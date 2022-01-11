League Two
SalfordSalford City19:45TranmereTranmere Rovers
Venue: Peninsula Stadium

Salford City v Tranmere Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report will appear here

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green22146245202548
2Tranmere23125624141041
3Northampton2312473123840
4Sutton United2312383528739
5Swindon2210753426837
6Port Vale21105635231235
7Newport249873834435
8Exeter2381053326734
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Crawley229492731-431
12Salford228682621530
13Harrogate228683531430
14Bradford2361162928129
15Walsall237882930-129
16Hartlepool2384112434-1028
17Rochdale226973030027
18Bristol Rovers217592733-626
19Carlisle2367101829-1125
20Barrow2358102328-523
21Stevenage2458111937-1823
22Colchester215791728-1122
23Scunthorpe24310111942-2319
24Oldham2446142239-1718
View full League Two table

