League Two
SwindonSwindon Town15:00NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Northampton Town

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Wollacott
  • 22Hayden
  • 2Odimayo
  • 24Hunt
  • 3Iandolo
  • 20Williams
  • 10Payne
  • 25Reed
  • 8Lyden
  • 9Simpson
  • 11McKirdy

Substitutes

  • 5Crichlow
  • 7Gladwin
  • 12Ward
  • 17Mitchell-Lawson
  • 19Gilbert
  • 26East
  • 42Grant

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Roberts
  • 3McGowan
  • 6Horsfall
  • 5Guthrie
  • 14Koiki
  • 17McWilliams
  • 4Sowerby
  • 7Hoskins
  • 8Lewis
  • 11Pinnock
  • 32Rose

Substitutes

  • 2Harriman
  • 9Kabamba
  • 10Connolly
  • 16Flores
  • 23Mills
  • 26Maxted
  • 35Dyche
Referee:
Sam Allison

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Swindon219752924534
8Exeter218943224833
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow225892226-423
20Colchester205781625-922
21Stevenage2248101634-1820
22Carlisle2147101529-1419
23Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
24Oldham2345142239-1717
