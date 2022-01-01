League One
Oxford UtdOxford United15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: The Kassam Stadium, England

Oxford United v Cheltenham Town

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 4Thorniley
  • 42Seddon
  • 18McGuane
  • 26Kane
  • 8Brannagan
  • 10Sykes
  • 9Taylor
  • 7Williams

Substitutes

  • 11Winnall
  • 13Stevens
  • 15Mousinho
  • 16McNally
  • 21Whyte
  • 23Bodin
  • 29Davis

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Evans
  • 5Raglan
  • 4Pollock
  • 2Long
  • 17Blair
  • 7Thomas
  • 8Sercombe
  • 6Freestone
  • 16Wright
  • 21Joseph
  • 10May

Substitutes

  • 14Williams
  • 15Boyle
  • 20Flinders
  • 23Bonds
  • 26Barkers
  • 27Norton
  • 28Crowley
Referee:
Carl Brook

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sunderland24154547262149
2Rotherham23145443162747
3Wigan21143440202045
4Plymouth24127538251343
5Oxford Utd23126539241542
6Wycombe2312653627942
7MK Dons22115642291338
8Sheff Wed2391043026437
9Portsmouth2210662822636
10Accrington24104103039-934
11Ipswich248883934532
12Charlton2385103028229
13Burton2284102428-428
14Cheltenham237792942-1328
15Bolton2275102933-426
16Shrewsbury2475122529-426
17Cambridge236893238-626
18Wimbledon216783035-525
19Fleetwood2357113643-722
20Lincoln City2257102431-722
21Morecambe2355133046-1620
22Crewe2346132139-1818
23Gillingham2238111834-1617
24Doncaster2244141339-2616
