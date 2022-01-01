Premier League
Crystal PalaceCrystal Palace2West HamWest Ham United3

Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham: Michail Antonio and Manuel Lanzini on target for Hammers

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport

Michail Antonio
Michail Antonio scored his eighth goal of the season for West Ham

West Ham United survived a late fightback by Crystal Palace to start the new year with a narrow Premier League victory at Selhurst Park.

The three points move David Moyes' side back up to fifth in the table above Tottenham Hotspur, who had claimed an added-time winner at Watford earlier on Saturday.

The Hammers were aided by wasteful finishing from the home side and were clinical in front of goal themselves as they netted three times in the first half.

Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp swivelled and struck the post from a promising position after just 46 seconds and Odsonne Edouard rattled the crossbar with a first-time effort.

But in between West Ham capitalised on Palace's profligacy as Michail Antonio slid in to convert Said Benrahma's delightful cross midway through the half.

The visitors doubled their lead within three minutes courtesy of Manuel Lanzini's neat footwork and thumping finish.

On the stroke of half time, referee Darren England awarded a penalty against Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic for handball after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, and Lanzini confidently converted it.

The hosts pulled a goal back seven minutes from time when Edouard poked home Michael Olise's cross and the substitute then also curled a late free-kick in for Palace's second - but they could not find a dramatic equaliser.

Moyes' happy new year

Patrick Vieira missed his side's last two games as he isolated after testing positive for Covid-19 so it was a miserable first 45 minutes back in the dugout for the Palace boss as his team conceded three first-half goals.

The Frenchman has guided his new club to a solid first half of the season but will be unhappy with the manner in which they lost their second home game of the campaign.

No defender tracked Antonio's run for the first goal and his midfield failed to match a burst forward by Declan Rice - on his 150th Premier League appearance - to set up the second while skipper Milivojevic was culpable for the third.

The victory was West Ham boss Moyes' 10th on 1 January, equalling the record held by managerial legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The Hammers also emulated the feat of securing 10 victories from their opening 20 games last season, when they eventually finished sixth, and they are again challenging for a Champions League spot.

Palace, meanwhile, stay in 11th place but players and fans can take heart from a good offensive display and the fact they almost completed a remarkable second-half turnaround.

Edouard had already hit the woodwork and fired wide from a promising position before the Frenchman deservedly scored to begin an unlikely fightback.

On 90 minutes, Olise then swung in a cross from the right which sailed all the way in to give a raucous crowd hope of a sensational equaliser and they nearly got exactly that from a stunning acrobatic effort from Jean-Philippe Mateta which flew just wide.

Player of the match

LanziniManuel Lanzini

with an average of 8.12

Crystal Palace

  1. Squad number7Player nameOlise
    Average rating

    7.29

  2. Squad number22Player nameÉdouard
    Average rating

    6.51

  3. Squad number9Player nameJ Ayew
    Average rating

    5.67

  4. Squad number12Player nameHughes
    Average rating

    5.51

  5. Squad number3Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    5.48

  6. Squad number13Player nameGuaita
    Average rating

    5.39

  7. Squad number14Player nameMateta
    Average rating

    5.38

  8. Squad number15Player nameSchlupp
    Average rating

    5.26

  9. Squad number16Player nameAndersen
    Average rating

    5.17

  10. Squad number2Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.14

  11. Squad number44Player nameRiedewald
    Average rating

    5.08

  12. Squad number20Player nameBenteke
    Average rating

    5.06

  13. Squad number6Player nameGuéhi
    Average rating

    4.91

  14. Squad number4Player nameMilivojevic
    Average rating

    4.40

West Ham United

  1. Squad number10Player nameLanzini
    Average rating

    8.12

  2. Squad number9Player nameAntonio
    Average rating

    7.60

  3. Squad number41Player nameRice
    Average rating

    7.59

  4. Squad number22Player nameBenrahma
    Average rating

    7.43

  5. Squad number1Player nameFabianski
    Average rating

    7.18

  6. Squad number28Player nameSoucek
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number20Player nameBowen
    Average rating

