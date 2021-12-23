Mike Harris (right) with New Saints boss Anthony Limbrick

The New Saints owner Mike Harris says the Football Association of Wales' [FAW] decision to postpone the Cymru Premier until at least 9 January "damages the integrity of the league".

The decision came after the Welsh government limited spectators at sports events to 50 to combat Covid-19.

The FAW's National League Board will review its decision "on or prior to 9 January".

"I think they were very hasty to call the games off," Harris said.

"It absolutely damages the integrity of the league. The league is trying to present itself as the senior league within the country and this is not the behaviour of a senior league.

"We'll go along with our colleagues. It's not a one-team league and there's 12 clubs together and you've got to support each other.

"But I do think everyone's been a little bit short-sighted to the integrity of the league and I think it gives the perfect excuse for the government to not compensate.

"Because they'll say 'well, by calling your games off you can play it a different time.'.

"But the trouble is you can't recreate that other time of Boxing Day when everybody's looking for something to do."

Cymru Premier general manager Gwyn Derfel said 75% of clubs were in favour of suspending the league programme.

In a statement, the FAW said it: "Acknowledges the significant loss of income that clubs... will incur should they be unable to accommodate more than 50 spectators at their matches, in addition to the extreme disappointment of fans being unable to support their clubs should games be played behind closed doors.

"To limit the loss of income and to provide the best chance for fans not to miss out on supporting their clubs, the National League Board felt the suspension of the competitions over the festive period was in the best interest of the game."

'Nobody more disappointed than FAW'

FAW chief executive Noel Mooney, speaking to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast, added: "Boxing Day, in particular, is a big day for derby matches and big crowds for us in the Cymru Premier division.

"Nobody is more disappointed than us for the Football Association of Wales to have to make that decision [to call games off], but we do support this fight against Omicron, we do support the decision by the Welsh government and we understand it is very difficult for them.

"We'd actually built a 'firebreak' into the league, we're ahead of time in our schedules, we'd played plenty of midweek matches. So we're pretty prepared for a Covid-related delay of some sort.

"The league has got a break, we're prepared for it - there's many leagues around Europe that take winter breaks anyway - so I don't think it does anything to damage the integrity of the league and nobody at the FAW believes that.

"So we're fine with the 9th of January, the issue will come if this goes on and on. What do we do then?

"We've bought ourselves a bit of time by making this decision and hopefully things will get better quickly and we can get our fans back into stadiums to enjoy matches.

"It's difficult for the clubs, they've got to pay wages and bills around the grounds... so it's not feasible to play matches behind closed doors, 50 people is not a lot of course.

"We're in conversations with the Welsh government, we're pretty vocal with them that from the 9th of January, depending on how things go, we'd like to see it more in line with say the Scottish model of 500 people, which would help us significantly."

New Saints, who are currently top of the Cymru Premier, had been due to host Cefn Druids on Boxing Day, with the sides meeting once again at The Rock on New Year's Day.

While events in Wales will be limited to 50 spectators, the Scottish government has placed a limit of 500 people on outdoor events, while full crowds can continue to attend Northern Ireland sports events until another review on 30 December. There are currently no plans to limit spectators in England.

"Welsh Premier gates - granted there's one or two clubs that would probably get 1,500 on Boxing Day - the rank and file would be five to six hundred on Boxing Day, so 500 would have been quite adequate," Harris told BBC Radio Shropshire.

"And I think that's probably been thought through quite well."

Harris said it was frustrating that football fans in Wales could go and watch games in England.

He also felt that Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford had not "thought things through very well at all" in limiting spectators at outdoor events but allowing hospitality venues to remain open.

"The people who want to go out and watch football or a sport out in the open air are now going to go the pubs and clubs and watching on the television," Harris said.

"He's actually forcing the people to do something else. People who want to go out are not going to stay in because the football's no longer on.

"They're going to go an have a beer at the pub or go round to somebody's home.

"It's got to be a lot safer sitting outside in the fresh air than it is pushing yourself into a crowded pub."

The First Minister had warned on Monday that Wales was "facing a very serious situation".

"We will do everything we can to protect people's health and livelihoods in Wales - this means taking early action to try and control its spread," he said.

"We are changing the rules for businesses and some public spaces, where lots of different people mix daily and issuing strong and clear advice to help people stay safe in their own private homes and when meeting others.

"There will be an exception for team sports, up to 50 spectators will be able to gather, in addition to those taking part. There is also an exception for events involving children.

Drakeford outlined why people could watch matches in pubs but not attend matches at stadiums.

"I think those rugby and football clubs have worked very hard to keep things safe during the Delta [variant] period," added Drakeford.

"But we are concerned not with how people behave when they are at the ground but all the traditional pinch points. How they travel and come and go to them and act in hospitality around them. There are risks there that we do not need to run."