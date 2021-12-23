Nathan Baker has been a stalwart of Bristol City's defence since joining the team in 2017

Bristol City defender Nathan Baker is continuing his recovery from concussion with no date set for his return.

Baker was stretchered off with a head injury during the Robins' defeat by Sheffield United on 28 November.

It is the second time this season the 30-year-old has suffered a concussion, having returned in October after a period out with the same injury.

"We're still in a situation where he's still undergoing tests," Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson said.

"It's been a serious one, it's his second bad one this season alone so we have to be very, very careful.

"The primary concern for all of us is his wellbeing. It's not really about a return date."

Bristol City next face Luton Town on Boxing Day, one of three fixtures in eight days over the Christmas period. The Robins are 18th in the Championship and most recently against Huddersfield, conceded two early second-half goals to lose 3-2 at home.

This week 19-year-old Ryley Towler was recalled from his loan spell at Grimsby Town, to provide more cover in defence. Pearson said defender Robbie Cundy was gradually returning to the squad after missing the entire season so far with a knee injury.

"Ryley's come back, gives us some cover there. Robbie Cundy continues to train with the first team and is making progress," he said.

"It's a big ask for somebody who's been out for a length of time that he's been out to have a meaningful impact at the moment.

"As far as I'm concerned with players like him, again, we've got to make sure that his route back into playing is a sensible one just because of the nature of the injury, the length of time that he's been out."