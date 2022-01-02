Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion1CardiffCardiff City1

West Bromwich Albion 1-1 Cardiff City: Three red cards in draw

By Michael PearlmanBBC Sport Wales

Taylor Gardner-Hickman of West Bromwich Albion tries to cross with Ryan Giles of Cardiff City blocking the ball
West Brom beat Cardiff City 4-0 in the reverse fixture

Three players were sent off, two after the full-time whistle, as Cardiff held West Brom to a 1-1 draw.

Alex Mowatt was sent off for a foul on 76 minutes and Sam Johnstone and Aden Flint saw red for their part in a melee after the final whistle had blown.

James Collins' second Bluebirds goal put the visitors ahead as he headed home Joe Ralls' corner on 34 minutes.

West Brom equalised three minutes after the restart as Callum Robinson finished while Cardiff appealed for offside.

Albion were then denied a penalty within the final seconds of the match, prompting an angry clash at full-time that led to Johnstone and Flint getting red cards.

The draw is nonetheless a welcome result for Cardiff, who remain 20th in Championship, while West Brom are fourth, four points behind Blackburn Rovers in second.

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael - who charged on to the field at full-time to confront the referee - made four changes to the side beaten 1-0 by Derby County on Monday, while injury and suspension saw Cardiff boss Steve Morison without Kieffer Moore (foot) and Leandro Bacuna, who was sent off in Cardiff's 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth.

The visitors were competitive in the first half at Scott Parker's league leaders and they made an assertive start at the Hawthorns with a succession of long throws pinning the hosts back.

However, despite Cardiff's assured start, it was Callum Robinson who came closest to opening the scoring, with the forward firing just wide on 15 minutes before he forced Alex Smithies into a fingertip save four minutes later.

The Bluebirds might have led with their first attack of note, as Ralls' effort was deflected wide.

But Cardiff scored from the resulting corner when Collins rose to head into the bottom corner of the net as Ralls made amends for his miss with a superb delivery.

West Brom barely created any other chances in a first-half display that resulted in them being booed off the field by the home fans, perhaps underlining why Albion have signed USA international striker Daryl Dike for an undisclosed fee.

The hosts started the second half far more positively and they equalised within three minutes of the restart as Karlan Grant's pass found Robinson, who calmly beat Smithies as Cardiff appealed for an offside flag that never came.

Grady Diangana forced Smithies into a fine save within a minute of coming on as West Brom pushed for a second, while Cardiff threatened with a counter-attack as Mark Harris found Will Vaulks, but he shot over the crossbar from a good position.

Both Ralls and Grant fired off target as the game swung from end-to-end, but Cardiff gained the initiative when Mowatt rightly saw red for a foul on Vaulks.

Cardiff sent on forward Isaak Davies as they chased a winner, his first appearance since manager Morison described his display at Bournemouth last time out as "more a hindrance than a help".

The Bluebirds fashioned a good chance to win the match in stoppage time, but a cross flashed across goal before West Brom's last-gasp penalty appeal for a foul by Flint was waved away, prompting the chaotic scenes after the final whistle.

West Brom boss Valerien Ismael said:

"It's a clear penalty - I can't say anything else, it's a penalty.

"We can't change anything now. It's frustrating - at some point you need the luck that the referee does his job.

"It was not only the penalty decision, some decisions were for us, some against us, in my opinion it was a poor refereeing performance."

Explaining his own actions, Ismael added: "I just wanted to tell him I couldn't understand why he didn't give the penalty.

"The situation came and my emotion was high because it was at the end of the game, but I came down quickly."

Cardiff City boss Steve Morison told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was all caused by them having a stonewall penalty and the referee not giving it.

"We were thankful he didn't give it, but as for the two sendings-off at the end, I think they grabbed each other to stop the other doing what they were going to do.

"I will appeal it - as I'm sure they will - but I'm sure the powers that be will overturn it as they tend to back the referee. Hopefully we don't lose Aden Flint and common sense will prevail."

On the West Brom equaliser and other offside decisions, Morison added: "We were let down by decisions - not by our players."

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1JohnstoneBooked at 90mins
  • 21Kipré
  • 5BartleyBooked at 23mins
  • 16ClarkeSubstituted forReachat 72'minutes
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 8Livermore
  • 27MowattBooked at 76mins
  • 3Townsend
  • 41FellowsSubstituted forDianganaat 65'minutes
  • 18Grant
  • 7RobinsonSubstituted forMolumbyat 79'minutesBooked at 85mins

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 25Button

Cardiff

Formation 3-5-2

  • 25Smithies
  • 2McGuinnessBooked at 90mins
  • 5FlintBooked at 90mins
  • 16Nelson
  • 38Ng
  • 6VaulksSubstituted forColwillat 79'minutes
  • 21Pack
  • 8Ralls
  • 26GilesBooked at 27mins
  • 19Collins
  • 29M HarrisSubstituted forDaviesat 86'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Bagan
  • 4Morrison
  • 27Colwill
  • 30Brown
  • 33Patten
  • 39Davies
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match Stats

Home TeamWest BromAway TeamCardiff
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home13
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home5
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Cardiff City 1.

  2. Dismissal

    Sam Johnstone (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the red card.

  3. Dismissal

    Aden Flint (Cardiff City) is shown the red card.

  4. Full Time

    Second Half ends, West Bromwich Albion 1, Cardiff City 1.

  5. Booking

    Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  6. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Mark McGuinness (Cardiff City).

  8. Post update

    Offside, Cardiff City. Rubin Colwill tries a through ball, but Isaak Davies is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Isaak Davies (Cardiff City).

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyle Bartley (West Bromwich Albion).

  12. Post update

    James Collins (Cardiff City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Isaak Davies replaces Mark Harris.

  14. Booking

    Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jayson Molumby (West Bromwich Albion).

  16. Post update

    Mark Harris (Cardiff City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  17. Post update

    Offside, West Bromwich Albion. Conor Townsend tries a through ball, but Adam Reach is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Grady Diangana (West Bromwich Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Curtis Nelson (Cardiff City).

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Cardiff City. Rubin Colwill replaces Will Vaulks.

Comments

Join the conversation

83 comments

  • Comment posted by TV, today at 17:39

    Plus if your only hope of getting anything from a game you should have won is with a last second penalty surely shows something is wrong. Well done Cardiff, fully deserved the point. Derby deserved their win as well. If something doesn't change soon we are going nowhere.

  • Comment posted by Clash_CityRocker, today at 17:30

    I guess we got to be happy with a point here but we need to be so lucky that Barnsley are so poor and Derby left with too much of a mountain to climb. Still nip and tuck for us staying up. Poorest City side for over 20 years. Can’t see WBA making the playoffs either.

  • Comment posted by Eatonrifle, today at 17:29

    I'm a neutral...that was a nailed on penalty.

    • Reply posted by TV, today at 17:33

      TV replied:
      Nailed on penalty but no excuse for manager running on to pitch. Has to go, team not playing for him. Plus his pre-match comments about the players have hardly been inspiring. Where's Gary Megson when you need him?....

  • Comment posted by Stuart james, today at 17:28

    Think manager has to go....some premiership players last season and now playing like pub players under this clown..playing poor teams and struggling

  • Comment posted by Adam WBA, today at 17:28

    Doesn’t matter what your name is or which club you manage, there is no place for a manager on the pitch. He came on the pitch like an 18 yr old with 3 pints inside him. A ban is coming.

  • Comment posted by Red Fred, today at 17:19

    Leave my husband alone.He’s a good ref and only sends players off who have been naughty. Mrs Bramhall.!!

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 17:23

      The DOOG replied:
      Mrs Bramhall you forgot to pack is specs and zimmer frame.

  • Comment posted by Shane , today at 17:15

    West brom are not good enough atm .
    Nowhere near premier league material..Can't even beat teams like cardiff ...
    It's shocking at timesto watch 13 shots and only 3 on target with only the one goal to show for it ..hahaha Pathetic WEST BROM ...i'd take wages off you all untill i seen an improvement 💯

  • Comment posted by KevWW, today at 17:08

    What did the laughing policeman say again? Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha....ha ha ha ha ha!!!!!

