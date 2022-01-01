Championship
BlackpoolBlackpool1HullHull City0

Blackpool 1-0 Hull City: Gary Madine's penalty secures victory for Seasiders

Last updated on .From the section Championshipcomments11

Gary Madine
Madine's goal was his fourth of the season

Gary Madine's first-half penalty lifted Blackpool into the top half of the Championship table as they saw off Hull at Bloomfield Road.

Madine rifled home from the spot after Josh Bowler had been felled in the box - and it proved enough to seal victory for the Seasiders.

However, they were indebted to goalkeeper Dan Grimshaw, who made two key saves late on to deny Hull a point.

The Tigers stay in 19th place, while Blackpool climb above Sheffield United to 12th.

Blackpool began brightly, with the lively Bowler and Keshi Anderson causing problems for the Tigers defence.

But Anderson skewed wide from an early opening created by Bowler and most of the best opportunities of the first half fell to the visitors.

Richie Smallwood headed narrowly wide from a corner and Keane Lewis-Potter twice tested Grimshaw, who also produced a stunning one-handed stop to foil George Honeyman as he followed up a Josh Magennis attempt.

Hull fell behind on the half-hour mark when Bowler skipped inside and drew a foul from Jacob Greaves, with Madine slamming in the resulting spot-kick to register his fourth goal of the season.

Blackpool pushed for a second goal after the interval, with Bowler's volley beaten away by Nathan Baxter and Anderson supplying a near-post cross that Madine could only nod wide.

Hull's hopes were not helped by the loss of Magennis, who followed wing-back Callum Elder off the field with an apparent hamstring problem.

His replacement, Tom Eaves, who netted his side's equaliser in the 1-1 draw against Blackpool earlier in the campaign, went close with a left-footed effort that whistled wide.

Fellow substitutes Tyler Smith and Randell Williams both had opportunities to rescue a draw in stoppage time, only to be thwarted by Grimshaw at point-blank range.

Blackpool head coach Neil Critchley told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"Not winning that game, I think, would have been a travesty. It was a crazy end to the game but it shouldn't have got to that stage.

"If we want to improve and to be looking up in this division, that game should be 2-0 or 3-0.

"At 1-0 we're looking comfortable, they've not really got near our goal second half and we've had numerous counter-attacking opportunities where our final choice has let us down. We could have finished the game off and we didn't.

"Those saves (from Dan Grimshaw) have won us the game but I wouldn't want to single him out because the whole team have given everything this week."

Hull manager Grant McCann told BBC Radio Humberside:

"We weren't at our best today, that's for sure, but we're disappointed not to come away with at least a point.

"The goal was disappointing. We prepped all week on Josh Bowler and we knew he's going to want to come inside on his left foot, and we didn't get it right - we let him come into the box.

"We shouldn't have let it get to that stage. Is it a penalty? It's 50-50 but we didn't get the rub of the green on it.

"The chances we created were pleasing but in this division you have to take those chances when they come.

"Those are two unbelievable chances at the end that we simply have to score, no question about that."

Line-ups

Blackpool

Formation 4-4-2

  • 32Grimshaw
  • 35Sterling
  • 21Ekpiteta
  • 26Keogh
  • 3Husband
  • 11BowlerSubstituted forConnollyat 89'minutes
  • 8Wintle
  • 12Dougall
  • 10AndersonSubstituted forGrétarssonat 90'minutes
  • 14Madine
  • 19LaverySubstituted forYatesat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Connolly
  • 9Yates
  • 13Moore
  • 15Mitchell
  • 20Casey
  • 22Hamilton
  • 23Grétarsson

Hull

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Baxter
  • 24BernardBooked at 67mins
  • 17McLoughlin
  • 4Greaves
  • 16Longman
  • 6SmallwoodSubstituted forWilliamsat 71'minutes
  • 8Docherty
  • 3ElderSubstituted forSmithat 16'minutes
  • 10HoneymanBooked at 76mins
  • 27MagennisSubstituted forEavesat 63'minutes
  • 11Lewis-Potter

Substitutes

  • 9Eaves
  • 14Cannon
  • 19Williams
  • 20Smith
  • 21Fleming
  • 22Smith
  • 32Cartwright
Referee:
Dean Whitestone
Attendance:
11,300

Match Stats

Home TeamBlackpoolAway TeamHull
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home8
Away14
Shots on Target
Home3
Away6
Corners
Home1
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away14

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Blackpool 1, Hull City 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Blackpool 1, Hull City 0.

  3. Post update

    Offside, Hull City. Jacob Greaves tries a through ball, but Tyler Smith is caught offside.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Randell Williams (Hull City) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Keane Lewis-Potter with a cross.

  5. Post update

    Attempt saved. Tyler Smith (Hull City) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by George Honeyman.

  6. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  7. Post update

    Foul by James Husband (Blackpool).

  8. Post update

    George Honeyman (Hull City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Callum Connolly (Blackpool).

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Daníel Grétarsson replaces Keshi Anderson.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Blackpool. Callum Connolly replaces Josh Bowler.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jerry Yates (Blackpool) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Josh Bowler.

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tom Eaves (Hull City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

  14. Post update

    Josh Bowler (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Greg Docherty (Hull City).

  16. Booking

    George Honeyman (Hull City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  17. Post update

    James Husband (Blackpool) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  18. Post update

    Foul by George Honeyman (Hull City).

  19. Post update

    Kenneth Dougall (Blackpool) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Tyler Smith (Hull City).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page

Comments

Join the conversation

11 comments

  • Comment posted by Lpool6XI, today at 17:17

    Another valuable 3 points in our quest to survive. Many recent close games but if Wintle and Dougall can stay, in Wintle case ( please Cardiff) and fit, our squad is good enough to keep us up. Another noisy Bloomfield Rd experience today, Grimshaw sensational today. "Every where we go!" U.T.P.

    • Reply posted by Redrover4747 , today at 17:38

      Redrover4747 replied:
      You're safe because there's no way Barnsley are staying up and Posh and Derby look doomed.

  • Comment posted by beatles63, today at 17:13

    Some consistency from the Seasiders and the play offs is possible.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 17:12

    Blackpool deserve the three points today, simply for being prepared to play the game unlike many other teams this Christmas and New Year.

    No chance the EFL will look into anything that has been going on though! Up the Pool!!

    • Reply posted by Press on, today at 17:22

      Press on replied:
      So by your theory hull also deserved to win. Typical Blackpool.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 1st January 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bournemouth25147441202149
2Fulham23136451193245
3Blackburn24136543281545
4West Brom24118530181241
5Middlesbrough2511682924539
6Huddersfield2511683229339
7QPR2311573529638
8Stoke2310582723435
9Nottm Forest259793228434
10Coventry239772927234
11Millwall238962524133
12Blackpool2696112732-533
13Sheff Utd229582928132
14Luton227873127429
15Preston227782428-428
16Swansea227692631-527
17Birmingham2376102230-827
18Bristol City2476112737-1027
19Hull2465132029-923
20Cardiff2364132542-1722
21Reading2283112734-721
22Peterborough2354142044-2419
23Barnsley2428141636-2014
24Derby2471072122-110
View full Championship table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport