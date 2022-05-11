Match ends, Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0.
Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester condemned relegated Norwich to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.
Vardy's double ensured the Foxes ended their own seven-game winless run in all competitions and sees them move up to 10th in the table.
It was no more than Brendan Rodgers' side deserved as they dominated possession, although they struggled to make a breakthrough until Vardy's opener, which deflected off Norwich defender Grant Hanley before looping over visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn.
Harvey Barnes, who created Vardy's first, also supplied the second for the 35-year-old, who timed his run to perfection before firing into the top left corner.
And as Leicester moved through the gears, James Maddison blasted an effort into the roof of the net against his former employers, with Gunn unfortunate to see the ball into his path after failing to collect Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's cross.
Dean Smith's side offered plenty of resistance until falling behind and arguably had the best chance before Vardy broke the deadlock, with Teemu Pukki first-half effort against the post.
However, once they fell behind they wilted and have now conceded 78 goals this term - their worst defensive performance in a top-flight season.
More to follow.
Line-ups
Leicester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Schmeichel
- 27Castagne
- 18Amartey
- 6Evans
- 2Justin
- 8Tielemans
- 22Dewsbury-Hall
- 37LookmanSubstituted forMendyat 45'minutes
- 10Maddison
- 7Barnes
- 9Vardy
Substitutes
- 4Söyüncü
- 11Albrighton
- 12Ward
- 14Iheanacho
- 17Pérez
- 24Mendy
- 29Daka
- 33Thomas
Norwich
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 28Gunn
- 2Aarons
- 5Hanley
- 3Byram
- 30Giannoulis
- 20Lees-Melou
- 45SpringettSubstituted forPlachetaat 67'minutes
- 7RuppSubstituted forSørensenat 58'minutes
- 8Gilmour
- 17RashicaSubstituted forRoweat 67'minutes
- 22Pukki
Substitutes
- 1Krul
- 4Gibson
- 10Dowell
- 11Placheta
- 18Tzolis
- 19Sørensen
- 21Williams
- 42Gibbs
- 46Rowe
- Referee:
- Simon Hooper
- Attendance:
- 38,092
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away5
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0.
Post update
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sam Byram (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a headed pass following a corner.
Post update
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Post update
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Post update
Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.
Post update
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Post update
Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Milot Rashica.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Tony Springett.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
Goal!
Goal! Leicester City 2, Norwich City 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a through ball.
Substitution
Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Lukas Rupp.
Post update
Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).
