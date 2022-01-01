League One
RotherhamRotherham United2BoltonBolton Wanderers1

Rotherham United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League Onecomments34

Michael Smith scored a brace as Rotherham returned to winning ways and the top of the table with a narrow League One victory over Bolton.

Smith moved onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions with his double either side of Eoin Doyle's equaliser for the visitors.

The Millers' 21-game unbeaten run had been ended by Accrington on Boxing Day but the promotion-hopefuls returned to form thanks to two clinical headers from their leading marksman.

The game burst into life before the break with Rotherham taking the lead after 40 minutes as Smith rose highest to power the ball in at the far post from Shane Ferguson's cross.

Doyle fired Bolton level two minutes later as he turned and fired in clinically past Viktor Johansson.

Rotherham stepped up the pressure after the hour mark and Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon produced a point-blank save from Freddie Ladapo before Rarmani Edmonds-Green's effort was tipped wide.

Paul Warne's side netted the winner 16 minutes from time as Chiedozie Ogbene found the perfect ball for Smith to bury into the bottom corner with a bullet header.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-GreenBooked at 84mins
  • 6Wood
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 4Barlaser
  • 11OgbeneBooked at 53mins
  • 18RathboneSubstituted forLindsayat 90+3'minutes
  • 8WilesSubstituted forSadlierat 62'minutes
  • 17Ferguson
  • 24Smith
  • 10LadapoSubstituted forKayodeat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 7Sadlier
  • 9Grigg
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 19Kayode
  • 31Vickers

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12DixonBooked at 68mins
  • 34SeniorSubstituted forBrockbankat 77'minutes
  • 5Almeida SantosBooked at 83mins
  • 15Aimson
  • 3JohnSubstituted forGordonat 85'minutes
  • 6Johnston
  • 25Thomason
  • 24Kachunga
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 17AfolayanBooked at 43mins
  • 9DoyleSubstituted forBakayokoat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 11Bakayoko
  • 21Brockbank
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon
  • 42Tweedley
  • 49Pettifer
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham
Attendance:
9,736

Match Stats

Home TeamRotherhamAway TeamBolton
Possession
Home60%
Away40%
Shots
Home15
Away12
Shots on Target
Home5
Away5
Corners
Home11
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.

  4. Post update

    Attempt missed. Harry Brockbank (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Gordon.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Rotherham United. Jamie Lindsay replaces Oliver Rathbone.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).

  8. Post update

    Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).

  10. Post update

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kieran Sadlier (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene with a headed pass.

  13. Substitution

    Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Gordon replaces Declan John.

  14. Booking

    Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United).

  16. Post update

    Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  17. Booking

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Joshua Kayode (Rotherham United).

  20. Post update

    Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 18:42

    Good side are Bolton - or at least they were today - wishing them the best for rest of the season.

    As for Millers, let’s hope we can hold our nerve. Sunderland look brilliant and Wigan have a very strong squad and a lot of games in hand.

    UTM, Long live Paul Warne, viva Agent Darren Moore

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 18:40

    Anyone what you get if you put a dash between our current points tally? Thats right, 5-0.

    UTM, Long live Paul Warne, Viva Agent Darren Moore

  • Comment posted by phoenixmiller, today at 18:36

    This comment was removed because it broke the rules. Explain

    • Reply posted by Top Cat, today at 18:51

      Top Cat replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by greenriver, today at 18:18

    If Bolton's new owners don't get their money out I can see them being relegated to Div 4 again

  • Comment posted by U19534545, today at 18:11

    Bolton deserved something from that.

    • Reply posted by andy, today at 18:45

      andy replied:
      I’m not sure they did deserve anything. Came to frustrate and waste time.
      But they could have in the end have nicked something.

  • Comment posted by Ozzy Owl, today at 18:08

    Just seen Smith’s winning header on TV, WOW! That was some header!!. When you go up as champions you need to hold onto Smith cos he’s dynamite! Only wish he played for us! Speaking of My beloved Wednesday, we used to compete with the Blades, now it’s you Millers, the way we’re going we will soon be swapping banter with the likes of Sheffield Club and Stockbridge Park Steels! WAWAW 🦉

  • Comment posted by Football Jim, today at 17:49

    Rotherham only top temporary until SAFC regain top spot.

    • Reply posted by helen, today at 18:36

      helen replied:
      While Wigan have 3 games in hand.

  • Comment posted by asc, today at 17:44

    Bad luck Bolton. You were robbed by the Swillmoor cheats.

  • Comment posted by Ozzy Owl, today at 17:37

    Congrats to the Millers, sounded like a great win for you guys thanks to a brace from Smith, wish we had someone who could find the net like that. You’re back on top where you belong. It hurts me to admit it but you’re streets ahead of us as a club. We used to be big but were now considered a small club and look like staying that way for a good while yet. Chansiri out! WAWAW 🦉

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 18:43

      TheMiller replied:
      Good to see a non-deluded Wednesday fan - cheers Ozzy!

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 17:36

    Absolutely marvellous and how depressingly predictable.

    RUFC have just won a game, and gone top of league 1, but first post on this hys is a fixation on SWFC! They just love to concentrate on us, love it!!

    Oh, by the way, what a huge crowd by your standards 9700, wouldn’t even 66% fill Hillsborough’s South Stand.

    What a tinpot tiny team you millers really are, obsessed with SWFC, loving it!

  • Comment posted by Millerman88, today at 17:32

    There's just no stopping us! Up the Millers - better luck next time everyone else!

  • Comment posted by From Rotherham and proud of it, today at 17:27

    Well Done Millers .Three more points towards entry to the promised land.

    • Reply posted by blootoofbloo, today at 17:35

      blootoofbloo replied:
      If you see the championship as the promised land you have low standards , you should always set your sights higher .you never know where that will take you !

  • Comment posted by From Rotherham and proud of it, today at 17:24

    Sorry to be a nuisance.Could anyone please tell me the score of the Sunderland vs Sheffield Wednesday match.

    • Reply posted by Millerman88, today at 17:40

      Millerman88 replied:
      Certainly.......Sunderland 5 v 0 Sheff Weds, and of course, previously Millers 5 v 1 Sunderland - so beautifully ironic! The Millers rule!

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Rotherham24155445172850
2Sunderland24154547262149
3Wigan21143440202045
4Wycombe24136537271045
5Oxford Utd24127540251543
6Plymouth24127538251343
7MK Dons23116642291339
8Sheff Wed2391043026437
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Burton2394102829-131
13Charlton2485113029129
14Cheltenham247893043-1329
15Shrewsbury2475122529-426
16Bolton2375113035-526
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Gillingham2339111834-1618
23Crewe2446142243-2118
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC