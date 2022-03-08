Championship
Sheff UtdSheffield United4MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough1

Sheffield United 4-1 Middlesbrough: Chris Wilder's return to Bramall Lane ends in heavy defeat

Morgan Gibbs-White scores for Sheffield United
Morgan Gibbs-White's excellent goal was his eighth since joining Sheffield United on loan from Wolves in August

Chris Wilder's return to Sheffield United proved a painful one as his Middlesbrough side's play-off hopes were dented by a heavy defeat at Bramall Lane.

Sander Berge gave the Blades the lead from close range midway through the first half before Billy Sharp tapped in a second two minutes later as the hosts controlled the first period.

Jack Robinson seemed to have sealed the points with a cool finish after John Egan had headed a corner back into his path, but Folarin Balogun pulled one back moments later after a slip from Blades keeper Wes Foderingham.

But Morgan Gibbs-White sealed United's victory with a superb fourth goal as he flicked home Ben Osborn's cross.

The win sees Sheffield United move above Middlesbrough into fifth place, with Wilder's side dropping into eighth, two points off the play-off places.

Wilder left United just under a year ago, after almost five years in charge - in which time he led the Blades from League One into the Premier League.

He had seen his new Boro side climb into the play-off places, a point above his former club, since taking over from Neil Warnock in November and they had an early penalty appeal waved away when Isaiah Jones went down under a challenge from Rhys Norrington-Davies.

Berge - one of Wilder's most expensive signings during his time at Bramall Lane - was influential throughout the opening period and the Norwegian was rewarded when Sharp raced on to a long throw down the left and his cross from the byeline was palmed into the midfielder's path by Joe Lumley.

United soon doubled their lead as Jonny Howson was dispossessed in midfield, allowing Gibbs-White to break into the penalty area and square a pass to Sharp for a simple finish.

The visitors should have got back into the game four minutes later, but Andraz Sporar blazed a shot over from six yards after good work by Jones. United could have been out of sight 10 minutes before the break had Lumley not saved with his legs after Gibbs-White broke clear.

Aaron Connolly thought he had cut the deficit early in the second half but his neat finish was ruled out for offside after a nice cross from Thomas, while Berge fired a low effort just wide for the Blades soon after.

Robinson seemed to have calmed any nerves as he volleyed in the third goal from inside the six-yard box, only for on-loan Arsenal man Balogun to slot his first Boro goal into an empty net when United keeper Foderingham slipped as he went to clear.

Duncan Watmore had a shot blocked soon after as Boro threw three men up front, while Connolly curled an effort just wide. Gibbs-White ended any lingering doubts, though, as he acrobatically flicked Osborn's cross underneath his body and into the far corner.

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom told BBC Radio Sheffield:

"I thought we were good from the first minute to the last. Much as we try you can't have days like that every day.

"We made some changes to how we wanted to play based on Friday's game and based on Boro. I've praised everyone in the changing room because there's lots of things we spoke about that we executed really well.

"It was a good goal from Morgan. It was audacious or cheeky if you like but you back him to do it. He performed his role for the team tonight.

"Maybe it sends out a message but it's the same again on Saturday in terms of teams in the top half playing against one another."

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder told BBC Radio Tees:

"It was a little bit more than painful. It was a really poor performance from us.

"It wasn't a tactical battle, they just out-performed us individually. There are no positives for us tonight.

"I'm quite shocked how poor the players were, there's no hiding place. I've got no complaints about the result.

"I thought we'd trained really well and I got a good vibe from the players before the game. I didn't expect us to play in that manner. It's a real eye-opener."

Line-ups

Sheff Utd

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 18Foderingham
  • 22Davies
  • 12Egan
  • 19Robinson
  • 23OsbornSubstituted forGordonat 86'minutes
  • 16Norwood
  • 4FleckSubstituted forHourihaneat 38'minutesBooked at 57mins
  • 33Norrington-Davies
  • 8Berge
  • 27Gibbs-WhiteBooked at 50mins
  • 10SharpBooked at 49minsSubstituted forMcBurnieat 85'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Davies
  • 9McBurnie
  • 24Hourihane
  • 29Ndiaye
  • 34Gordon
  • 36Jebbison
  • 40Seriki

Middlesbrough

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Lumley
  • 14PeltierBooked at 49minsSubstituted forCoburnat 75'minutes
  • 6Fry
  • 17McNair
  • 35Jones
  • 25CrooksBooked at 84mins
  • 16HowsonBooked at 41mins
  • 7Tavernier
  • 27BolaSubstituted forWatmoreat 60'minutes
  • 11SporarSubstituted forBalogunat 60'minutes
  • 26Connolly

Substitutes

  • 3Taylor
  • 18Watmore
  • 22Bamba
  • 23Léa Siliki
  • 28Daniels
  • 37Coburn
  • 47Balogun
Referee:
Tim Robinson
Attendance:
28,994

Match Stats

Home TeamSheff UtdAway TeamMiddlesbrough
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home12
Away7
Shots on Target
Home5
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away3
Fouls
Home15
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1.

  3. Post update

    Patrick McNair (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Oliver McBurnie (Sheffield United).

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Josh Coburn (Middlesbrough) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jonny Howson with a cross following a set piece situation.

  6. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  7. Post update

    Foul by Rhys Norrington-Davies (Sheffield United).

