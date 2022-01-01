Rotherham United v Bolton Wanderers

RotherhamRotherham United15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Line-ups
Rotherham
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 1Johansson
- 23Edmonds-Green
- 6Wood
- 20Ihiekwe
- 4Barlaser
- 11Ogbene
- 18Rathbone
- 8Wiles
- 17Ferguson
- 24Smith
- 10Ladapo
Substitutes
- 2Harding
- 7Sadlier
- 9Grigg
- 15Bola
- 16Lindsay
- 19Kayode
- 31Vickers
Bolton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 12Dixon
- 34Senior
- 5Almeida Santos
- 15Aimson
- 3John
- 6Johnston
- 25Thomason
- 24Kachunga
- 7Delfouneso
- 17Afolayan
- 9Doyle
Substitutes
- 1Gilks
- 11Bakayoko
- 21Brockbank
- 27Baptiste
- 29Gordon
- 42Tweedley
- 49Pettifer
- Referee:
- Geoff Eltringham
Match report will appear here