Coventry United were in their first season as a professional outfit

Coventry United Ladies Football Club will be placed in voluntary liquidation, directors have confirmed.

The club, founded in 2013, turned professional for the 2021-22 season and sit 11th of 12 teams in the Women's Championship.

In a statement, the club said it could not offer more detail "at this point".

Goalkeeper Olivia Clark tweeted: "To come into work and to find out that you no longer have the job that you've always dreamed of is heartbreaking."

Defender Holly Chandler posted: "Sometimes life is filled with things outside your control! I'm heartbroken. Thank you for making my dream of being a professional footballer come true. I've made the best memories and friends."

Manchester City and England defender Alex Greenwood said she was "absolutely gutted" for Coventry's players, adding: "The sacrifices these girls make to become professional footballers to be told halfway through a season you no longer have a job, or a club, is simply not good enough!!!"