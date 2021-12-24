Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

The stadiums will be largely empty, but for one more game the Scottish Premiership show must go on.

The 12 clubs convene on Sunday for a last hurrah of 2021 before the hastily hastily expedited winter break kicks in on the full-time whistle.

Only 500 fans will be allowed at each match, under new Scottish government restrictions, with the hope that by the resumption of play in January larger numbers will be permitted.

So, here's what to look out for in a bumper festive card...

Celtic title bid reliant on Kyogo

Celtic are by no means a one-man team, but the importance of Kyogo Furuhashi to their title challenge is increasingly apparent.

With the supremely talented Japan striker - hero of the League Cup final win three days prior - absent in midweek, Celtic spilled costly points in a goalless draw at Covid-stretched St Mirren.

Not for the first time since his summer arrival, Celtic were blunt without their talisman. In Kyogo's 11 league starts, Ange Postecolgou's men have won 10, with the sole loss coming against Rangers at Ibrox.

In contrast, in the eight Premiership matches where Kyogo hasn't started, Celtic have won just three, taking 12 points from 24.

Postecoglou is carefully managing the fitness of the 26-year-old, who returned sooner than expected from a hamstring injury to inspire Celtic to cup glory at Hampden.

With or without Kyogo on Sunday, Celtic can ill afford another setback when they face a St Johnstone side in even more desperate need of points.

Callum Davidson's men have dropped to the bottom - where they trail Dundee by two points - amid a six-game Premiership losing streak, scoring just twice along the way.

The omens aren't good for the Perth club, who have lost eight consecutive home league meetings with Celtic.

Can Maloney maintain winning start?

Shaun Maloney will be making this management lark look easy should Hibs collect another win at Dundee United on Sunday.

The former Scotland forward and Belgium assistant hit the ground running at Easter Road with a 1-0 victory over Aberdeen in his first game as a boss as Hibs responded strongly from League Cup final agony.

After the form slump that cost Jack Ross his job, Hibs are back in the top half of the table and eyeing a third straight Premiership win to end the year on a high.

Sixth-place United now find themselves on a downward spiral, having lost four successive league games.

Covid issues, which contributed to Thomas Courts being without XI first-team regulars against Rangers, remain an issue with fresh cases reported, although key trio Benjamin Siegrist, Peter Pawlett and Ian Harkes could return from self-isolation to face Hibs.

A fifth successive defeat for the Tannadice men would make it their longest losing run in the top flight since six in a row under Craig Brewster in 2006.

St Mirren eye second upset at Ibrox

Having already stunned Celtic, can Covid-depleted St Mirren complete an Old Firm double at Ibrox?

Jim Goodwin is set to have a few players back to supplement the youthful squad who held Celtic to a goalless draw, but it's still a gargantuan task against the rampant Premiership pacesetters.

The Paisley club are without a win in 10 league matches and have lost their last nine league visits to Ibrox, where their last triumph came way, way back in 1992.

Rangers are assured of topping the table for the start of 2022 and manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst still has a 100% league record after six games.

The normally unflappable Dutchman did take issue with his side's last performance, though, when they toiled past a severely weakened Dundee United 1-0 at home. Van Bronckhorst will demand better on Sunday.

Will Hearts halt County revival?

Malky Mackay's Ross County continued their fine form with victory over bottom club St Johnstone in midweek

Ross County are guaranteed not to start the new year bottom of the pile - quite the achievement after their awful start to the season left them rooted.

Malky Mackay's men took just three points and no victories from their opening 10 league outings, but approach Sunday's trip to face Hearts in upbeat mood after a remarkable revival.

County have lost just two of their last nine, a spell in which their 15-point haul is trumped by only Rangers and Celtic.

They have a four-point gap on bottom club St Johnstone and face a Hearts side looking to re-establish home authority after their Tynecastle unbeaten streak was ended at 13 games by Rangers.

Hearts have already begun their January shopping with the signing of Australian defender Nathaniel Atkinson, while fans have to savour the gifts of John Souttar while they can.

The Scotland defender, out of contract at the end of the campaign, looks destined for a move away but remains integral to the club's ambitions for however long he has left in a maroon jersey.