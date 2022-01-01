Premier League
WatfordWatford0TottenhamTottenham Hotspur1

Watford 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Davinson Sanchez scores late winner for Antonio Conte's side

By Harry PooleBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Davinson Sanchez scores
Tottenham are unbeaten in eight Premier League games under Antonio Conte

Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th-minute winner as Tottenham continued their push for a Premier League top-four place with a last-gasp victory over struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

Defender Sanchez headed in from Son Heung-min's cross as Spurs climbed up to fifth in the table, two points behind Arsenal.

Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann denied Son Heung-min at close range in the second half, after Lloris had produced an equally superb save from Josh King at the other end.

Joao Pedro had a late penalty appeal dismissed after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris raced out of his goal to deny the forward.

The game was paused in the closing stages because of a medical emergency in the crowd, leading to eight minutes of stoppage time.

Tottenham reduced the gap to Arsenal having played two games fewer than their north London rivals, after the Gunners lost 2-1 to leaders Manchester City earlier on Saturday.

A club record-equalling sixth consecutive top-flight defeat leaves Watford 17th, two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than Burnley directly below them.

More to follow.

Watford

Starting XI

  1. Squad number26Player nameBachmann
    Average rating

    6.04

  2. Squad number15Player nameCathcart
    Average rating

    5.16

  3. Squad number5Player nameTroost-Ekong
    Average rating

    5.18

  4. Squad number31Player nameSierralta
    Average rating

    4.98

  5. Squad number11Player nameMasina
    Average rating

    4.97

  6. Squad number33Player nameKucka
    Average rating

    5.02

  7. Squad number6Player nameLouza
    Average rating

    5.05

  8. Squad number19Player nameSissoko
    Average rating

    5.89

  9. Squad number12Player nameSema
    Average rating

    5.03

  10. Squad number7Player nameKing
    Average rating

    5.25

  11. Squad number25Player nameDennis
    Average rating

    5.29

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameCleverley
    Average rating

    4.42

  2. Squad number10Player nameJoão Pedro
    Average rating

    5.46

  3. Squad number29Player nameCucho Hernández
    Average rating

    4.70

Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameLloris
    Average rating

    7.38

  2. Squad number6Player nameD Sánchez
    Average rating

    7.55

  3. Squad number15Player nameDier
    Average rating

    6.98

  4. Squad number33Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    6.83

  5. Squad number12Player nameEmerson Royal
    Average rating

    3.93

  6. Squad number29Player nameSkipp
    Average rating

    6.82

  7. Squad number5Player nameHøjbjerg
    Average rating

    3.48

  8. Squad number3Player nameReguilón
    Average rating

    6.37

  9. Squad number27Player nameLucas Moura
    Average rating

    7.05

  10. Squad number10Player nameKane
    Average rating

    6.54

  11. Squad number7Player nameSon Heung-Min
    Average rating

    7.48

Substitutes

  1. Squad number8Player nameWinks
    Average rating

    5.30

  2. Squad number11Player nameGil
    Average rating

    5.31

  3. Squad number18Player nameLo Celso
    Average rating

    5.03

Line-ups

Watford

Formation 4-4-2

  • 26Bachmann
  • 15Cathcart
  • 5Troost-Ekong
  • 31Sierralta
  • 11Masina
  • 33Kucka
  • 6LouzaSubstituted forCleverleyat 90+2'minutes
  • 19Sissoko
  • 12SemaSubstituted forHernándezat 90+10'minutes
  • 7King
  • 25DennisSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Ngakia
  • 8Cleverley
  • 10João Pedro
  • 16Gosling
  • 17Fletcher
  • 18Tufan
  • 29Hernández
  • 41Angelini
  • 42Morris

Tottenham

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Lloris
  • 6D Sánchez
  • 15Dier
  • 33Davies
  • 12Emerson Royal
  • 29SkippBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWinksat 70'minutes
  • 5Højbjerg
  • 3ReguilónSubstituted forLo Celsoat 83'minutes
  • 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forGilat 90+1'minutes
  • 10Kane
  • 7Son Heung-Min

Substitutes

  • 2Doherty
  • 8Winks
  • 11Gil
  • 14Rodon
  • 18Lo Celso
  • 20Alli
  • 22Gollini
  • 25Tanganga
  • 28Ndombele
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
20,391

Match Stats

Home TeamWatfordAway TeamTottenham
Possession
Home26%
Away74%
Shots
Home6
Away21
Shots on Target
Home4
Away9
Corners
Home3
Away7
Fouls
Home6
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).

  4. Post update

    Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Cucho Hernández replaces Ken Sema.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.

  8. Goal!

    Goal! Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a set piece situation.

  9. Post update

    Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Imran Louza.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Lucas Moura.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Sergio Reguilón.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.

  16. Post update

    Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.

  18. Post update

    Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joshua King (Watford).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joshua King.

Comments

Join the conversation

92 comments

  • Comment posted by JMP, today at 17:16

    Sending best wishes to the supporter who needed urgent medical attention. Hope they make a full recovery.

  • Comment posted by Spenny, today at 17:16

    9 mins extra time in a 0-0 game with no serious injuries...Pfft...Play until the fancied team finally scores then...2 games marred by dodgy refs...No chance was there 9mins lost time in 2nd half, played 2/3mins end of 1st half....Once again no officials questioned on appalling decision making....Betting is winning...

  • Comment posted by patch, today at 17:16

    Keeper boobed for the goal. Defo should have commanded the inner 6 yard killing zone. Ball and attacker should be in the infirmary recovering whilst Henry "The Winkler" snaffles prosecco and Parma ham deliberating over what if!

  • Comment posted by Stevie, today at 17:16

    Spurs made hard work of that and it wasn’t very stylish to watch need some good additions to come in January

  • Comment posted by andyw, today at 17:15

    What a grind - Spurs better first half but no end product, Watford made a fist of it second half. A draw would probably have been fair, but grateful for the win. Spurs need to bring in creativity this transfer window as Eriksen has never been replaced.

  • Comment posted by havefunenjoy, today at 17:15

    74% possession and a late goal. Obviously still not firing on all cylinders but a win is a win with still a game in hand over most. Good enough for me

  • Comment posted by Arsene Tatters, today at 17:15

    How many times do Watford concede in close well past 90 minutes? Do the games go on until they have conceded?

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 17:14

  • Comment posted by Depeche1966, today at 17:13

    Super Tottenham From The Lane !!

  • Comment posted by Greenlantern, today at 17:13

    Hey Mr. Levy now we have a few more points can you send Conte out shopping please but ffs let him write the shopping list .

    • Reply posted by tony, today at 17:16

      tony replied:
      Harry is staying isn,t he?

  • Comment posted by bigwats99, today at 17:13

    Loris got the slightest of touches but got lots of the ball - Michael Owen

  • Comment posted by richard bird, today at 17:12

    Looks like another weak mid - table finish for the Spuds

    A new striker needed

    • Reply posted by 53 8216 N 1 5758 W, today at 17:15

      53 8216 N 1 5758 W replied:
      Although if you listen to the Spudsacks they'll probably be league champions.

  • Comment posted by Tom, today at 17:12

    Relief!

  • Comment posted by bob, today at 17:12

    Lethargic from Spurs again, but this time the ref didn’t deny them the win. Will have to up their game considerably for the rest of January to get anything.

  • Comment posted by pab0967, today at 17:12

    Honestly, a point against 10 man Southampton and scrape an underserved win against Watford, Conte looks sick of his life already, so spursey

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:12

    The Hornets must now bring in Big Sam or they are doomed !

  • Comment posted by FairwaySpur, today at 17:12

    Three points a great start to 2022, COYS

  • Comment posted by RLB, today at 17:11

    Watford got what they deserved for playing 8 at the back. Spurs poor that they made Sissoko look good. Guess this may make all the Spurs haters quite for awhile. Hope Watford go down.

  • Comment posted by Mcrpb, today at 17:11

    Watford got what they deserved, nothing. Spurs weren't much better, no creativity and lack of ideas to break teams down that park the bus. On a positive note it's 3 points on the board. Need a good transfer window now and get some creative players in.