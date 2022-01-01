Forest Green Rovers v Stevenage

Forest GreenForest Green Rovers15:00StevenageStevenage
Line-ups
Forest Green
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1McGee
- 3Bernard
- 15Moore-Taylor
- 6Cargill
- 2Wilson
- 23Diallo
- 8Adams
- 11Cadden
- 10Aitchison
- 14Matt
- 28March
Substitutes
- 4Sweeney
- 7Stevenson
- 16Evans
- 17Edwards
- 18Young
- 22Godwin-Malife
- 24Thomas
Stevenage
Formation 5-3-2
- 41Smith
- 2Wildin
- 15Vancooten
- 5Cuthbert
- 6Prosser
- 3Coker
- 14Lines
- 4Reeves
- 12Carvalho Andrade
- 9Norris
- 7List
Substitutes
- 1Anang
- 10Carter
- 11Osborne
- 17Daly
- 19Read
- 22Melbourne
- 23Smith
- Referee:
- Neil Hair
Match report will appear here