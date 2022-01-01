Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham are unbeaten in eight Premier League games under Antonio Conte

Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th-minute winner as Tottenham continued their push for a Premier League top-four place with a last-gasp victory over struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.

Defender Sanchez headed in from Son Heung-min's cross as Spurs climbed up to fifth in the table, two points behind Arsenal.

Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann denied Son Heung-min at close range in the second half, after Lloris had produced an equally superb save from Josh King at the other end.

Joao Pedro had a late penalty appeal dismissed after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris raced out of his goal to deny the forward.

The game was paused in the closing stages because of a medical emergency in the crowd, leading to eight minutes of stoppage time.

Tottenham reduced the gap to Arsenal having played two games fewer than their north London rivals, after the Gunners lost 2-1 to leaders Manchester City earlier on Saturday.

A club record-equalling sixth consecutive top-flight defeat leaves Watford 17th, two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than Burnley directly below them.

Tottenham Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Watford Starting XI Avg Squad number 26 Player name Bachmann Average rating 6.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Cathcart Average rating 5.16 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Troost-Ekong Average rating 5.18 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 31 Player name Sierralta Average rating 4.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Masina Average rating 4.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Kucka Average rating 5.02 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Louza Average rating 5.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Sissoko Average rating 5.89 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Sema Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name King Average rating 5.25 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Dennis Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Cleverley Average rating 4.42 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name João Pedro Average rating 5.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Cucho Hernández Average rating 4.70 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Avg Squad number 1 Player name Lloris Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name D Sánchez Average rating 7.55 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name Dier Average rating 6.98 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Davies Average rating 6.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 12 Player name Emerson Royal Average rating 3.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Skipp Average rating 6.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 5 Player name Højbjerg Average rating 3.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Reguilón Average rating 6.37 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 27 Player name Lucas Moura Average rating 7.05 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Kane Average rating 6.54 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 7 Player name Son Heung-Min Average rating 7.48 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 8 Player name Winks Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Gil Average rating 5.31 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 18 Player name Lo Celso Average rating 5.03 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Live Text Line-ups Watford Formation 4-4-2 26 Bachmann 15 Cathcart 5 Troost-Ekong 31 Sierralta 11 Masina 33 Kucka 6 Louza 19 Sissoko 12 Sema 7 King 25 Dennis 26 Bachmann

15 Cathcart

5 Troost-Ekong

31 Sierralta

11 Masina

33 Kucka

6 Louza Substituted for Cleverley at 90+2' minutes

19 Sissoko

12 Sema Substituted for Hernández at 90+10' minutes

7 King

25 Dennis Substituted for João Pedro at 45' minutes Substitutes 2 Ngakia

8 Cleverley

10 João Pedro

16 Gosling

17 Fletcher

18 Tufan

29 Hernández

41 Angelini

42 Morris Tottenham Formation 3-4-3 1 Lloris 6 D Sánchez 15 Dier 33 Davies 12 Emerson Royal 29 Skipp 5 Højbjerg 3 Reguilón 27 Lucas Moura 10 Kane 7 Son Heung-Min 1 Lloris

6 D Sánchez

15 Dier

33 Davies

12 Emerson Royal

29 Skipp Booked at 61mins Substituted for Winks at 70' minutes

5 Højbjerg

3 Reguilón Substituted for Lo Celso at 83' minutes

27 Lucas Moura Substituted for Gil at 90+1' minutes

10 Kane

7 Son Heung-Min Substitutes 2 Doherty

8 Winks

11 Gil

14 Rodon

18 Lo Celso

20 Alli

22 Gollini

25 Tanganga

28 Ndombele Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 20,391 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Post update Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur). Post update Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Juraj Kucka. Substitution Substitution, Watford. Cucho Hernández replaces Ken Sema. Post update Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross. goal Goal! Goal! Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a set piece situation. Post update Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing. Post update Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford). Substitution Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Imran Louza. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Lucas Moura. Substitution Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Sergio Reguilón. Post update Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg. Post update Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane. Post update Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner. Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Juraj Kucka. Post update Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Joshua King (Watford). Post update Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joshua King. Page 1 of 5 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward