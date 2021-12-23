Last updated on .From the section Football

The Premier League has postponed Liverpool's game against Leeds United and the match between Wolves and Watford because of coronavirus.

Both games were scheduled to kick off at 12:30 GMT on Sunday, 26 December but have been called off after requests from Leeds and Watford.

The Premier League said Leeds could not play "due to the number of players with Covid-19, injuries and illness".

The club's training ground has also been closed.

Watford have had games against Burnley, Crystal Palace and Wolves postponed because of a Covid-19 outbreak.

A Premier League statement read: "Watford continue to have an insufficient number of players to field a team after their game against Crystal Palace last Saturday was postponed following a Covid-19 outbreak.

"Due to players coming out of isolation, it is fully expected Watford will be available for their fixture on Tuesday 28 December, against West Ham United."

Leeds said there had been "five new positive Covid-19 cases within the first-team squad and staff".

The Elland Road club added: "All of the cases we have experienced are asymptomatic which we believe is due to our high vaccine take-up.

"The positive cases, combined with our well documented injury issues, means that we would not have enough recognised first-team players to meet the Premier League requirements for the fixture.

"The training ground at Thorp Arch will be closed for a period of two days on the advice of Public Health England."

The two latest postponements mean there have been 12 top-flight games called off because of an increase in coronavirus cases.

The most recent round of testing of top-flight players and staff revealed a record 90 positive tests, but Premier League clubs decided on Monday to not make any changes to the festive schedule.

Amid the rise in cases, Liverpool and England midfielder Jordan Henderson told BBC Sport he was "concerned" that "nobody really takes player welfare seriously".

Meanwhile, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said managers will meet with the Premier League on Thursday to discuss issues around the Covid-19 pandemic.