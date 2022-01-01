Hartlepool United v Oldham Athletic

HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Hartlepool
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Killip
- 2Sterry
- 5Odusina
- 4Liddle
- 16Byrne
- 3Ferguson
- 6Shelton
- 8Featherstone
- 14Holohan
- 7Burey
- 19Cook
Substitutes
- 10Molyneux
- 12Grey
- 13Boyes
- 22Crawford
- 23Francis-Angol
- 24Olomola
- 28Daly
Oldham
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Leutwiler
- 2Clarke
- 5McGahey
- 6Piergianni
- 3Hart
- 22Diarra
- 8Whelan
- 7Adams
- 18Bowden
- 10Keillor-Dunn
- 9Hope
Substitutes
- 17Stobbs
- 23Rogers
- 24Bahamboula
- 27Hopcutt
- 33Couto
- 34Vaughan
- 38Turner
- Referee:
- Darren Handley
Match report will appear here