League Two
ScunthorpeScunthorpe United15:00CarlisleCarlisle United
Venue: Sands Venue Stadium, England

Scunthorpe United v Carlisle United

Line-ups

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-1-3-2

  • 1Watson
  • 7Green
  • 24Davis
  • 5Taft
  • 3O'Malley
  • 12Rowe
  • 23Pugh
  • 11Hippolyte
  • 26Hackney
  • 17Bunn
  • 9Loft

Substitutes

  • 2Millen
  • 4Kenyon
  • 10Hallam
  • 18Scrimshaw
  • 28Gallimore
  • 31Billson
  • 38Lewis

Carlisle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 33Howard
  • 2Mellor
  • 16Feeney
  • 5McDonald
  • 3Armer
  • 17Whelan
  • 8Guy
  • 12Mellish
  • 27Gibson
  • 25Fishburn
  • 11Dickenson

Substitutes

  • 1Norman
  • 4Devine
  • 7Riley
  • 15Charters
  • 26Ellis
  • 30Young
Referee:
Robert Madley

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Forest Green20135243202344
2Northampton21124529171240
3Tranmere2211562014638
4Sutton United2211383327636
5Port Vale21105635231235
6Newport229763529634
7Swindon219752924534
8Exeter218943224833
9Mansfield229582728-132
10Leyton Orient22710537211631
11Harrogate228683531430
12Walsall217772524128
13Salford217682421327
14Rochdale226973030027
15Hartlepool2283112434-1027
16Bradford2151152725226
17Bristol Rovers217592733-626
18Crawley207492330-725
19Barrow225892226-423
20Colchester205781625-922
21Stevenage2248101634-1820
22Carlisle2147101529-1419
23Scunthorpe2231091937-1819
24Oldham2345142239-1717
View full League Two table

