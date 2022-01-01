League Two
WalsallWalsall15:00NewportNewport County
Venue: Banks's Stadium, England

Walsall v Newport County

Line-ups

Walsall

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Rushworth
  • 2White
  • 5Taylor
  • 24Menayese
  • 3Ward
  • 17Earing
  • 8Kinsella
  • 21Khan
  • 10Osadebe
  • 15Phillips
  • 11Miller

Substitutes

  • 1Rose
  • 4Labadie
  • 9Wilkinson
  • 18Leak
  • 20Perry
  • 22Mills
  • 28Shade

Newport

Formation 3-5-2

  • 30Townsend
  • 5J Clarke
  • 8Dolan
  • 17Bennett
  • 2Norman
  • 18Azaz
  • 7Willmott
  • 31Cooper
  • 14Lewis
  • 10Baker-Richardson
  • 19Telford

Substitutes

  • 3Haynes
  • 6Farquharson
  • 12Fisher
  • 21Collins
  • 24Cain
  • 47Ovendale
  • 56Livermore
Referee:
Rebecca Welch

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Swindon219752924534
8Exeter218943224833
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow225892226-423
20Colchester205781625-922
21Stevenage2248101634-1820
22Carlisle2147101529-1419
23Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
24Oldham2345142239-1717
