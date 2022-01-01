Match ends, Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Davinson Sanchez scored a 96th-minute winner as Tottenham continued their push for a Premier League top-four place with a last-gasp victory over struggling Watford at Vicarage Road.
Defender Sanchez headed in from Son Heung-min's cross as Spurs climbed up to fifth in the table, two points behind Arsenal.
Hornets goalkeeper Daniel Bachmann denied Son Heung-min at close range in the second half, after Lloris had produced an equally superb save from Josh King at the other end.
Joao Pedro had a late penalty appeal dismissed after Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris raced out of his goal to deny the forward.
The game was paused in the closing stages because of a medical emergency in the crowd, leading to eight minutes of stoppage time.
Tottenham reduced the gap to Arsenal having played two games fewer than their north London rivals, after the Gunners lost 2-1 to leaders Manchester City earlier on Saturday.
A club record-equalling sixth consecutive top-flight defeat leaves Watford 17th, two points above the bottom three, having played two games more than Burnley directly below them.

Line-ups
Watford
Formation 4-4-2
- 26Bachmann
- 15Cathcart
- 5Troost-Ekong
- 31Sierralta
- 11Masina
- 33Kucka
- 6LouzaSubstituted forCleverleyat 90+2'minutes
- 19Sissoko
- 12SemaSubstituted forHernándezat 90+10'minutes
- 7King
- 25DennisSubstituted forJoão Pedroat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Ngakia
- 8Cleverley
- 10João Pedro
- 16Gosling
- 17Fletcher
- 18Tufan
- 29Hernández
- 41Angelini
- 42Morris
Tottenham
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Lloris
- 6D Sánchez
- 15Dier
- 33Davies
- 12Emerson Royal
- 29SkippBooked at 61minsSubstituted forWinksat 70'minutes
- 5Højbjerg
- 3ReguilónSubstituted forLo Celsoat 83'minutes
- 27Lucas MouraSubstituted forGilat 90+1'minutes
- 10Kane
- 7Son Heung-Min
Substitutes
- 2Doherty
- 8Winks
- 11Gil
- 14Rodon
- 18Lo Celso
- 20Alli
- 22Gollini
- 25Tanganga
- 28Ndombele
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 20,391
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home26%
- Away74%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away21
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away9
- Corners
- Home3
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1.
Post update
Foul by Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur).
Post update
Juraj Kucka (Watford) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Cucho Hernández replaces Ken Sema.
Post update
Attempt saved. Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Emerson Royal with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Watford 0, Tottenham Hotspur 1. Davinson Sánchez (Tottenham Hotspur) header from very close range to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Son Heung-Min with a cross following a set piece situation.
Post update
Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Juraj Kucka (Watford).
Substitution
Substitution, Watford. Tom Cleverley replaces Imran Louza.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Bryan Gil replaces Lucas Moura.
Substitution
Substitution, Tottenham Hotspur. Giovani Lo Celso replaces Sergio Reguilón.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ben Davies (Tottenham Hotspur) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Pierre-Emile Højbjerg.
Post update
Attempt saved. Pierre-Emile Højbjerg (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Harry Kane.
Post update
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Tottenham Hotspur) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ben Davies following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Juraj Kucka.
Post update
Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Joshua King (Watford).
Post update
Corner, Tottenham Hotspur. Conceded by Joshua King.
