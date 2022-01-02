Last updated on .From the section Championship

Reda Khadra struck the bar with the game's best effort as Blackburn's run of six straight wins ended

Blackburn moved into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season despite a goalless draw with Huddersfield at Ewood Park.

Reda Khadra smashed an early shot against the bar after being sent clear by John Buckley as the hosts started well.

The Terriers improved and were good value for a point, with Duane Holmes going closest with a diving header which forced Thomas Kaminski into a point-blank save.

Rovers almost won it late on from Joe Rothwell's corner but Sam Gallagher's header was cleared off the line by Sorba Thomas.

A late 3-2 defeat at Huddersfield at the end of September sparked Rovers' worst sequence of results this season - three losses in a winless four-match streak - but since then they have been beaten just once and won nine of 12 league matches.

Conditions were tricky after a pre-match deluge meant the kick-off was delayed to give groundstaff time to clear water from the pitch, but Rovers seemed untroubled and made a fast start, with Jan Paul van Hecke inches away from turning in a free-kick.

But Huddersfield, whose manager Carlos Corberan was absent following a positive Covid-19 test, grew into the game and limited the threat of a Blackburn side who had bagged 30 goals in 13 previous home games.

The hosts had two first-half penalty appeals turned down after Ben Brereton Diaz was sent tumbling and a Lewis Travis header back across goal struck Lewis O'Brien's arm, while Rovers boss Tony Mowbray was shown a yellow card for his protests against referee Keith Stroud's decisions.

Huddersfield almost went ahead in a tight second half as Holmes shot into the side-netting when one-on-one with Kaminski, but the visitors had to survive a late onslaught before extending their unbeaten run to six matches.

The draw ended a sequence of six successive wins by Blackburn but stretched their unbeaten league run to nine and lifted them a point above Fulham into second place, having played two matches more. Town stay sixth, six points further back.