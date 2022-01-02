Championship
BlackburnBlackburn Rovers14:00HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town
Venue: Ewood Park, England

Blackburn Rovers v Huddersfield Town

Last updated on .From the section Championship

Line-ups

Blackburn

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Kaminski
  • 26Lenihan
  • 25van Hecke
  • 16Wharton
  • 2Nyambe
  • 27Travis
  • 8Rothwell
  • 3Pickering
  • 7Khadra
  • 21Buckley
  • 22Brereton

Substitutes

  • 4Johnson
  • 5Ayala
  • 9Gallagher
  • 10Dolan
  • 13Pears
  • 14Butterworth
  • 20Edun

Huddersfield

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 21Nicholls
  • 4Pearson
  • 32Lees
  • 26Colwill
  • 16Thomas
  • 15High
  • 8O'Brien
  • 3Toffolo
  • 24Sinani
  • 19Holmes
  • 10Koroma

Substitutes

  • 2Ávila
  • 9Rhodes
  • 14Ruffels
  • 20Turton
  • 29Rowe
  • 31Schofield
  • 37Russell
Referee:
Keith Stroud

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Millwall249962725236
9Stoke2310582723435
10Nottm Forest259793228434
11Coventry239772927234
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2576122839-1127
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport