Derby are 17 points from safety in the Championship after a 21-point deduction

US businessman Chris Kirchner has withdrawn his bid to buy Championship club Derby County.

Kirchner, one of three prospective buyers, ended his interest after the club's administrators said they were "unlikely" to name a preferred bidder before Christmas.

The businessman said he had made the decision "with real sadness".

Derby went into administration in September and are bottom of the Championship after a points deduction.

Kirchner, whose interest was backed by Derby manager Wayne Rooney, posted on social media: "It is with real sadness that I can confirm I am withdrawing from the process to buy Derby County Football Club.

"First and foremost, I would like to apologise to the fans. As you know, I've been in talks with the administrators for about two months.

"Two weeks ago, I made a formal offer to buy the club. I believe I presented a very detailed, generous and ambitious long-term sustainable business plan. It included purchasing the stadium, future funding and maintaining the academy's status. We improved that offer further today.

"I wanted to agree a deal that I thought was in the best interests of all parties but, unfortunately, the last 24 hours has proven that just isn't possible. So it is with deep regret that I must now stand aside and let the administrators pursue their own course."

Administrators had said on Tuesday they were hopeful of making an announcement on the up-for-sale club this week.

A statement from the club's joint administrator Carl Jackson said: "We understand and respect the frustrations of all involved in Derby County Football Club, and in particular the supporters, that quicker progress has not been made.

"But we want to reassure all those stakeholders that we are trying to go as quickly as possible."

Administrators said earlier this month they expect to complete a sale "in or around February 2022".

An agreement needs to be reached with HMRC, who are owed £29.3m, while Middlesbrough and Wycombe Wanderers also have outstanding claims against Derby.