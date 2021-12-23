Last updated on .From the section Celtic

Ange Postecoglou has worked closely with Michael Nicholson since the Australian's summer arrival

Celtic have appointed Michael Nicholson their permanent chief executive after he supported manager Ange Postecoglou "brilliantly" during his interim spell.

The 45-year-old had stepped up from his position as director of legal and football affairs in September after Dominic McKay's surprise resignation.

Finance director Chris McKay becomes chief financial officer with a "broader range" of responsibilities.

Chairman Ian Bankier said the decision brings "important continuity".

"They have been close to Ange since his arrival as football manager in the summer," he told the Stock Exchange, adding that Nicholson "is well known and highly respected across football domestically and internationally".

Following a career in sports law, Nicholson joined Celtic in 2013 as company secretary and head of legal, was promoted to director of legal and football affairs in 2019.

He then stepped into he breach when Dominic McKay left only two months after succeeding Peter Lawwell.

Describing himself as a lifetime Celtic supporter, Nicholson said his appointment is "a privilege" and that he hopes to help the Glasgow club enjoy "continuing success" despite the current "uncertain" current environment.