Rotherham United 2-1 Bolton Wanderers

Match ends, Rotherham United 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Michael Smith scored a brace as Rotherham returned to winning ways and the top of the table with a narrow League One victory over Bolton.
Smith moved onto 17 goals for the season in all competitions with his double either side of Eoin Doyle's equaliser for the visitors.
The Millers' 21-game unbeaten run had been ended by Accrington on Boxing Day but the promotion-hopefuls returned to form thanks to two clinical headers from their leading marksman.
The game burst into life before the break with Rotherham taking the lead after 40 minutes as Smith rose highest to power the ball in at the far post from Shane Ferguson's cross.
Doyle fired Bolton level two minutes later as he turned and fired in clinically past Viktor Johansson.
Rotherham stepped up the pressure after the hour mark and Wanderers goalkeeper Joel Dixon produced a point-blank save from Freddie Ladapo before Rarmani Edmonds-Green's effort was tipped wide.
Paul Warne's side netted the winner 16 minutes from time as Chiedozie Ogbene found the perfect ball for Smith to bury into the bottom corner with a bullet header.
Match report supplied by PA Media.
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 23Edmonds-GreenBooked at 84mins
- 6Wood
- 20Ihiekwe
- 4Barlaser
- 11OgbeneBooked at 53mins
- 18RathboneSubstituted forLindsayat 90+3'minutes
- 8WilesSubstituted forSadlierat 62'minutes
- 17Ferguson
- 24Smith
- 10LadapoSubstituted forKayodeat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 7Sadlier
- 9Grigg
- 15Bola
- 16Lindsay
- 19Kayode
- 31Vickers
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12DixonBooked at 68mins
- 34SeniorSubstituted forBrockbankat 77'minutes
- 5Almeida SantosBooked at 83mins
- 15Aimson
- 3JohnSubstituted forGordonat 85'minutes
- 6Johnston
- 25Thomason
- 24Kachunga
- 7Delfouneso
- 17AfolayanBooked at 43mins
- 9DoyleSubstituted forBakayokoat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 11Bakayoko
- 21Brockbank
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
- 42Tweedley
- 49Pettifer
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
- Attendance:
- 9,736
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home60%
- Away40%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home5
- Away5
- Corners
- Home11
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Rotherham United 2, Bolton Wanderers 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high.
Post update
Attempt missed. Harry Brockbank (Bolton Wanderers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right.
Post update
Attempt saved. Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Liam Gordon.
Substitution
Substitution, Rotherham United. Jamie Lindsay replaces Oliver Rathbone.
Post update
Foul by Richard Wood (Rotherham United).
Post update
Elias Kachunga (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Michael Smith (Rotherham United).
Post update
Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kieran Sadlier (Rotherham United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Michael Smith (Rotherham United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Chiedozie Ogbene with a headed pass.
Substitution
Substitution, Bolton Wanderers. Liam Gordon replaces Declan John.
Booking
Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Foul by Rarmani Edmonds-Green (Rotherham United).
Post update
Oladapo Afolayan (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Corner, Rotherham United. Conceded by Ricardo Santos.
Post update
Foul by Joshua Kayode (Rotherham United).
Post update
Ricardo Santos (Bolton Wanderers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
