Last updated on .From the section Hearts

Defender Nathaniel Atkinson was instrumental in Melbourne City's first A-League championship success

Hearts have signed Australian defender Nathaniel Atkinson on a three-and-a-half year deal from Melbourne City.

The 22-year-old right wing-back, who arrives for an undisclosed fee, will join compatriot Cammy Devlin at the Scottish Premiership club in early January subject to visa approval.

Atkinson has made 79 appearances at A-League champions Melbourne and played for Australia at this year's Olympics.

"It is a bit of a coup to get him," said Hearts manager Robbie Neilson.

Late Walker goal gives Hearts win

"He's a really talented player and very highly thought of in Australia.

"He'll bring energy and ability to the team and the competition for places will raise levels throughout the squad."

Atkinson scored the equaliser in a man-of-the-match performance as Melbourne won their first A-League title with a 3-1 victory over Sydney FC in June.

He was an Australia team-mate of Hearts midfielder Devlin at the Tokyo Olympics and "fits the profile we're looking for", says Tynecastle sporting director Joe Savage.

"He's young, talented and hungry to succeed," added Savage.

"We think he can go on to do great things and I'm sure the fans are really going to enjoy watching him in a Hearts shirt."