  8. Post update

    Isaiah Jones (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United).

  10. Post update

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Kyron Gordon (Sheffield United).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Kyron Gordon replaces Ben Osborn.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sander Berge (Sheffield United) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left following a corner.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Sheffield United. Conceded by Josh Coburn.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Sheffield United. Oliver McBurnie replaces Billy Sharp.

  16. Booking

    Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Matt Crooks (Middlesbrough).

  18. Post update

    Billy Sharp (Sheffield United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  19. Goal!

    Goal! Sheffield United 4, Middlesbrough 1. Morgan Gibbs-White (Sheffield United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Ben Osborn with a cross.

  20. Post update

    Attempt missed. Aaron Connolly (Middlesbrough) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Folarin Balogun.

Comments

Join the conversation

58 comments

  • Comment posted by SLF, today at 22:49

    Boro seem to be conceding too many goals especially away from home?

  • Comment posted by Bingbong, today at 22:48

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by SoundBite, today at 22:48

    Thanks for the 3 points Agent Wilder. Stay under cover & complete your mission by signing McBurnie for Boro.

    Mr W will be at home now, looking at the league table & happily grinning with pride at the position his beloved Blades are sitting in.

    UTB Chris.

  • Comment posted by devilsbridge, today at 22:47

    Well done Blades. Much the better side and deserved your win. We looked knackered and leggy, hardly recognisable but away form is a big problem now. Anyway, it’s only football… #stand with Ukraine.

  • Comment posted by relegation favourites , today at 22:46

    Gibbs white lead the line superbly tonight . If by any chance we gained promotion through play offs I would love him to stay . Would have liked jeberson to feature and not the big donkey who we wouldn't even get a couple of million for . We'll done wizards tonight utb

  • Comment posted by Jimmy Muir, today at 22:45

    Just want to say thank you to Chris Wilder one last time for all the memories. Taking us from our natural level in the pub league to the premiership for the first time in our history. We will never forget what you did for our club even if you did take us down, spend 100m on Mcburnie, Burger, Brewster etc and run off with 4m quid. Your still a legend and a proper Blade.
    From a Sheffield United.

    • Reply posted by Old Bean, today at 22:47

      Old Bean replied:
      And you’re a proper ...

  • Comment posted by finnharpsman, today at 22:37

    Aaron Conno;;y has one goal and no assists in eleven games. That is shocking for an international players on loan from a Premiership club.

    • Reply posted by DaveyDoubleYou, today at 22:44

      DaveyDoubleYou replied:
      And the goal he got was heading to row Z before being deflected in.

  • Comment posted by oldboy, today at 22:37

    🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

  • Comment posted by Dave, today at 22:36

    A needed result after the Forest point-snatch. Keep focused. UTB

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 22:30

    Very surprised how poor Middlesboro were tonight, great result for the blades though, play like that i back us against anyone in the playoffs

  • Comment posted by Sheffield Russ, today at 22:29

    Was expecting a tough game tonight Boro fans, what happened? #HeckyJackStuartMcCall

  • Comment posted by Ratho1, today at 22:28

    Glad the Blades boys showed C.W. what he is missing. Big result tonight and automatic is beginning to look ever closer. Bare I hope?

    • Reply posted by one kidney, today at 22:31

      one kidney replied:
      Please don’t bare anything 🤪😂

  • Comment posted by ABCraneop, today at 22:28

    Morgan Gibbs-White he`s one of our own! Our season has stalled, bring him home. UTW

  • Comment posted by Bloodknock, today at 22:26

    Class performance by The Red and White wizards. Wilder needs to remove some of the divers in his `boro squad he inherited, gerrem to play football instead youth.

    • Reply posted by NotSingingAnymore, today at 22:44

      NotSingingAnymore replied:
      Luton fan here, can only agree about the diving. Some of them have definitely done the "shot by a sniper/get the other player a yellow card/make miraculous recovery" course.

  • Comment posted by shadow warrior, today at 22:25

    Massive win for Sheffield

    And a chance lost for Middlesbrough

    • Reply posted by Old Bean, today at 22:29

      Old Bean replied:
      Sheffield FC?

  • Comment posted by walesblade, today at 22:24

    Where’s Wonky with his normal childish tripe

    UTB

    • Reply posted by SoundBite, today at 22:44

      SoundBite replied:
      Hiding down below under 'Boro' & 'Jimmy Muir' names. Never mind, while he's on here someone is getting a rest.

  • Comment posted by mediumfast, today at 22:22

    Boro were by far the worst team I've seen at Bramall Lane this season,utter crap!

  • Comment posted by Boro, today at 22:22

    Absolutely livid. I can't believe Wilder just let Dem Blunts win like that. I hope the EFL were watching as that was absolutely disgraceful. SWFC (the classy club) got a points deduction even tho they did nowt wrong so SUFC should be punished for match fixing and trying to brek our players legs. Gutted for the 9000 travelling Boro fans but we go again.
    From a Middlesbrough fan.

    • Reply posted by worksopblade, today at 22:23

      worksopblade replied:
      Hello wonky

  • Comment posted by ron, today at 22:19

    One of United's wilder nights

  • Comment posted by CastorTroy, today at 22:19

    Wilder has the biggest ego in the Championship, glad he got spanked by the Blades.

