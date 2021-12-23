Last updated on .From the section Oldham

Oldham Athletic are without a manager after Keith Curle left the club at the end of November

Three Oldham Athletic fans who were banned for "promoting their dislike" of the club have had their three-year bans rescinded on appeal.

The fans received a letter from Latics general manager Steven Brown on Monday, telling them they were banned from first team and youth games until 2024.

However, they have now been overturned by the League Two strugglers.

In a statement, external-link the club said the bans have been replaced with a "final written warning".

"Should any of the behaviour be repeated again, a banning order will be issued," the club said.

In the letter issued to the supporters, Brown said he had been asked by the club's board of directors to review the "actions of individuals that we feel are deliberately geared to harm and cause distress to the club, its fans and stakeholders".

It alleged the three fans had "regularly displayed their desire to promote their dislike of Oldham Athletic Football Club, its management and its progression and are influencing others to do the same".

Bradley Knowles, a director of the Oldham Athletic Supporters Foundation and one of the three to be banned, had labelled the club as a "dictatorship" to BBC Radio Manchester shortly after receiving the letter.