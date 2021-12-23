Last updated on .From the section Irish

Cole won the League Cup with Derry in 2018

Glentoran have signed former Rangers and Derry City central defender Darren Cole.

The Edinburgh-born 29-year-old left Derry in November after 108 appearances for them during five seasons.

A product of the Rangers academy, Cole made his first-team debut at Ibrox in a 2010 Champions League match and played two more times for the Glasgow outfit.

He then had spells with Greenock Morton, Livingston and Broxburn Athletic.

Cole becomes the Glens' third signing ahead of the January transfer window following the arrivals of former Linfield forward Michael O'Connor and ex-Watford and Dundalk midfielder Sean Murray.