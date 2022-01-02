Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers0HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town0

Blackburn Rovers 0-0 Huddersfield Town: Hosts move into top two and extend unbeaten run to nine matches

Championship

Reda Khadra
Reda Khadra struck the bar with the game's best effort as Blackburn's run of six straight wins ended

Blackburn moved into the automatic promotion places for the first time this season despite a goalless draw with Huddersfield at Ewood Park.

Reda Khadra smashed an early shot against the bar after being sent clear by John Buckley as the hosts started well.

The Terriers improved and were good value for a point, with Duane Holmes going closest with a diving header which forced Thomas Kaminski into a point-blank save.

Rovers almost won it late on from Joe Rothwell's corner but Sam Gallagher's header was cleared off the line by Sorba Thomas.

A late 3-2 defeat at Huddersfield at the end of September sparked Rovers' worst sequence of results this season - three losses in a winless four-match streak - but since then they have been beaten just once and won nine of 12 league matches.

Conditions were tricky after a pre-match deluge meant the kick-off was delayed to give groundstaff time to clear water from the pitch, but Rovers seemed untroubled and made a fast start, with Jan Paul van Hecke inches away from turning in a free-kick.

But Huddersfield, whose manager Carlos Corberan was absent following a positive Covid-19 test, grew into the game and limited the threat of a Blackburn side who had bagged 30 goals in 13 previous home games.

The hosts had two first-half penalty appeals turned down after Ben Brereton Diaz was sent tumbling and a Lewis Travis header back across goal struck Lewis O'Brien's arm, while Rovers boss Tony Mowbray was shown a yellow card for his protests against referee Keith Stroud's decisions.

Huddersfield almost went ahead in a tight second half as Holmes shot into the side-netting when one-on-one with Kaminski, but the visitors had to survive a late onslaught before extending their unbeaten run to six matches.

The draw ended a sequence of six successive wins by Blackburn but stretched their unbeaten league run to nine and lifted them a point above Fulham into second place, having played two matches more. Town stay sixth, six points further back.

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van HeckeBooked at 84mins
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27TravisBooked at 33mins
  • 8Rothwell
  • 3PickeringSubstituted forEdunat 67'minutes
  • 7KhadraSubstituted forGallagherat 63'minutes
  • 21BuckleyBooked at 39minsSubstituted forDolanat 73'minutes
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 20Edun

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 26Colwill
  • 16Thomas
  • 15HighBooked at 14minsSubstituted forTurtonat 71'minutes
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24Sinani
  • 10KoromaSubstituted forRhodesat 67'minutes
  • 19HolmesBooked at 80mins

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Turton
  • 29Rowe
  • 31Schofield
  • 37Russell
Referee:
Keith Stroud
Attendance:
16,313

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackburnAway TeamHuddersfield
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home11
Away4
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home10
Away3
Fouls
Home13
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Huddersfield Town 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackburn Rovers 0, Huddersfield Town 0.

  3. Post update

    Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Tayo Edun with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Turton (Huddersfield Town).

  7. Post update

    Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Booking

    Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jan Paul van Hecke (Blackburn Rovers).

  11. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sam Gallagher (Blackburn Rovers) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Joe Rothwell with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Harry Toffolo.

  13. Post update

    Danel Sinani (Huddersfield Town) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Ryan Nyambe (Blackburn Rovers).

  15. Booking

    Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Duane Holmes (Huddersfield Town).

  17. Post update

    Tyrhys Dolan (Blackburn Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Blackburn Rovers. Conceded by Matty Pearson.

  19. Post update

    Attempt missed. Joe Rothwell (Blackburn Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Lewis O'Brien (Huddersfield Town).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Blackburn25137543281546
3Fulham23136451193245
4West Brom25119531191242
5QPR2412573730741
6Huddersfield2611783229340
7Middlesbrough2511682924539
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall248972727033
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Bristol City2586113039-930
15Luton227873127429
16Preston227782428-428
17Swansea227692631-527
18Birmingham2476112332-927
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2465132643-1723
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

