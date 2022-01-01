League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Crewe Alexandra

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-3

  • 24Garratt
  • 2Brayford
  • 26Leak
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 37Hamer
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 29Maddox
  • 3Borthwick-Jackson
  • 39Chapman
  • 9Hemmings
  • 40Lakin

Substitutes

  • 7Morris
  • 8Powell
  • 14Patrick
  • 15O'Connor
  • 21Jebbison
  • 22Balcombe
  • 38Mancienne

Crewe

Formation 5-3-2

  • 31Richards
  • 11Ainley
  • 6Offord
  • 22Sass-Davies
  • 28Williams
  • 2Ramsay
  • 8Lowery
  • 16Murphy
  • 14Finney
  • 9Porter
  • 12Mandron

Substitutes

  • 1Jääskeläinen
  • 5Thomas
  • 17Gomes
  • 21Daniels
  • 23Johnson
  • 34Tabiner
  • 35Robertson
Referee:
Peter Wright

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland24154547262149
2Rotherham23145443162747
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Oxford Utd23126539241542
6Wycombe2312653627942
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2391043026437
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Shrewsbury2475122529-426
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Crewe2346132139-1818
23Gillingham2238111834-1617
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
View full League One table

