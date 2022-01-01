League One
RotherhamRotherham United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Venue: AESSEAL New York Stadium, England

Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers

Line-ups

Rotherham

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 1Johansson
  • 23Edmonds-Green
  • 6Wood
  • 20Ihiekwe
  • 4Barlaser
  • 11Ogbene
  • 18Rathbone
  • 8Wiles
  • 17Ferguson
  • 24Smith
  • 10Ladapo

Substitutes

  • 2Harding
  • 7Sadlier
  • 9Grigg
  • 15Bola
  • 16Lindsay
  • 19Kayode
  • 31Vickers

Bolton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 12Dixon
  • 34Senior
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 15Aimson
  • 3John
  • 6Johnston
  • 25Thomason
  • 24Kachunga
  • 7Delfouneso
  • 17Afolayan
  • 9Doyle

Substitutes

  • 1Gilks
  • 11Bakayoko
  • 21Brockbank
  • 27Baptiste
  • 29Gordon
  • 42Tweedley
  • 49Pettifer
Referee:
Geoff Eltringham

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland24154547262149
2Rotherham23145443162747
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Oxford Utd23126539241542
6Wycombe2312653627942
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2391043026437
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Shrewsbury2475122529-426
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Crewe2346132139-1818
23Gillingham2238111834-1617
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
View full League One table

