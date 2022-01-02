Championship
West BromWest Bromwich Albion14:00CardiffCardiff City
Venue: The Hawthorns, England

West Bromwich Albion v Cardiff City

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

West Brom

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Johnstone
  • 21Kipré
  • 5Bartley
  • 16Clarke
  • 29Gardner-Hickman
  • 8Livermore
  • 27Mowatt
  • 3Townsend
  • 41Fellows
  • 7Robinson
  • 18Grant

Substitutes

  • 2Furlong
  • 6Ajayi
  • 11Diangana
  • 14Molumby
  • 17Hugill
  • 20Reach
  • 25Button

Cardiff

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 25Smithies
  • 2McGuinness
  • 5Flint
  • 16Nelson
  • 38Ng
  • 8Ralls
  • 6Vaulks
  • 26Giles
  • 29M Harris
  • 21Pack
  • 19Collins

Substitutes

  • 1Phillips
  • 3Bagan
  • 4Morrison
  • 27Colwill
  • 30Brown
  • 33Patten
  • 39Davies
Referee:
Thomas Bramall

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Millwall249962725236
9Stoke2310582723435
10Nottm Forest259793228434
11Coventry239772927234
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2576122839-1127
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport