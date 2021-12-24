Last updated on .From the section Hibernian

Ryan Porteous headed Hibs' winning goal against Aberdeen after his tangle with Ramirez

Hibernian's Ryan Porteous has been charged by the Scottish FA following his clash with Aberdeen striker Christian Ramirez.

The defender, 22, avoided punishment for catching Ramirez with a flailing leg after they fell to the ground in the Premiership game on Wednesday.

Porteous went on to score the only goal in new manager Shaun Maloney's debut.

He has now been issued with a fast-track notice of complaint and faces a tribunal hearing on 30 December.

The centre-back has been charged under disciplinary rule 200, which includes serious foul play and violent conduct.

Porteous is the second Easter Road player charged this week, with right-back Paul McGinn set for a disciplinary hearing next month after describing referee John Beaton as "inept" in the wake of Hibs' League Cup final defeat to Celtic.