A record 103 Premier League players and staff tested positive for Covid in the seven days up to and including 26 December, new figures show.

The previous weekly league record was 90 cases, announced a week ago.

A total of 15,186 tests were carried out between 20 and 26 December, as the Premier League has reintroduced daily testing of players and staff.

Fifteen English top-flight games have been called off so far during December because of coronavirus cases.