatened an equaliser, especially after having to play the final few minutes with 10 men after a freak arm injury to goalkeeper Matija Sarkic, when boss Lee Bowyer had already made his three substitutions.

After successive Covid postponements over Christmas, Bowyer made four changes to the side well beaten at Blackburn 15 days ago in their first game since.

Two were forced on him by an injury to defender Marc Roberts and the return of on-loan midfielder Riley McGree to MLS side Charlotte. But Bowyer had Gary Gardner back from suspension and also brought back Maxime Colin and on-loan Juan Castillo, who was replaced at half-time by the also returning Ryan Woods, and dropped striker Aneke to give a debut up front to teenager Hall.

After not playing for 22 days themselves following a pre-Christmas run of Covid postponements, this was a third game in seven days for Mark Warburton's Rangers.

But they made light of that workload and atoned for their home defeat by Bournemouth by completing a second successive 2-1 away win to follow Thursday's at Bristol City.

They were ahead on 14 minutes when Willock carried the ball unchallenged into the Blues' penalty area and, when his low ball was only half cleared, Adomah fired home his first goal of the season from the edge of the box.

Willock looked to have sealed three easy points on 71 minutes when he cut in from the left with a mesmeric run before curling home a fine right-foot finish from a narrow angle.

Within four minutes Colin crossed from the right, and Aneke, in space inside the box, got away with a loose first touch before powering home a stunning right-foot volley from 15 yards into the roof of the net - only his second goal of the season and his first at St Andrew's.

But it was all Blues could offer going into next Saturday's tricky FA Cup third-round home tie with League One high fliers Plymouth Argyle.

QPR also have a home date against League One opposition next Saturday, when they face table toppers Rotherham United.