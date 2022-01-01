Crawley Town v Colchester United

CrawleyCrawley Town15:00ColchesterColchester United
Line-ups
Crawley
Formation 3-4-3
- 1Morris
- 15Francillette
- 5Craig
- 37Lynch
- 14Tilley
- 4Francomb
- 8Powell
- 18Ferry
- 10Nadesan
- 21Appiah
- 9Nichols
Substitutes
- 7Grego-Cox
- 20Matthews
- 23Ashford
- 30Bansal-McNulty
- 40Nna Noukeu
- 45Marshall
Colchester
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 24Turner
- 22Tchamadeu
- 18Eastman
- 5Smith
- 27Coxe
- 8Skuse
- 6Sarpong-Wiredu
- 19Dobra
- 10Judge
- 14Chilvers
- 11Sears
Substitutes
- 4Chambers
- 7Hannant
- 17Jasper
- 21Kennedy
- 34Tovide
- 37Cooper
- 44Collins
- Referee:
- Sam Purkiss
Match report will appear here