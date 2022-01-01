Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Riyad Mahrez has scored in each of his last five appearances for Manchester City in all competitions

Rodri scored a stoppage-time winner as Manchester City beat 10-man Arsenal to move 11 points clear at the top of the Premier League with an 11th successive victory.

That advantage will be cut to some extent on Sunday when second-placed Chelsea host third-placed Liverpool, although no team has failed to win the Premier League title when beginning the new year with a lead as big as City's.

Arsenal looked to have held out for a draw but Rodri steered in a loose ball in the 93rd-minute to help City maintain their dominant form.

The hosts were the better side early on and Bukayo Saka swept in a deserved opener to finish off a slick move at Emirates Stadium, before the Gunners self-destructed after the break.

Riyad Mahrez levelled from the penalty spot after Bernardo Silva was brought down by Granit Xhaka, with referee Stuart Attwell overturning his initial decision after viewing the pitch-side monitor.

One minute later Arsenal defender Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for two yellow cards in quick succession, the first for trying to scuff up the spot and the second for a foul on Gabriel Jesus.

Arsenal, whose manager Mikel Arteta was forced to watch from home following a positive Covid test, remain fourth in the table.

Match ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2. Full Time Second Half ends, Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2. Post update Foul by Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City). Post update Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Booking Bernardo Silva (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Raheem Sterling tries a through ball, but Kevin De Bruyne is caught offside. Booking Rodri (Manchester City) is shown the yellow card for excessive celebration. goal Goal! Goal! Arsenal 1, Manchester City 2. Rodri (Manchester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Post update Attempt blocked. Aymeric Laporte (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Post update Attempt blocked. João Cancelo (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Kevin De Bruyne. Post update João Cancelo (Manchester City) wins a free kick on the right wing. Post update Foul by Kieran Tierney (Arsenal). Post update Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Nathan Aké. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Nathan Aké tries a through ball, but Rúben Dias is caught offside. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Granit Xhaka. Post update Attempt blocked. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right is blocked. Assisted by João Cancelo. Substitution Substitution, Arsenal. Mohamed Elneny replaces Bukayo Saka. Post update Hand ball by Raheem Sterling (Manchester City). Post update Attempt blocked. Rúben Dias (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Post update Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.