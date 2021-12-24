Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Everton boss Rafael Benitez "surprised" Burnley game is going ahead

The Premier League has postponed Everton's match at Burnley on Sunday because of coronavirus and injuries.

Everton were originally rebuffed by the league in their application to have the game called off.

But a Premier League statement external-link on Friday said it had reviewed the club's request "following further injuries to the squad".

It means three of the nine English top-flight games scheduled for Sunday have now been postponed.

On Thursday, the matches between Liverpool and Leeds United and Watford's visit to Wolves were postponed because of coronavirus cases.

In announcing the postponement of Sunday's match at Turf Moor, which had been scheduled to kick off at 15:00 GMT, the Premier League said: "The board this morning was able to make its decision in advance of Boxing Day to give clarity to clubs and their fans."

It brings the number of Premier League games postponed in December to 13.

On Thursday, after the original application to postpone the match at Turf Moor had been rejected, Everton boss Rafael Benitez said he was "really surprised" that it was going ahead.

He explained that he had been left with just nine senior outfield players and three goalkeepers to choose from because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

"The problem is we have nine outfield players available plus three keepers and after [that] we have to bring in five young players who are not even 21 years old," added the Spaniard.

"It seems that they have enough experience to play in the Premier League."

Premier League schedule - 26 December

Liverpool v Leeds United - OFF

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Watford - OFF

Burnley v Everton - OFF

Manchester City v Leicester City - 15:00 GMT

Norwich City v Arsenal - 15:00 GMT

Tottenham Hotspur v Crystal Palace - 15:00 GMT

West Ham United v Southampton - 15:00 GMT

Aston Villa v Chelsea - 17:30 GMT

Brighton & Hove Albion v Brentford - 20:00 GMT