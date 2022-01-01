Match ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2.
Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with an 11th successive victory.
That advantage will be cut to some extent on Sunday when second-placed Chelsea host third-placed Liverpool, although no team has failed to win the Premier League title when beginning the new year with a lead as big as City's.
Arsenal looked to have held out for a draw but Rodri steered in a loose ball in the 93rd-minute to help City maintain their dominant form.
The hosts were the better side early on and Bukayo Saka swept in a deserved opener to finish off a slick move at Emirates Stadium, before the Gunners self-destructed after the break.
Riyad Mahrez levelled from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was brought down by Granit Xhaka, with referee Stuart Attwell overturning his initial decision after viewing the pitch-side monitor.
One minute later Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for trying to scuff up the spot and the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.
Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta was forced to watch from home following a positive Covid test, remain fourth in the table.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Arsenal
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 32Ramsdale
- 18Tomiyasu
- 4White
- 6GabrielBooked at 59mins
- 3Tierney
- 5Partey
- 34XhakaBooked at 55mins
- 7SakaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forElnenyat 84'minutes
- 8ØdegaardSubstituted forHoldingat 63'minutesBooked at 68mins
- 35Martinelli
- 9LacazetteSubstituted forSmith Roweat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Leno
- 10Smith Rowe
- 15Maitland-Niles
- 16Holding
- 17Cédric Soares
- 19Pépé
- 20Tavares
- 23Sambi Lokonga
- 25Elneny
Man City
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Ederson
- 27Cancelo
- 3Rúben Dias
- 14Laporte
- 6Aké
- 20Bernardo SilvaBooked at 90mins
- 16RodriBooked at 90mins
- 17De Bruyne
- 26Mahrez
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forGündoganat 63'minutes
- 7Sterling
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 8Gündogan
- 10Grealish
- 13Steffen
- 25Fernandinho
- 37Chagas
- 79Mbete
- 80Palmer
- 87McAtee
- Referee:
- Stuart Attwell
- Attendance:
- 59,757
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home29%
- Away71%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2.
Post update
Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City).
Post update
Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside.
Booking
Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration.
Goal!
Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne.
Post update
João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Kieran Tierney (Arsenal).
Post update
Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Nathan Aké tries a through ball, but Rúben Dias is caught offside.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Granit Xhaka.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo.
Substitution
Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Bukayo Saka.
Post update
Hand ball by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City).
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
