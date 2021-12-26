Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Carter-Vickers, Rangers, Torre, Motherwell, Kelly
Striker Giorgos Giakoumakis is close to a return to fitness for Celtic, having been out since early November. (Scotsman - subscription required)
Celtic want to formalise a £6m permanent deal for on-loan Tottenham defender Cameron Carter-Vickers during the January transfer window. (Sun)
Rangers are tracking Racing Santander midfielder Pablo Torre, with the 19-year-old believed to have a £4m release clause in his contract. (Record)
Nine Rangers first-team players, including Allan McGregor, Leon Balogun, Steven Davis and Scott Arfield, are out of contract in the summer and can speak to clubs about end-of-season moves from January. (Sun)
Balogun and Rangers team-mate Joe Aribo have been included in Nigeria's Africa Cup of Nations squad, but Ibrox defender Calvin Bassey has not been selected for the tournament, which starts in early January. (Record)
Former Scotland defender Steven Pressley reveals a deal to re-join Rangers in 2006 collapsed, paving the way for him to join Celtic from Hearts. (Herald - subscription required)
Ross County were going all out for a win against Hearts at Tynecastle, regardless of the crowd size says Joseph Hungbo. (Press and Journal - subscription required)
Livingston manager David Martindale reluctantly let goalkeeper Liam Kelly go two years ago and believes Motherwell will face a similar issue, suggesting Celtic and Rangers may be interested in the stopper. (Record)
Former Rangers and Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd describes the move to bring forward the winter break as "ridiculous". (Sun)
"There isn't a particular public health route that takes you to 500 people," says Motherwell boss Graham Alexander as he criticises the decision to cap attendances for three weeks from Sunday. (Record)