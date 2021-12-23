Like many managers, Wrexham's Phil Parkinson Wrexham is having to juggle playing resources reduced by Covid cases

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson wants National League bosses to increase the number of substitutes that can be used in games during the Covid-19 crisis.

The Dragons have had to call off their home game against Solihull Moors on 26 December due to Covid cases.

"There's lots been said about the welfare of players," Parkinson said.

"I really feel for the protection of players going forward that the National League has to seriously consider that [allowing extra substitutes]."

Parkinson says the issue is not just about players being ruled out by Covid, it is also about how they recover from the infection and their conditioning after having to isolate away from the training ground.

"It's not just about players being off and coming back after 10 days, it's easing them back into training and protecting them as well," he said.

"The subs should be increased from three to five in the National League and I don't think that should be a vote, I think the league - the people in charge of the health aspect advising the league - should take that decision away from the clubs and make that decision on their own."

Parkinson said Wrexham are hopeful of the league game away to Altrincham on 28 December going ahead, but he said player availability difficulties have been compounded by different rules between Wales and England.

The UK government has said people in England can end quarantine after seven days instead of 10 after negative lateral flow results on days six and seven.

But the Welsh government has said the 10-day rule would remain.

"At the moment yeah [the game at Altrincham will go ahead] but I think everybody is just operating on a day-to-day basis," Parkinson said.

"We got through the game last week [a 5-0 FA Trophy win over Gloucester City on 18 December] and all the players did a PCR test on Sunday, because we felt that was the right thing to know where we stood going into the Christmas period - hence there was some positive cases.

"Players can come back in to start training next week. Obviously in Wales we have the problem there is the 10-day rule, in England it's the seven-day rule.

"It is an advantage for other clubs because getting those players back in early and assessing them is key."

Another disparity in rules is that sporting events held in Wales have been limited to 50 supporters attending - effectively making professional teams' games behind closed doors - while there are no such restrictions in England.

"Hopefully when the Solihull game gets rearranged the supporters will be allowed back in, everybody has had enough of playing in empty stadiums," Parkinson added.