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 17:18

      The DOOG replied:
      Yes he did, I think he was watching a Premier League match.

  • Comment posted by Chungus, today at 17:05

    Wba are Barnsley on steroids lol hoofers delight

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 17:11

      terry phillips replied:
      They certainly look as bad as Barnsley and there bad

  • Comment posted by Duncan, today at 17:04

    Why can’t the referee be substituted?
    He was atrocious throughout the entire game

  • Comment posted by Mark , today at 17:04

    I've heard of showing fighting spirit but this takes the proverbial.....

  • Comment posted by itsrob, today at 17:03

    Always supported my club through and thick and thin when their is a concerted effort from the club to improve, but im rapidly losing interest in them now. The manager is a PE teacher at best and the owners have no ambition at all. We have played 3 sides in the bottom 3 recently and scored 1 goal. says it all really

  • Comment posted by Mark Miller, today at 16:56

    If that was a pen we should have had about 15 by now the way defenders pull and tug at Moore all season and have got away with it and there goal was about a yard offside so swings and round abouts comes to mind

    • Reply posted by Phil, today at 17:30

      Phil replied:
      * their

  • Comment posted by Monkeys, today at 16:56

    Ref lost control of the game, not helped by a very divey Cardiff side.

    • Reply posted by Chungus, today at 17:05

      Chungus replied:
      Hoofers wba are hoofers

  • Comment posted by Marklf, today at 16:55

    Another poor display by WBA, there’s been too many this season, all of which points to a manager who’s out of his depth. We are clueless in possession, blunt up front and our tactic is easily managed by the opposition. Time for a managerial change.

    • Reply posted by terry phillips, today at 17:01

      terry phillips replied:
      Think your stuck with this clown

  • Comment posted by ADY, today at 16:49

    Regardless of the penalty shout Albion are a team going nowhere other than down the table. Earlier promise has evaporated, and even if they did fluke a Premiership berth the outcome would be like the last time around - dire and depressing. Better stay in the Champ; at least the fans see a win occasionally!

    • Reply posted by steve, today at 16:57

      steve replied:
      It would be far worse than last time round but if we get there how is it a fluke. If you get the points or the wins your in. No fluke.

  • Comment posted by Silver Fox, today at 16:40

    That ref was a great advert for VAR! Shouldn't be allowed to ref another Chsmpionship game - upset both sets of fans.

    • Reply posted by The DOOG, today at 17:16

      The DOOG replied:
      At least he was consistant, thats something that is missing on the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Jim Upton, today at 16:35

    Referee Bramall to blame for the skirmish at the end by bottling an obvious penalty decision for 10-man West Brom.

    • Reply posted by pr, today at 16:43

      pr replied:
      That wasn't a penalty. Player dived . His hands were on him but not holding . Look again and the shirt is not pulled away from body. Player felt the hands and went down.

      Flint card should be overturned as Johnson ran length of pitch to get involved.
      seen those pens given as I have seen goals disallowed for a toe being offside never made a metre as Robinson was.

  • Comment posted by steve, today at 16:33

    Cardiff going down.
    Disgraceful ref. Flints worse. Thug.
    Some one needs to get a grip at Albion or we won't be in the playoffs. AUTOMATIC WENT AT Barnsley and Derby.

    • Reply posted by pr, today at 16:36

      pr replied:
      Yep flint ran the length of the pitch to get involved with Johnson. Get real. If flint is a thug what does that make Johnson???

  • Comment posted by Bigphil1959, today at 16:25

    If West brom can't beat the worst football team in the league there is no chance of promotion.

    • Reply posted by Simoon, today at 16:37

      Simoon replied:
      Nonsense! City are unbeaten this year 🤣

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Blackburn25137543281546
3Fulham23136451193245
4West Brom25119531191242
5QPR2412573730741
6Huddersfield2611783229340
7Middlesbrough2511682924539
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall248972727033
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Bristol City2586113039-930
15Luton227873127429
16Preston227782428-428
17Swansea227692631-527
18Birmingham2476112332-927
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2465132643-1723
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

