Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Michail Antonio scored his eighth goal of the season for West Ham

West Ham United survived a late fightback by Crystal Palace to start the new year with a narrow Premier League victory at Selhurst Park.

The three points move David Moyes' side back up to fifth in the table above Tottenham Hotspur, who had claimed an added-time winner at Watford earlier on Saturday.

The Hammers were aided by wasteful finishing from the home side and were clinical in front of goal themselves as they netted three times in the first half.

Palace winger Jeffrey Schlupp swivelled and struck the post from a promising position after just 46 seconds and Odsonne Edouard rattled the crossbar with a first-time effort.

But in between West Ham capitalised on Palace's profligacy as Michail Antonio slid in to convert Said Benrahma's delightful cross midway through the half.

The visitors doubled their lead within three minutes courtesy of Manuel Lanzini's neat footwork and thumping finish.

On the stroke of half time, referee Darren England awarded a penalty against Palace skipper Luka Milivojevic for handball after reviewing the incident on the pitchside monitor, and Lanzini confidently converted it.

The hosts pulled a goal back seven minutes from time when Edouard poked home Michael Olise's cross and the substitute then also curled a late free-kick in for Palace's second - but they could not find a dramatic equaliser.

Moyes' happy new year

Patrick Vieira missed his side's last two games as he isolated after testing positive for Covid-19 so it was a miserable first 45 minutes back in the dugout for the Palace boss as his team conceded three first-half goals.

The Frenchman has guided his new club to a solid first half of the season but will be unhappy with the manner in which they lost their second home game of the campaign.

No defender tracked Antonio's run for the first goal and his midfield failed to match a burst forward by Declan Rice - on his 150th Premier League appearance - to set up the second while skipper Milivojevic was culpable for the third.

The victory was West Ham boss Moyes' 10th on 1 January, equalling the record held by managerial legends Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger.

The Hammers also emulated the feat of securing 10 victories from their opening 20 games last season, when they eventually finished sixth, and they are again challenging for a Champions League spot.

Palace, meanwhile, stay in 11th place but players and fans can take heart from a good offensive display and the fact they almost completed a remarkable second-half turnaround.

Edouard had already hit the woodwork and fired wide from a promising position before the Frenchman deservedly scored to begin an unlikely fightback.

On 90 minutes, Olise then swung in a cross from the right which sailed all the way in to give a raucous crowd hope of a sensational equaliser and they nearly got exactly that from a stunning acrobatic effort from Jean-Philippe Mateta which flew just wide.

Player of the match Lanzini Manuel Lanzini with an average of 8.12 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace Crystal Palace

West Ham West Ham United West Ham United Crystal Palace Avg Squad number 7 Player name Olise Average rating 7.29 Squad number 22 Player name Édouard Average rating 6.51 Squad number 9 Player name J Ayew Average rating 5.67 Squad number 12 Player name Hughes Average rating 5.51 Squad number 3 Player name Mitchell Average rating 5.48 Squad number 13 Player name Guaita Average rating 5.39 Squad number 14 Player name Mateta Average rating 5.38 Squad number 15 Player name Schlupp Average rating 5.26 Squad number 16 Player name Andersen Average rating 5.17 Squad number 2 Player name Ward Average rating 5.14 Squad number 44 Player name Riedewald Average rating 5.08 Squad number 20 Player name Benteke Average rating 5.06 Squad number 6 Player name Guéhi Average rating 4.91 Squad number 4 Player name Milivojevic Average rating 4.40 West Ham United Avg Squad number 10 Player name Lanzini Average rating 8.12 Squad number 9 Player name Antonio Average rating 7.60 Squad number 41 Player name Rice Average rating 7.59 Squad number 22 Player name Benrahma Average rating 7.43 Squad number 1 Player name Fabianski Average rating 7.18 Squad number 28 Player name Soucek Average rating 7.12 Squad number 20 Player name Bowen Average rating 7.12 Squad number 5 Player name Coufal Average rating 7.09 Squad number 15 Player name Dawson Average rating 6.77 Squad number 31 Player name Johnson Average rating 6.75 Squad number 11 Player name Vlasic Average rating 6.72 Squad number 16 Player name Noble Average rating 6.45 Squad number 23 Player name Diop Average rating 6.23 Squad number 26 Player name Masuaku Average rating 5.79

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Crystal Palace Formation 4-3-3 13 Guaita 2 Ward 16 Andersen 6 Guéhi 3 Mitchell 15 Schlupp 4 Milivojevic 12 Hughes 9 J Ayew 20 Benteke 22 Édouard 13 Guaita

2 Ward

16 Andersen

6 Guéhi

3 Mitchell

15 Schlupp

4 Milivojevic Substituted for Mateta at 60' minutes

12 Hughes Substituted for Riedewald at 75' minutes

9 J Ayew

20 Benteke Substituted for Olise at 68' minutes

22 Édouard Substitutes 1 Butland

5 Tomkins

7 Olise

10 Eze

14 Mateta

19 Matthews

34 Kelly

44 Riedewald West Ham Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Fabianski 5 Coufal 15 Dawson 23 Diop 31 Johnson 41 Rice 28 Soucek 20 Bowen 10 Lanzini 22 Benrahma 9 Antonio 1 Fabianski

5 Coufal

15 Dawson

23 Diop

31 Johnson Booked at 38mins Substituted for Masuaku at 45' minutes Booked at 78mins

41 Rice

28 Soucek

20 Bowen

10 Lanzini Substituted for Noble at 89' minutes

22 Benrahma Substituted for Vlasic at 71' minutes

9 Antonio Substitutes 7 Yarmolenko

11 Vlasic

13 Areola

16 Noble

24 Fredericks

26 Masuaku

33 Král

40 Oko-Flex

42 Alese Referee: Darren England Attendance: 24,351 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Full Time Second Half ends, Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Post update Attempt missed. Jean-Philippe Mateta (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jeffrey Schlupp. Post update Hand ball by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). Post update Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Michail Antonio (West Ham United). goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 2, West Ham United 3. Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner. Post update Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Issa Diop (West Ham United). Substitution Substitution, West Ham United. Mark Noble replaces Manuel Lanzini. Post update Foul by Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace). Post update Craig Dawson (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. goal Goal! Goal! Crystal Palace 1, West Ham United 3. Odsonne Édouard (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Michael Olise with a cross. Post update Foul by Joel Ward (Crystal Palace). Post update Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Crystal Palace. Conceded by Issa Diop. Post update Attempt blocked. Jordan Ayew (Crystal Palace) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tyrick Mitchell. Booking Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul. Post update Michael Olise (Crystal Palace) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Arthur Masuaku (West Ham United). Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward