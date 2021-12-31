Arsenal v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Manchester City have won each of their last nine league games against Arsenal, including August's 5-0 victory

TEAM NEWS

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta is isolating after testing positive for Covid and won't attend Saturday's game.

Takehiro Tomiyasu, Cedric Soares and Callum Chambers missed the win at Norwich because of positive tests and are likely to remain unavailable.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles may return to contention after recovering from Covid.

Manchester City could welcome back Kyle Walker, who is back in training after sitting out four matches with an unspecified fitness issue.

John Stones and Rodri have been absent for the last two games, leaving their availability in doubt, while it remains to be seen whether Joao Cancelo travels to London.

The Portuguese full-back has revealed he suffered cuts to his face after being attacked during a robbery at his family home on Thursday.

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

As much as Arsenal have improved, and as good as their home record is - only Manchester City's is better this season - there is still a huge gulf between these two sides.

The difference is not going to be as big as it was when City beat the Gunners 5-0 at Etihad Stadium in August, but taking on the leaders is a heck of an ask for Arsenal's young side.

When I look at how City have been playing during their run of 10 straight league wins, I can only think this is going to be victory number 11.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Arsenal have lost the past nine league meetings - their longest ever losing streak against a particular club.

Manchester City are on a run of six straight away victories at the Emirates Stadium, including four in the Premier League.

The Gunners have failed to score in their previous five top-flight games with City, one short of their longest such streak against any opponent.

Arsenal

Arsenal are unbeaten in 11 home games on New Year's Day since losing 2-1 to Tottenham in 1985 (W9, D2).

Their last defeat on 1 January was 2-0 at Southampton in 2015.

The Gunners have won their five most recent Premier League home fixtures, keeping a clean sheet in each of the last four.

The last time they won five consecutive top-flight home matches without conceding was between January and April 1999.

Emile Smith Rowe, 21, is vying to score in a fifth consecutive Premier League appearance - he would become the third youngest player to achieve this feat, behind only Nicolas Anelka (in 1998) and Jose Antonio Reyes (in 2004), who coincidentally both also did so while playing for Arsenal.

The last English player to score in five successive league games for Arsenal was Ian Wright, who netted in seven straight matches in 1994.

Manchester City

Manchester City begin 2022 eight points clear - all five of the previous sides who began the new year with a lead of eight points or more went on to win the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola has led his club to 10 successive Premier League wins for the fourth time - no other manager has done so more than twice.

Guardiola's side are on a run of six away league wins in a row, and have only dropped points in three of their last 23 such matches (D1, L2).

They have won seven of their past eight Premier League games on New Year's Day, with the exception a 1-0 loss at Sunderland in 2012.

Raheem Sterling has scored in each of his last three away league fixtures versus Arsenal. The only player to score in four consecutive Premier League away appearances against Arsenal is Nicolas Anelka, who did so between 2002 and 2009.

Sterling is vying to score in five successive Premier League appearances for the first time in his career.