    7.12

  8. Squad number5Player nameCoufal
    Average rating

    7.09

  9. Squad number15Player nameDawson
    Average rating

    6.77

  10. Squad number31Player nameJohnson
    Average rating

    6.75

  11. Squad number11Player nameVlasic
    Average rating

    6.72

  12. Squad number16Player nameNoble
    Average rating

    6.45

  13. Squad number23Player nameDiop
    Average rating

    6.23

  14. Squad number26Player nameMasuaku
    Average rating

    5.79

Line-ups

Crystal Palace

Formation 4-3-3

  • 13Guaita
  • 2Ward
  • 16Andersen
  • 6Guéhi
  • 3Mitchell
  • 15Schlupp
  • 4MilivojevicSubstituted forMatetaat 60'minutes
  • 12HughesSubstituted forRiedewaldat 75'minutes
  • 9J Ayew
  • 20BentekeSubstituted forOliseat 68'minutes
  • 22Édouard

Substitutes

  • 1Butland
  • 5Tomkins
  • 7Olise
  • 10Eze
  • 14Mateta
  • 19Matthews
  • 34Kelly
  • 44Riedewald

West Ham

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Fabianski
  • 5Coufal
  • 15Dawson
  • 23Diop
  • 31JohnsonBooked at 38minsSubstituted forMasuakuat 45'minutesBooked at 78mins
  • 41Rice
  • 28Soucek
  • 20Bowen
  • 10LanziniSubstituted forNobleat 89'minutes
  • 22BenrahmaSubstituted forVlasicat 71'minutes
  • 9Antonio

Substitutes

  • 7Yarmolenko
  • 11Vlasic
  • 13Areola
  • 16Noble
  • 24Fredericks
  • 26Masuaku
  • 33Král
  • 40Oko-Flex
  • 42Alese
Referee:
Darren England
Attendance:
24,351

Match Stats

Home TeamCrystal PalaceAway TeamWest Ham
Possession
Home62%
Away38%
Shots
Home22
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away5
Corners
Home9
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away17

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp.

  4. Post update

    Hand ball by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  5. Post update

    Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United).

  7. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

  8. Post update

    Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Manuel Lanzini.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace).

  12. Post update

    Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 3. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace).

  15. Post update

    Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Post update

    Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell.

  18. Booking

    Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  19. Post update

    Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United).

Comments

Join the conversation

228 comments

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 19:36

    Imagine what might have happened if Man Utd had genuinely trusted Moyes, given him the money, time and followed his ethos... could have saved them soooooo much pain.
    West Ham deserve their current position and form.

    • Reply posted by bigwats99, today at 19:42

      bigwats99 replied:
      Bigginses

  • Comment posted by Angus_McCoatup, today at 19:37

    Another great game! Great fight back from Palace late on, West Ham looking good

    • Reply posted by eastlondon1, today at 19:58

      eastlondon1 replied:
      Did you just type ‘fight back’? Wow must have missed that…

  • Comment posted by 23Mike, today at 19:36

    Well played Palace, maybe deserved more, but happy with three points - it's always nerve wracking being a Hammers fan, even when you're 3-0 up at half time. Was impressed with Olise. Good luck for the rest of the season.

  • Comment posted by Molesworth eats Griffiths, today at 19:36

    A proper old-school tear up.
    Best match played today, and by some distance.
    An absolute cracker for the neutral.

    • Reply posted by Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa, today at 20:01

      Spilled-wine-on-costly-sofa replied:
      Congratulations to West Ham! However do they have the squad to compete in Europe? I believe they are digging their own relegation grave for next season.

  • Comment posted by Mange Tout Rodney, today at 19:47

    Mark Lawrenson, hopeless pundit, bias towards Liverpool, and constantly wrong with West Ham predictions… ⚒

    • Reply posted by Marmite, today at 19:52

      Marmite replied:
      He's forever slating lfc

  • Comment posted by HurryUpHarry, today at 19:36

    Always a tough place to go, Selhurst Park. I'll happily take the win. Now the board need to back Moyes in the January window to reinforce the squad and push on. COYI

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 19:55

      stoodstill replied:
      Yeah really tough they have won four games at home this season,well tough and only six teams have conceded more home goals than Palace very tough.

  • Comment posted by malcolm, today at 19:36

    Narrow victory gets you as many points as 7 nil……
    Just when the spuds started to celebrate going above the irons……..

    • Reply posted by stoodstill, today at 19:51

      stoodstill replied:
      yawn

  • Comment posted by G_TONKA, today at 19:36

    I love West Ham United

    • Reply posted by Junction8M27, today at 19:37

      Junction8M27 replied:
      No accounting for taste

  • Comment posted by Andy H, today at 19:37

    As was the case in yesteryear, West Ham being 0-3 is never a safe bet to end in a stroll, we seem to just want a battle late on. Hey Ho. I'd really like to see the board back the manager and get people in NOW. We are very short at both ends of the park, we needed to hit the transfer market fast and early 2x CB and one CF

    • Reply posted by hammertime, today at 19:40

      hammertime replied:
      You can add to that a left back. Masuaka is Sunday league. Apologies to those still playing sunday league

  • Comment posted by kamagloire, today at 19:44

    Now we’re getting dodgy calls, I think we’re now officially one of the big, big clubs. 😂

    • Reply posted by parkylane street, today at 19:56

      parkylane street replied:
      hey I like that!

  • Comment posted by sid, today at 19:35

    As a lifelong Hammer 7 goals in two games has delighted me . Thought however Palace deserved a point . Great game to watch

    • Reply posted by ref, today at 19:40

      ref replied:
      Sid off

  • Comment posted by havefunenjoy, today at 19:37

    Unbiased opinion - Entertaining game, fair result I think.

  • Comment posted by Hammersandwich, today at 19:42

    I am sorry CP fans.Yes u had 22 shots but only got 6 on target.That is not lucky WH but poor finishing from CP. WH simply ruthless and got job done.My only gripe is yet again we retreat and invite the grandstand finish.Against a better team we would prob draw or lose that game.1st Jan now so let's get some players into spread the load a bit and give players a break. COYI.

  • Comment posted by jamie, today at 19:37

    Pleased with the 3 points but we can't afford to be 3-0 up and then holding out for the points.

  • Comment posted by mongoose, today at 19:40

    Hats off to palace for the fight back and a draw I wouldn’t have complained but glad we got it, the palace fans accept the result but the soppy spuds fans on here can’t lol pathetic club they support

    • Reply posted by Brian Gooch, today at 19:50

      Brian Gooch replied:
      Worst supporters in Britain, if not the world !

  • Comment posted by NMC2475, today at 19:38

    A win is a win and all that, but why do we make such hard work of it?

    And if Johnson can only last half a game let him rest and either start Arthur or one of the youngsters.

    Well played Palace, very good 2nd half.

    • Reply posted by sjohn1, today at 19:51

      sjohn1 replied:
      johnson was taken off cos of yellow card I think

  • Comment posted by Scally, today at 19:35

    Palace good again today. West ham ruthless when they needed to be (just like us v Norwich) and that was unfortunate for Milivojevic. Just a shade off what is required at this level in the first half and deserved the draw, but no complaints. COYP!

    • Reply posted by MELSI31, today at 19:56

      MELSI31 replied:
      ´Unlucky´? He was a bit unlucky, but he had some time and was not challenged by any Hammer, he misjudged it and got his body position wrong but had time to re-adjust,brought his arm down 2 it-def handball. Well-played Palace, I suppose the scoreline was more reflective of the play,but glad my Hammers hung on of course.We need more defenders now&striker.CPFC a good team,keep on & u´ll do well.

  • Comment posted by del, today at 19:55

    Is Alex Hutchinson really Margaret in disguise?

    • Reply posted by Alex Hutchinson, today at 20:05

      Alex Hutchinson replied:
      On my way to see her now I will give her a kiss from you don’t you worry 😘

  • Comment posted by bridstow man , today at 19:53

    Entertaining game Palace were tad unlucky.

    So as Spurs fan well done West Ham but Palace will win on other days creating so many chances.

    Ps trolling is for clowns without lives not real football fans.

    • Reply posted by sunshine , today at 20:04

      sunshine replied:
      Pure class proper footie fan, not like Alex the complete PR.TT

  • Comment posted by Raedwulf, today at 19:44

    Isn't that just West Ham? How to win a game whilst shooting yourself in the foot. Overall, Palace can't really complain. I know too many Hammers to think there won't be a lot of sighs of relief at the final whistle!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21172253134053
2Chelsea20126243142942
3Liverpool19125250163441
4Arsenal2011273325835