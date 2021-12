Last updated on .From the section Inverness CT

Inverness Caledonian Thistle's Scottish Championship game against Partick Thistle on Sunday has been postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

Hosts Caley Thistle say infections and injuries have left them with only eight available players, two of them goalkeepers.

The SPFL says a new date for the fixture "will be announced in due course".

More to follow.