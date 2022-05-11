Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy has scored three league goals since the turn of the year

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester condemned relegated Norwich to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Vardy's double ensured the Foxes ended their own seven-game winless run in all competitions and sees them move up to 10th in the table.

It was no more than Brendan Rodgers' side deserved as they dominated possession, although they struggled to make a breakthrough until Vardy's opener, which deflected off Norwich defender Grant Hanley before looping over visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Harvey Barnes, who created Vardy's first, also supplied the second for the 35-year-old, who timed his run to perfection before firing into the top left corner.

And as Leicester moved through the gears, James Maddison blasted an effort into the roof of the net against his former employers, with Gunn unfortunate to see the ball into his path after failing to collect Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's cross.

Dean Smith's side offered plenty of resistance until falling behind and arguably had the best chance before Vardy broke the deadlock, with Teemu Pukki first-half effort against the post.

However, once they fell behind they wilted and have now conceded 78 goals this term - their worst defensive performance in a top-flight season.

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Leicester Formation 4-2-3-1 1 Schmeichel 27 Castagne 18 Amartey 6 Evans 2 Justin 8 Tielemans 22 Dewsbury-Hall 37 Lookman 10 Maddison 7 Barnes 9 Vardy 1 Schmeichel

27 Castagne

18 Amartey

6 Evans

2 Justin

8 Tielemans

22 Dewsbury-Hall

37 Lookman Substituted for Mendy at 45' minutes

10 Maddison

7 Barnes

9 Vardy Substitutes 4 Söyüncü

11 Albrighton

12 Ward

14 Iheanacho

17 Pérez

24 Mendy

29 Daka

33 Thomas Norwich Formation 4-1-4-1 28 Gunn 2 Aarons 5 Hanley 3 Byram 30 Giannoulis 20 Lees-Melou 45 Springett 7 Rupp 8 Gilmour 17 Rashica 22 Pukki 28 Gunn

2 Aarons

5 Hanley

3 Byram

30 Giannoulis

20 Lees-Melou

45 Springett Substituted for Placheta at 67' minutes

7 Rupp Substituted for Sørensen at 58' minutes

8 Gilmour

17 Rashica Substituted for Rowe at 67' minutes

22 Pukki Substitutes 1 Krul

4 Gibson

10 Dowell

11 Placheta

18 Tzolis

19 Sørensen

21 Williams

42 Gibbs

Match ends, Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0.
Second Half ends, Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0.
Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City).
Attempt missed. Sam Byram (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a headed pass following a corner.
Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.
Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).
Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.
Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).
Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal! Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Milot Rashica.
Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Tony Springett.
Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.
Goal! Leicester City 2, Norwich City 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a through ball.
Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Lukas Rupp.
Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).