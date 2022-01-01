Premier League
ArsenalArsenal1Man CityManchester City2

Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: Rodri scores late winner

By Alex BysouthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Riyad Mahrez
Riyad Mahrez has scored in each of his last five appearances for Manchester City in all competitions

Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with an 11th successive victory.

That advantage will be cut to some extent on Sunday when second-placed Chelsea host third-placed Liverpool, although no team has failed to win the Premier League title when beginning the new year with a lead as big as City's.

Arsenal looked to have held out for a draw but Rodri steered in a loose ball in the 93rd-minute to help City maintain their dominant form.

The hosts were the better side early on and Bukayo Saka swept in a deserved opener to finish off a slick move at Emirates Stadium, before the Gunners self-destructed after the break.

Riyad Mahrez levelled from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was brought down by Granit Xhaka, with referee Stuart Attwell overturning his initial decision after viewing the pitch-side monitor.

One minute later Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for trying to scuff up the spot and the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta was forced to watch from home following a positive Covid test, remain fourth in the table.

Arsenal

Starting XI

  1. Squad number32Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.54

  2. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.00

  3. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.71

  4. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    5.45

  5. Squad number3Player nameTierney
    Average rating

    7.14

  6. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.22

  7. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    5.57

  8. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.40

  9. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    6.92

  10. Squad number35Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.00

  11. Squad number9Player nameLacazette
    Average rating

    6.61

Substitutes

  1. Squad number10Player nameSmith Rowe
    Average rating

    6.13

  2. Squad number16Player nameHolding
    Average rating

    5.63

  3. Squad number25Player nameMohamed Elneny
    Average rating

    5.48

Manchester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameEderson
    Average rating

    6.08

  2. Squad number27Player nameJoão Cancelo
    Average rating

    5.90

  3. Squad number3Player nameRúben Dias
    Average rating

    5.94

  4. Squad number14Player nameLaporte
    Average rating

    5.65

  5. Squad number6Player nameAké
    Average rating

    5.77

  6. Squad number20Player nameBernardo Silva
    Average rating

    5.81

  7. Squad number16Player nameRodri
    Average rating

    6.04

  8. Squad number17Player nameDe Bruyne
    Average rating

    5.97

  9. Squad number26Player nameMahrez
    Average rating

    6.19

  10. Squad number9Player nameGabriel Jesus
    Average rating

    5.54

  11. Squad number7Player nameSterling
    Average rating

    5.34

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameGündogan
    Average rating

    5.68

Line-ups

Arsenal

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 32Ramsdale
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 4White
  • 6GabrielBooked at 59mins
  • 3Tierney
  • 5Partey
  • 34XhakaBooked at 55mins
  • 7SakaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forElnenyat 84'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 63'minutesBooked at 68mins
  • 35Martinelli
  • 9LacazetteSubstituted forSmith Roweat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Leno
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 15Maitland-Niles
  • 16Holding
  • 17Cédric Soares
  • 19Pépé
  • 20Tavares
  • 23Sambi Lokonga
  • 25Elneny

Man City

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Ederson
  • 27Cancelo
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 14Laporte
  • 6Aké
  • 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 90mins
  • 16RodriBooked at 90mins
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 26Mahrez
  • 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forGündoganat 63'minutes
  • 7Sterling

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 8Gündogan
  • 10Grealish
  • 13Steffen
  • 25Fernandinho
  • 37Chagas
  • 79Mbete
  • 80Palmer
  • 87McAtee
Referee:
Stuart Attwell
Attendance:
59,757

Match Stats

Home TeamArsenalAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home29%
Away71%
Shots
Home7
Away15
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home13
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).

  4. Post update

    Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Booking

    Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside.

  7. Booking

    Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

  9. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.

  11. Post update

    João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).

  13. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.

  14. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Nathan Aké tries a through ball, but Rúben Dias is caught offside.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.

  17. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Bukayo Saka.

  18. Post update

    Hand ball by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  20. Post update

    Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City21172253134053
2Chelsea20126243142942
3Liverpool19125250163441
4Arsenal2011273325835
5West Ham199463425931
6Man Utd189453026431
7Tottenham179352220230
8Wolves187471314-125
9Leicester187473133-225
10Brighton185941718-124
11Crystal Palace195862727023
12Aston Villa1871102428-422
13Southampton194962029-921
14Brentford185582125-420
15Everton175482129-819
16Leeds183781836-1816
17Watford1741122235-1313
18Burnley161871524-911
19Newcastle1918101942-2311
20Norwich192413842-3410
View full Premier League table

