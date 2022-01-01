Barrow v Bradford City

BarrowBarrow15:00BradfordBradford City
Line-ups
Barrow
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Farman
- 2Brown
- 5Platt
- 25Arthur
- 24Hutton
- 16Beadling
- 28Banks
- 13White
- 3Brough
- 12Gordon
- 11Kay
Substitutes
- 4Taylor
- 6Ellis
- 21Lillis
- 26Sea
- 33James
- 35Stevens
Bradford
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Hornby
- 2Threlkeld
- 4O'Connor
- 16Kelleher
- 3Ridehalgh
- 18Watt
- 6Songo'o
- 11Gilliead
- 8Cooke
- 19Angol
- 9Cook
Substitutes
- 1O'Donnell
- 14Foulds
- 15Vernam
- 20Robinson
- 22Sutton
- 24Cousin-Dawson
- 29Lavery
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
