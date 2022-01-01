Match ends, Blackpool 1, Hull City 0.
Gary Madine's first-half penalty lifted Blackpool into the top half of the Championship table as they saw off Hull at Bloomfield Road.
Madine rifled home from the spot after Josh Bowler had been felled in the box - and it proved enough to seal victory for the Seasiders.
However, they were indebted to goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, who made two key saves late on to deny Hull a point.
The Tigers stay in 19th place, while Blackpool climb above Sheffield United to 12th.
Blackpool began brightly, with the lively Bowler and Keshi Anderson causing problems for the Tigers defence.
But Anderson skewed wide from an early opening created by Bowler and most of the best opportunities of the first half fell to the visitors.
Richie Smallwood headed narrowly wide from a corner and Keane Lewis-Potter twice tested Grimshaw, who also produced a stunning one-handed stop to foil George Honeyman as he followed up a Josh Magennis attempt.
Hull fell behind on the half-hour mark when Bowler skipped inside and drew a foul from Jacob Greaves, with Madine slamming in the resulting spot-kick to register his fourth goal of the season.
Blackpool pushed for a second goal after the interval, with Bowler's volley beaten away by Nathan Baxter and Anderson supplying a near-post cross that Madine could only nod wide.
Hull's hopes were not helped by the loss of Magennis, who followed wing-back Callum Elder off the field with an apparent hamstring problem.
His replacement, Tom Eaves, who netted his side's equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Blackpool earlier in the campaign, went close with a left-footed effort that whistled wide.
Fellow substitutes Tyler Smith and Randell Williams both had opportunities to rescue a draw in stoppage time, only to be thwarted by Grimshaw at point-blank range.
Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire:
"Not winning that game, I think, would have been a travesty. It was a crazy end to the game but it shouldn't have got to that stage.
"If we want to improve and to be looking up in this division, that game should be 2-0 or 3-0.
"At 1-0 we're looking comfortable, they've not really got near our goal second half and we've had numerous counter-attacking opportunities where our final choice has let us down. We could have finished the game off and we didn't.
"Those saves (from Dan Grimshaw) have won us the game but I wouldn't want to single him out because the whole team have given everything this week."
Hull manager Grant McCann told BBC Radio Humberside:
"We weren't at our best today, that's for sure, but we're disappointed not to come away with at least a point.
"The goal was disappointing. We prepped all week on Josh Bowler and we knew he's going to want to come inside on his left foot, and we didn't get it right - we let him come into the box.
"We shouldn't have let it get to that stage. Is it a penalty? It's 50-50 but we didn't get the rub of the green on it.
"The chances we created were pleasing but in this division you have to take those chances when they come.
"Those are two unbelievable chances at the end that we simply have to score, no question about that."
Line-ups
Blackpool
Formation 4-4-2
- 32Grimshaw
- 35Sterling
- 21Ekpiteta
- 26Keogh
- 3Husband
- 11BowlerSubstituted forConnollyat 89'minutes
- 8Wintle
- 12Dougall
- 10AndersonSubstituted forGrétarssonat 90'minutes
- 14Madine
- 19LaverySubstituted forYatesat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Connolly
- 9Yates
- 13Moore
- 15Mitchell
- 20Casey
- 22Hamilton
- 23Grétarsson
Hull
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 13Baxter
- 24BernardBooked at 67mins
- 17McLoughlin
- 4Greaves
- 16Longman
- 6SmallwoodSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
- 8Docherty
- 3ElderSubstituted forSmithat 16'minutes
- 10HoneymanBooked at 76mins
- 27MagennisSubstituted forEavesat 63'minutes
- 11Lewis-Potter
Substitutes
- 9Eaves
- 14Cannon
- 19Williams
- 20Smith
- 21Fleming
- 22Smith
- 32Cartwright
- Referee:
- Dean Whitestone
- Attendance:
- 11,300
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away6
- Corners
- Home1
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Post update
Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Hull City 0.
Post update
Offside, Hull City. Jacob Greaves tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter with a cross.
Post update
Attempt saved. Tyler Smith (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Honeyman.
Post update
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).
Post update
George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Daníel Grétarsson replaces Keshi Anderson.
Substitution
Substitution, Blackpool. Callum Connolly replaces Josh Bowler.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Bowler.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Post update
Josh Bowler (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).
Booking
George Honeyman (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).
Post update
Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Tyler Smith (Hull City).
