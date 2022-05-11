Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City3NorwichNorwich City0

Leicester City 3-0 Norwich City: Jamie Vardy scores twice as hosts claim comfortable win

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jamie Vardy
Jamie Vardy has scored three league goals since the turn of the year

Jamie Vardy scored twice as Leicester condemned relegated Norwich to a fifth consecutive Premier League defeat.

Vardy's double ensured the Foxes ended their own seven-game winless run in all competitions and sees them move up to 10th in the table.

It was no more than Brendan Rodgers' side deserved as they dominated possession, although they struggled to make a breakthrough until Vardy's opener, which deflected off Norwich defender Grant Hanley before looping over visiting goalkeeper Angus Gunn.

Harvey Barnes, who created Vardy's first, also supplied the second for the 35-year-old, who timed his run to perfection before firing into the top left corner.

And as Leicester moved through the gears, James Maddison blasted an effort into the roof of the net against his former employers, with Gunn unfortunate to see the ball into his path after failing to collect Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall's cross.

Dean Smith's side offered plenty of resistance until falling behind and arguably had the best chance before Vardy broke the deadlock, with Teemu Pukki first-half effort against the post.

However, once they fell behind they wilted and have now conceded 78 goals this term - their worst defensive performance in a top-flight season.

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Leicester City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameSchmeichel
    Average rating

    6.85

  2. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    6.72

  3. Squad number18Player nameAmartey
    Average rating

    6.58

  4. Squad number6Player nameEvans
    Average rating

    6.81

  5. Squad number2Player nameJustin
    Average rating

    6.80

  6. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    6.57

  7. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    7.31

  8. Squad number37Player nameLookman
    Average rating

    6.51

  9. Squad number10Player nameMaddison
    Average rating

    7.50

  10. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    7.06

  11. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    7.80

Substitutes

  1. Squad number24Player nameMendy
    Average rating

    6.66

Norwich City

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameGunn
    Average rating

    6.23

  2. Squad number2Player nameAarons
    Average rating

    5.64

  3. Squad number5Player nameHanley
    Average rating

    6.06

  4. Squad number3Player nameByram
    Average rating

    5.61

  5. Squad number30Player nameGiannoulis
    Average rating

    5.62

  6. Squad number20Player nameLees-Melou
    Average rating

    5.34

  7. Squad number45Player nameSpringett
    Average rating

    6.27

  8. Squad number7Player nameRupp
    Average rating

    5.29

  9. Squad number8Player nameGilmour
    Average rating

    5.96

  10. Squad number17Player nameRashica
    Average rating

    5.54

  11. Squad number22Player namePukki
    Average rating

    6.42

Substitutes

  1. Squad number11Player namePlacheta
    Average rating

    3.70

  2. Squad number19Player nameSørensen
    Average rating

    4.46

  3. Squad number46Player nameRowe
    Average rating

    4.53

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 27Castagne
  • 18Amartey
  • 6Evans
  • 2Justin
  • 8Tielemans
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 37LookmanSubstituted forMendyat 45'minutes
  • 10Maddison
  • 7Barnes
  • 9Vardy

Substitutes

  • 4Söyüncü
  • 11Albrighton
  • 12Ward
  • 14Iheanacho
  • 17Pérez
  • 24Mendy
  • 29Daka
  • 33Thomas

Norwich

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 28Gunn
  • 2Aarons
  • 5Hanley
  • 3Byram
  • 30Giannoulis
  • 20Lees-Melou
  • 45SpringettSubstituted forPlachetaat 67'minutes
  • 7RuppSubstituted forSørensenat 58'minutes
  • 8Gilmour
  • 17RashicaSubstituted forRoweat 67'minutes
  • 22Pukki

Substitutes

  • 1Krul
  • 4Gibson
  • 10Dowell
  • 11Placheta
  • 18Tzolis
  • 19Sørensen
  • 21Williams
  • 42Gibbs
  • 46Rowe
Referee:
Simon Hooper
Attendance:
38,092

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamNorwich
Possession
Home65%
Away35%
Shots
Home20
Away9
Shots on Target
Home8
Away5
Corners
Home10
Away2
Fouls
Home10
Away5

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0.

  3. Post update

    Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall (Leicester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sam Byram (Norwich City) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Grant Hanley with a headed pass following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Norwich City. Conceded by Timothy Castagne.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Jonathan Rowe (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Dimitris Giannoulis (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Leicester City. Conceded by Dimitris Giannoulis.

  12. Post update

    Foul by James Maddison (Leicester City).

  13. Post update

    Sam Byram (Norwich City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 3, Norwich City 0. James Maddison (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jonathan Rowe replaces Milot Rashica.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Przemyslaw Placheta replaces Tony Springett.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by James Maddison.

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Leicester City 2, Norwich City 0. Jamie Vardy (Leicester City) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Harvey Barnes with a through ball.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Norwich City. Jacob Sørensen replaces Lukas Rupp.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

